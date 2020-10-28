Island Police: Photogenic sunsets cause traffic woes

Tremont

Parking/traffic issues on Lighthouse Road were reported around 5 p.m. on Oct. 14. According to the responding deputy, the large amount of traffic and congestion on the road that leads to Bass Harbor Head Light was due to the popularity of the lighthouse during sunset. She also reported the road had been shut down a few times due to the congestion and large amount of foot traffic.

On Oct. 14 around 7 p.m., a deputy was asked to do a well-being check on a person in town. When the deputy checked on them, they were found to be all set.

A man called the sheriff’s office on Oct. 20 around 10:30 a.m. with questions about a vehicle left disabled on his property. According to the report, he was given options on how to deal with the vehicle.

A request to help the Cocoa, Fla., police department was made to the sheriff’s office on Oct. 21 around 1 a.m. The Florida police department requested a deputy contact a person in Tremont regarding an incident that happened in Florida. According to the deputy, an attempt to contact the person was unsuccessful.

The sheriff’s office is investigating a report of an abandoned vehicle made around 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 22. After the owner was located, it turned out that the vehicle was stolen.

A deputy spoke with the owners of a cemetery in town on Saturday around 7:45 p.m. who were having issues with people loitering in the area and dumping trash after hours.

Southwest Harbor

On Oct. 19, around 7 p.m., an officer met with a 15-year-old boy who appeared to be in crisis. Two days later, a guardian of the boy reported he was unable to get in touch with him after texting and calling without a response. Police were asked to check the area where the boy was staying to make sure he was OK.

Political signs stolen from a Seawall Road home were reported around 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 21. According to police, the signs were not found and there are no suspects.

A bottle of medication found at a local business was reported on Oct. 21 around 10:30 a.m. The owner of the medication could not be identified. Police retrieved the bottle and put it in the medication drop box at the police station.

On Saturday around 12:30 p.m., an officer was asked by the local food pantry to do a well-being check on a resident they had not heard from in a week. The officer found the person and determined they were OK.

A request from Hancock County sheriff’s office was made on Saturday around 1:45 p.m. to have an officer check on a vehicle in Tremont that was involved in a crash in Gouldsboro.

On Saturday, a man reported finding a dead deer in his driveway on Seal Cove Road around 8:30 a.m. and believed it had been hit by a vehicle. A resident was offered the deer.

A New York man reported that he lost his cell phone between Seal Cove and Bass Harbor roads on Saturday around 10 a.m. Dispatch told him if the phone was turned in, he would be contacted.

Five lobster pots on the beach at the head of the harbor were reported by a Damariscotta man on Saturday around 2 p.m. He told police he was concerned they may have broken away from someone’s float. Police contacted the harbormaster who said he would take care of them.

A dog on the loose on Fernald Point Road was reported on Sunday around 1:30 p.m. The person who called in the report brought the dog to its owner.

On Sunday, around 8 p.m., a person in a crosswalk was hit by a 2011 GMC Sierra driven by Robert Goodwin, 51, of Charleston. Goodwin was turning onto Clark Point Road from Main Street. After being checked out by ambulance personnel, the pedestrian had a minor leg injury and was not transported to the hospital.

Trenton

A 17-year-old girl called the sheriff’s office on Oct. 18 around 2 p.m. to report a fight between her mother and stepfather, both 40 years old. When deputies arrived, they determined there had been no assaults and the couple was separated to resolve the problem.

A fraud was reported on Oct. 19 around 9:15 p.m. by a woman who had been scammed over the phone. She explained to a deputy that the caller said they were a law enforcement agency and that there was a warrant out on the woman for money laundering and drug trafficking. The caller told the woman if she paid a certain amount of money, it would fix the problem. The woman then sent gift cards with funds on them. The incident is being investigated.

A woman called the sheriff’s office on Oct. 26 around 1 p.m. to report that she had footage of a person on her property knocking over her political signs.

When a deputy responded to a home around 8 p.m. on Oct. 26 for a report of a suspicious incident, he didn’t find anything out of the ordinary.

