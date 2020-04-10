Island Police: Police enforce playground closure

Bar Harbor

An officer spoke with a group of young people playing basketball at the town athletic fields Saturday around 5 p.m., telling them the town’s emergency ordinance has closed playgrounds, and they left, according to reports.

Police conducted many well-being checks this week, and also fielded calls from residents concerned about seeing cars with out-of-state license plates and whether people are observing recommended safety measures and mandated closures.

Twice this week, police spoke with people about the town ordinance prohibiting camping in vehicles in public areas.

Peter Jenkins, 56, of Southwest Harbor was summonsed March 30 on a charge of terrorizing after reportedly leaving a threatening phone message for a local business.

A vehicle was reported speeding and tailgating on Route 3 in Trenton March 30. Police caught up with the vehicle in Bar Harbor and spoke with the driver to make them aware of the complaint.

Responding to a report of a domestic incident, an officer spoke with a couple having a verbal argument that afternoon of April 1. They worked it out and agreed to stay separate as much as possible while both staying home, police said.

A burglary of household items with an estimated worth of less than $600 was reported April 1 from a Norway Drive residence. The incident is under investigation.

A man was warned for trespassing April 2 after a business owner reported that he had been staying on property belonging to the business without permission. The man retrieved his belongings from the property and was warned not to return, police said.

Tree limbs blown down in high winds the evening of April 2 were cleared from the road near the intersection of Indian Point Road and Oak Point Road.

An unattended death was reported at a residence Friday morning; police discovered the deceased person when conducting a well-being check.

A man was warned for harassment Friday after reportedly spreading false rumors about a business where he used to work.

A man was warned for disorderly conduct after midnight Sunday on Ledgelawn Ave. after reportedly yelling and swearing, apparently intoxicated.

Loud music was reported in the area of Brewer Ave. after 3 a.m. Sunday; people in the house where the music was coming from agreed to turn it down.

Mount Desert

An officer assisted a driver having vehicle trouble on Peabody Drive in Seal Harbor March 30.

Police are regularly checking areas in Somesville used by elver fishermen to be sure mandated safety measures are being followed, according to reports.

David Tonini, 53, of Mount Desert was arrested April 2 at his home on a charge of domestic assault. He was taken to the Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth.

An officer moved most of a tree that had fallen into the road on Pretty Marsh Road the evening of April 2, and placed traffic cones around the rest and alerted the Maine Department of Transportation to the hazard.

A Ford Escape driven by Dean Tozier, 53, of Tremont reportedly struck a deer in the roadway on Route 102 Saturday morning. The vehicle had some damage to the front drivers’ side but was drivable.

Southwest Harbor

Police received a report of suspicious activity regarding a man trying to get someone’s attention around 2:30 p.m. on March 31. When an officer followed up, information was documented in relation to another incident.

An officer assisted the park service on March 31 around 5 p.m. in giving a woman a warning. According to police, someone reported the woman driving with a child not wearing a seatbelt in the vehicle.

Gunshots were reported on Freeman Ridge Road around 10 p.m. on March 31. An officer checked the area and contacted the person who reported the shots.

Peter Jenkins, 56, of Southwest Harbor was arrested around 9:45 a.m. on April 1 on a warrant out of Hancock County Court for seven counts of disorderly conduct.

A man working in town was asked to call back a family member in Canada who had called police around 11 a.m. on April 1 to see if they could check on him.

Police are investigating a report of an assault off Seawall Road involving two men that was reported around 3:30 p.m. on April 1.

A man called police around 5:30 p.m. on April 2 to report he had not heard from a friend and could not get in touch with them. When an office found the friend, he reported all was well.

Vehicles gathered at the Manset Town Dock was reported around 6 p.m. on April 2. When an officer arrived, the vehicles left.

Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) is involved in an alleged custody dispute reported to police around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Police received a report of possible road rage around 6:15 p.m. on Sunday. An officer was unable to find the vehicle involved.

A man called the police department around 7 p.m. on Monday to report he had lost his phone somewhere on the island.

A dark colored truck was reported speeding on Seal Cove Road around 6:20 p.m. on Monday. The person reporting the truck was unable to get a license plate number, according to police.

Trenton

Possible information regarding drug activity was forwarded to the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency after being reported to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office on April 1 around 5 p.m.

A woman called to report a dog bite on Saturday around 10:30 a.m. that had allegedly happened the day before.

Around 2:45 p.m. on Saturday, a woman reported to the Sheriff’s Office a man walking on Route 3. Deputies opted not to contact the man after deciding he was doing nothing wrong.

Deputies are investigating an incident that happened Friday around 6:15 p.m. A person driving reported a man walking in the roadway who appeared to be intoxicated. Both the Sheriff’s Office and Northern Light Ambulance responded to the call and the man was taken to Northern Light Maine Coast Memorial Hospital.