Island Police: Online posts lead to vandalism investigation 

Southwest Harbor

Police received a report of a dog on the loose in the area of Mountain View Road on July 28 around 8 a.m. An officer found the owner who captured the dog.

An officer found a vehicle in the town parking lot on July 28 around 9 a.m. that was parked in a prohibited spot. It was moved by its owner.

After a report of speeding vehicles on Bass Harbor Road was made in the morning of July 28, an officer conducted a speed detail to slow traffic.

A woman having ongoing problems with an ex-boyfriend called police around 2:45 p.m. on July 28. In the case of possible future incidents, police recorded the information.

An alarm at a home in the area of Fernald Point Road was reported around 2:30 p.m. on July 29. Everything appeared to be okay when an officer checked the home.

Police received a report around 3:30 p.m. on July 29 of trash being thrown from a vehicle and children not buckled into their seats. An officer, who was familiar with the vehicle, reported that he would attempt to find it.

Toby Casey, 40, of Southwest Harbor, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in Ellsworth District Court. Casey was brought to Hancock County Jail.

A possible runaway juvenile was reported around 9 p.m. on July 29. As an officer was responding to the report, the juvenile returned home.

Fireworks being set off at a Fernald Point home were reported on July 29 around 9 p.m. An officer met with the homeowner, who was informed of the town’s ordinance.

When an officer went to see what was going on at a business from which several 911 calls had been made on July 30 around 8 a.m., he found a guy working on an elevator and the calls were because of a maintenance issue.

Seeds in a package sent from China were dropped off at the police station on July 30 around 10:30 a.m. by a woman from town. They were then sent to the USDA.

An officer asked a couple camping in the municipal parking lot to move along after they were reported for illegal camping on town property around 8:30 a.m. on Friday.

A resident reported losing a fanny pack in town on Friday around 9:30 a.m. Police said they would get in touch if it was turned in to the station.

Police were not able to find a man who was reported on Friday around 5:30 p.m. for riding his bicycle while possibly intoxicated.

A loose dog was reported on Friday around 6 p.m.

Police received a report of a lost dog around 9 p.m. on Friday and it was reunited with its owner before an officer arrived.

When a man from the Seawall area walked into the police station to report an assault around midnight on Friday, police were able to determine the assault was by the man’s roommate. He did not want to press charges.

A man lying in Seal Cove Road was reported around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday. An officer found him and realized the man was very intoxicated and had an injury to his hand. Ambulance personnel checked out the man’s hand and then he was brought home, a few hundred yards away, according to the report.

Police are trying to contact the owner of a debit card that was left in an ATM at a bank in town. The card was brought to the police station around noon on Saturday.

An officer from the Augusta Police Department called on Saturday around noon looking for information on a person from Southwest Harbor. The person was subsequently taken into protective custody by the Augusta department for an evaluation, according to police.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, police received a report of a lost wallet. It was then turned into the station by a good Samaritan who had found it. The wallet was retrieved by its owner.

About $75 was reported stolen from a firewood money box on Seawall Road around 4 p.m. on Saturday. When the resident came to the police station to report the theft, they said it was the second time in a week that money had been taken.

Around 6 p.m. on Saturday, a woman came to the police station to report being harassed by a man while she was parking. An officer spoke with the man allegedly doing the harassing and warned him not to have contact with the woman.

An open 911 call in the area of Main Street was received around 7 p.m. on Saturday. Dispatch could hear a man on the other end, but he didn’t sound urgent or distressed. An officer checked the area but found nothing.

Two vehicles had minor damage after a fender bender at the Westside Market Plaza on Sunday around 9 a.m. A 2001 Chevy Suburban, driven by Sarah McQuinn, 38, of Southwest Harbor, was backing out of a parking spot and did not see a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee that was driving by in the travel lane. Carl Romano, 57, of Lebanon, N.J., was driving the Jeep that was damaged on the right front fender. There was damage to the right rear bumper and fender of the Suburban. Both vehicles could be driven from the scene.

Police were asked by Marine Patrol to help find a kayaker in the area of Seawall who was late returning around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. While an officer was on his way, contact was made with the kayaker, who was fine.

A message from MDI Hospital was left on Sunday around 2:15 p.m. with the town’s animal control officer regarding a dog bite victim treated in the emergency room on Wednesday, July 22. According to the report, the bite was minor and needed disinfectant only.

After receiving a 911 hang up at 8 p.m. on Sunday, an officer contacted the caller who said the phone was broken and on the fritz.

A vehicle parked in a private lot at the medical center was not supposed to be there and was reported on Monday around 9 a.m. The vehicle was towed, and police are investigating the incident.

An officer helped a man park his truck and boat at the Manset Dock on Monday around 12:30 p.m.

A man having problems driving was reported on Monday around 1 p.m. After an officer checked, a mechanic was contacted to help with the vehicle’s mechanical issues.