Bar Harbor

On Oct. 19 at 11:58 a.m., the police department received a report of vandalism in Bar Harbor. Juvenile suspects were identified and their parents were notified. An agreement was worked out civilly.

At 2:39 p.m. on Oct. 19, a local motel called about a female who had not checked out of her room as expected.

Suspicious mail was reported to the department at 2:42 p.m. on Oct. 20. It turned out to be someone playing a joke.

On Oct. 20 at 7:31 p.m., Isaiah Underwood, 30, of Benton, was arrested on a warrant out of Kennebec County. Underwood was transported to the Hancock County Jail without incident.

An officer observed a vehicle with extensive front damage parked next to the town’s wastewater pumping station on Ocean Avenue at 11:21 p.m. on Oct. 20.

A subject called in a report at 8:18 a.m. on Oct. 21 saying he had hit a cat on Route 3 in Hulls Cove. An officer checked the area and could not find the cat.

The police department received a report on Oct. 21 around 4:25 p.m. about a dog running loose in the ball field near the new tennis courts in Bar Harbor.

On Oct. 21 at 9:50 p.m., officers responded to a report of a fight at a local business. After an investigation, Sarah Antrim-Cambium, 54, of Chicago, Ill., was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and obstructing the report of a crime. She was transported to the Hancock County Jail.

The sheriff’s department called in a motor vehicle complaint at 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 22 about a vehicle being operating poorly in Trenton and heading toward the island. An officer met up with the vehicle in a line of traffic on Eden Street, but did not observe any adverse operation.

Around 5 p.m. on Oct. 22, an officer took a call regarding suspicious activity, alleging that a car was parked on private property, monitoring traffic.

On Friday at 12:12 p.m., the police department responded to a call from an elderly gentleman who said he was lost.

At 11 p.m. on Friday, an officer took a report of a potential theft of services at a Bar Harbor establishment. The offending party was located and the tab was paid.

Just as Friday turned into Saturday, an officer responded to a noise complaint in Bar Harbor. The officer located a small gathering that was breaking up upon his arrival. The officer made the group aware of the complaint, and they agreed to quiet down.

At 6:12 a.m. on Saturday, an officer responded to a report of a male laying on the sidewalk, slumped over a backpack. The male was very intoxicated and was given a ride home.

An officer located a suspicious vehicle parked at Hamilton Pond on Saturday at 8:30 p.m., with no driver in sight. The owner of the vehicle was later located and stated that he had met a friend and left his vehicle at the pond.

On Saturday night, close to midnight, an officer responded to a report of disorderly conduct at a local Bar Harbor establishment. An intoxicated male was asked to leave, and no charges were filed.

Mount Desert

On Oct. 20 at 12:30 p.m., the police and fire departments assisted an elderly citizen who did not have running water. The fire department filled the person’s tub with water for flushing and the police department made sure the person had drinking water.

At 5:18 p.m. on Oct. 21, the police department received a report of a possible theft of items from a Northeast Harbor residence. The matter is under investigation.

On Oct. 21 at 7:31 p.m., a motorist called in a report of poor operation on Route 102 in Somesville. All units were on other calls at the time of the report, and a later check of the area failed to locate the offending vehicle.

The police department received a report of illegal dumping on Oct. 22 at 2:48 p.m. The dumper was contacted to properly dispose of their property.

Close to 8 p.m. on Saturday, an officer responded, with the Mount Desert Fire Department, to a fire alarm at a Northeast Harbor business. It was determined that a resident in employee housing had set off the alarm by smoking.

At 9:57 a.m. on Sunday, the police department received a report from a Mount Desert resident that he has been receiving threatening messages from one of his Bangor tenants who he is trying to evict.

On Sunday at 9:26 p.m., pursuant to a traffic stop in Mount Desert, Cody Gatcomb, 26, of Bass Harbor, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence of alcohol and was transported to the Hancock County Jail.

At 10:23 p.m. on Sunday, an officer responded to a loud music noise complaint from a Seal Harbor resident. The officer located the source and had a group turn its music down.