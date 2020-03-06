Island police log: Plow responds to wind-whipped road

Southwest Harbor

Surf was up around 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 27 and caused water, rocks and debris to go across the road at Seawall. Police and representatives from the state’s department of transportation remained in the area with emergency lights on until the MDOT came through and plowed the road to clear it.

When police responded to an alarm that went off at a Main Street home around 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 27, the officer found doors had been blown open by the wind.

A dog wandering in the area of Freeman Ridge Road was reported around noon on Feb. 25. When an officer went to the area to look for the dog, it wasn’t found.

Police received a report of a gate at a local business off Fernald Point Road being vandalized around 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 25. The incident is still being investigated.

A Maine trailer license plate found along Seawall Road was brought to the police station around 5 p.m. on Feb. 25.

A neighbor called police to report a domestic dispute on Forrest Avenue around 1:20 a.m. on Feb. 26. When police arrived, they found it had only been a verbal argument.

A parent came to the police station around 7:45 a.m. on Feb. 26 to report an incident involving their child at school. According to police, the student had been told by another student they had a knife. When police contacted Pemetic Elementary School, staff there had already addressed the issue, which turned out to be false.

Around 8 a.m. on Feb. 26 a woman who lives on East Ridge Road called police to report a dog barking at her door. When an officer responded, the dog was found a few doors down and not willing to be captured. Another neighbor was able to capture the dog by the information on its tags. The dog was returned to its owner who lives in town.

After it collided with a 2008 Chrysler Minivan on Carroll’s Hill around 5 p.m. on Feb. 26, a deer died. There was minimal damage to the right, front side of a minivan driven by Regina Anderson, 49, of Southwest Harbor. The vehicle was driven from the scene.

A 17-year-old male was summonsed for domestic assault after police received a report of a domestic dispute with his girlfriend around 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 27.

Police received a request to do a well-being check around 9 a.m. on Friday because the person had the flu. According to the reporting officer, the person was fine.

After discovering his catalytic converter missing Saturday morning, a man who lives in the area of Seawall Road called police to report that it had been cut off his Ford pickup truck and stolen.

Around 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, police received a report of harassment by phone. Police called the person who had been sending texts and warned them to stop harassing the person who had made the report.

Tremont

When deputies responded to a report of a domestic dispute at a local residence around 8:45 a.m. on Feb. 23, they found no crime had been committed. The people involved were separated and given warnings for disorderly conduct.

After receiving a complaint about someone trespassing on property around 5 p.m. on Feb. 22, deputies were unable to get in touch with the person who called.

Deputies responded to a report of a domestic dispute on Feb. 27 around 3 p.m. When they arrived, they found no crime had been committed. The people involved agreed to separate for the rest of the day.

A deputy tried to make arrangements on Feb. 25 around 7 p.m. for a person recently released from jail to retrieve their belongings from the house in which they had been arrested.

Trenton

Around 7 p.m. on Feb. 26, deputies assisted the Department of Health and Human Services while they conducted interviews at a home about which they had received a report earlier in the day.

One person involved in a verbal domestic dispute on Feb. 26 around 10:30 p.m. agreed to go somewhere else for the night to avoid any more arguing, according to the sheriff office.

Two people, including a child, were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries after a collision at the intersection of Route 3 and Jordan River Road on Friday around 11:45 a.m. Autumn Alley, 36, of Sedgwick told a deputy she was distracted by a child in the 2003 Subaru Legacy she was driving when it collided with a 2009 Navigation fuel truck that was empty. The Navigation, driven by Matthew Lajoie, 29 of Trenton, was stopped at a red light when the Subaru that Alley was driving went through the intersection and collided with the front end. Alley told police she had not seen the light turn red and tried to swerve around the Navigation but was unable to. Lajoie was able to drive the truck away from the accident. The owner of the Subaru retrieved it from the accident.

A report of a residential burglary was reported on Feb. 20 around 11:30 a.m. Deputies are still investigating the report.

Bar Harbor

Police are investigating a report of a computer stolen from a downtown residence.

A snowmobiler was warned for trespassing Feb. 24.

A group of kids hanging around a downtown business the evening of Feb. 25 prompted a call to police about potential suspicious activity. An officer responded and found no issues.

An officer spoke with the driver of a vehicle parked at the Town Hill fire station around 3:30 a.m. Feb. 26, warning them about the town camping ordinance that prohibits sleeping in vehicles. The driver was waiting to meet a coworker for a carpool, police said.

A Honda Civic driven by Daniel Fowler, 25, of Bar Harbor went off the road the morning of Feb. 27 in slushy conditions on the Crooked Road. The car struck a utility pole, police said, but Fowler was not injured, and the pole was not damaged. The Civic was towed.

A vehicle that reportedly slid off the road on Eagle Lake Road the afternoon of Feb. 27 was not damaged. An officer directed traffic while it was towed back onto the road.

Police responded to several reports of trees in the roadway and on power lines in high winds the afternoon of Feb. 27.

A Subaru Forester had damage to a front bumper when it reportedly struck a deer Friday morning on Route 3 in Salsbury Cove. It was driven by Matthew Drennan, 58, of Bar Harbor.

A dead deer was removed from the road on Route 102 in Town Hill Saturday morning and given to a resident on the town’s list.

Following a traffic stop on Eden Street Sunday afternoon, Gwendolyn Albee, 50, of Ellsworth was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence. She was bailed from the police station.

Mount Desert

Police checked on a residence at the Feb. 25 request of a property owner who discovered outside lights on when they had not turned them on.

A Chevrolet truck was towed after it reportedly struck a deer around 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 26 on Route 102 in Somesville. The truck was driven by Ellen Nolan, 53, of Ellsworth. She was not injured. The deer survived.

An area of Millbrook Road was closed with cones the morning of Feb. 27 when a tree fell on some power lines, until the power company could safely remove the tree.

A Chevrolet pickup driven by Joshua Kane, 35, of Bar Harbor reportedly struck a deer on Sound Drive near the intersection with Sargeant Drive around noon Feb. 27. The pickup was damaged but drivable, and the deer ran off.

The traffic light in Somesville was malfunctioning for a time Friday morning.

An argument at the town highway garage on Sargeant Drive Friday afternoon prompted a visit from an officer who noticed on a security camera feed that a woman was yelling and waving her arms at someone out of the camera’s view. The officer spoke with the woman, who said it was a verbal argument and had been resolved.

A sign reportedly flew off a vehicle driving on Main Street in Somesville Saturday as it passed another vehicle. The sign struck the second vehicle, police said, resulting in minor damage.

A group of teenagers was reported to be knocking on windows of the Northeast Harbor Library from outside and running away Friday and Saturday evenings. An officer spoke with the teens and their parents.

Police notified the Maine Department of Transportation Saturday morning of several areas on Route 3 between Otter Creek and Northeast Harbor were water had frozen on the roadway.