Trenton

Officers responded to an ongoing family dispute at a home on July 28 around midnight. A man and his adult daughter were arguing over keys to his car that she refused to give him. After the officers arrived, she still refused to turn over the keys and said she had lost them. Officers advised the dad that he could report the vehicle stolen if she took off with it.

After seeing photos posted by a local man on Facebook, a woman from British Columbia called the sheriff’s office to report vandalism to a rock possibly located in town. After officers looked up the photos, they believed the rock that had been painted could be in Acadia National Park. Information about the incident was passed on to the National Park Service to investigate further.

Around 11:30 p.m. on July 29, the sheriff’s office received a call about noise, including a lot of yelling and loud music, coming from a residence. When an officer patrolled the area, no noise or loud activity was found. There were no other complaints made about the property, according to the officer.

Mount Desert Island

Around 9 p.m. on Sunday, dispatch reported a female making suicidal statements to a deputy. She was thought to be staying with a friend in Hancock. After an investigation by the deputy, he found out she had never resided in Hancock and was last known to be on Mount Desert Island. Bar Harbor’s police department helped to find the female and check her well–being. The investigation was ongoing when it was reported.

Bar Harbor

A Hulls Cove resident reported on July 27 that a mailbox had been struck and damaged by a vehicle that did not stop.

Charlene Farnsworth, 28, of East Blue Hill, was summonsed the afternoon of July 28 on a charge of operating after suspension.

No one was injured in a three-vehicle accident near Eagle Lake on July 29. A Toyota SUV driven by Robert Brummel, 56, of Georgia, stopped to make a left turn and a Ford driven by Maxwell Miller, 22, of New York, stopped behind it. The Ford was reportedly rear-ended by a Toyota driven by Emilee Rose Spain, 32, of New Hampshire, pushing it into the SUV. The driver “had looked away, and when she looked back, traffic was stopped,” police said. There was damage to bicycles on a rack on the SUV and some damage to both other vehicles.

Parking enforcement staff reported moving a piece of machinery that was disabled in the road on Norris Avenue the evening of July 29.

A box of nails was reported in the road near the head of the island the evening of July 29.

Aliesh Gonzalez Maldonado, 24, of Troy, N.Y., was summonsed around 1 a.m. July 30 on a charge of operating without a license.

An officer removed a dead fawn from the road on Lower Main Street the morning of July 30.

A group wading in Eagle Lake July 30 was warned for violating a municipal ordinance, since the late is a public water supply.

Someone reported a large amount of dead fish in the area of the Bar Island sandbar on July 30. It appeared to be bait fish that may have been dumped offshore and washed up, police said.

A Suburban driven by Jennifer Walls, 40, of Cranberry Isles, was stopped for a pedestrian attempting to enter the crosswalk when it was reportedly rear-ended by a Subaru driven by Alicia Cathers, 34, of Oneonta, N.Y. No one was injured. The Subaru was towed and the Suburban had minor damage.

A dead deer was moved out of the road on Route 3 on Schoolhouse Hill in Hull’s Cove at 3:30 a.m. Friday.

Money was reported stolen from camp wood stands on Route 3 and Route 102 this week.

An officer assisted with the recount of local election results Saturday morning.

Conrad Smith, 43, of Franklin, was arrested Saturday afternoon on a charge of domestic violence assault. He was taken to the Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth.

A man was warned for trespassing at one local business Saturday evening and at another property Sunday morning.

Heather May, 37, of Bar Harbor, was summonsed Sunday evening on a charge of violating conditions of her release.

Police also responded this week to several minor fender benders, people camping illegally, disorderly hospital patients and dogs loose or left in cars.

Mount Desert

A resident reported hearing fireworks in Northeast Harbor the evening of July 27. Police could not locate the source of the noise.

An officer provided traffic control for a tree trimming service working on Eagle Lake Road July 28.

A Tremont man was injured when a mirror from an RV traveling in the opposite direction reportedly came through the open window of his truck on Peabody Drive July 28. Austin Seavey, 59, was driving the pickup north and “advised he was in his lane but may have been closer to the center line,” police said, when the RV driven by David Im, 41, of Burlington, Mass., “came around a bend in the road and was in (Seavey’s) lane.” Seavey had injuries to his face, shoulder and arm, according to reports; both vehicles had minor damage.

An argument was reported between kids fishing for squid at the Northeast Harbor marina around 10 p.m. July 29.

Police received a report of a raccoon acting “aggressive” on Sargent Drive Friday evening and notified a game warden. Another raccoon that was reported as “acting strangely” on Neighborhood Road Saturday was not located.

Officers and Maine Marine Patrol officers responded to a domestic dispute Saturday morning. The argument was verbal, according to reports, and the couple was separated and warned to remain civil.

Following a well-being check Saturday, David Tonini, 54, of Hall Quarry, was summonsed on a charge of violating conditions of his release.

A group who had built a campfire on Seal Harbor Beach Sunday afternoon was asked to put it out.

Police responded to several reports of loose dogs.