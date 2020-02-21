Island Police: One-vehicle accident snaps utility pole, knocks out power

Mount Desert

Michael Harkins, 33, of Tremont was driving north on Route 102 near Hall Quarry in snowy conditions the morning of Feb. 13 when his Dodge Ram slid to the right while going around a curve, went off the roadway and struck a utility pole head-on. The pole was broken, knocking out power for many for part of the morning. No injuries were reported, and the Dodge was towed.

About an hour and a half later, repair work on the utility pole was underway when Gabriel Stewart, 16, of New Orleans, coming upon the area in his vehicle, was unable to stop in time and slid off the road to the right, into a ditch. The undercarriage of Stewart’s vehicle was damaged, according to reports. No injuries were reported.

A dump truck became stuck in a turning lane at the traffic light in Somesville the afternoon of Feb. 11 due to a mechanical issue. A crew from the Mount Desert Highway Department assisted and got the truck on its way.

The town sidewalk plow, operated by Corey Frost, 31, of Mount Desert, reportedly struck a loose piece of asphalt on a Main Street sidewalk the morning of Feb. 12. The asphalt was pushed into the side of a business building, causing minor damage.

A Seal Harbor resident reported hearing what they thought might be someone in the woods hollering for help the evening of Feb. 13, but told police it could also have been a coyote. An officer checked the area and did not find anyone in distress.

Police received a complaint of someone plowing the wrong driveway Feb. 13.

A GMC Acadia driven by James Perry, 31, of Eastbrook reportedly struck a deer on Indian Point Road Saturday afternoon. The deer died from the collision, police said, and was given to someone on the town’s list. The vehicle was damaged but drivable.

A dog reportedly bit someone visiting its owners at a residence Sunday.

Bar Harbor

Following a report of online harassment and investigation, Alexis Lilly, 27, was summonsed Feb. 10 on a charge of violating a protection order.

A Dodge Ram driven by Christopher White, 50, of Bar Harbor reportedly struck a deer on Norway Drive the afternoon of Feb. 12. The deer in the road was in the driver’s blind spot, police said. The deer ran off.

An officer assisted the driver of a tractor trailer that was stuck on Route 3 near Sand Point Road the morning of Feb. 13, unable to get up the hill in the snow. Later in the morning, a Chevy pickup driven by Irma Christa Little-Siebold, 53, of Ellsworth reportedly lost control on Route 3 and struck a guardrail. No one was injured; the truck was towed.

Brandon Monroe, 26, of Winter Harbor was driving a BMW 330 on Route 3 in the early morning hours Friday when a group of deer reportedly entered the road and the vehicle struck one of them. The deer was claimed by someone on the town’s list.

An officer assisted someone with changing a flat tire Friday afternoon near Hamilton Pond.

Nina St. Germain, 45, of Bar Harbor was preparing to pull into traffic in from the Town Hill fire station parking lot onto Route 102 Friday when she saw another vehicle approach and backed back into the parking lot. When it backed up, her VW Atlas reportedly struck a Saab driven by Kelton Hallett, 56, of Bar Harbor.

Kaitlin Young, 27, of Seal Harbor was arrested early Saturday morning on a charge of operating under the influence, following a traffic stop at the intersection of Eagle Lake Road and Norway Drive. She was bailed from the Mount Desert police department.

Police received a report of erratic driving Saturday evening, and conducted a traffic stop on Route 233. Megan Hopkins, 38, of Bar Harbor was arrested Saturday evening on a charge of OUI. She was taken to the Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth.

A GMC Yukon driven by Forrest Ball, 45, of Trenton reportedly slid on icy roads Sunday morning on Route 3 in Salsbury Cove and struck a guardrail. The vehicle was towed; no injuries were reported.

Heather May, 36, of Bar Harbor was pulled over on Route 3 near Dreamwood Hill Sunday for reportedly talking on a cell phone and having an expired inspection. She was arrested on a charge of OUI and bailed from the police station.

Southwest Harbor

Police were notified on Feb. 11 around 4:45 p.m. when the medication Demerol was found on a salvaged boat and needed to be disposed of properly. According to police, the medication had expired in 2005. It was picked up by police and thrown away at the station.

A little after 8 a.m. on Feb. 12 a woman brought in items left at her home by a former employee. Police contacted the employee who picked the items up at the police station.

State police contacted the Southwest Harbor Police Department on Feb. 12 regarding a possibly impaired driver leaving Tremont and heading to Trenton. Once the dispatcher learned of the address from which the driver had left in Tremont, the information was passed along to the Bar Harbor Police Department and back to state police. The vehicle was never seen in Southwest Harbor, according to police.

Mount Desert Police requested assistance from the Southwest Harbor department around 8 a.m. on Feb. 13 after a vehicle went off the road.

After police received an alarm from a residence around 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 13, the caretaker of the property said a power failure had caused the alarm to go off. The alarm was reset once power came back on.

Around 4 p.m. on Feb. 13 a man reported his vehicle had been keyed during the night. Police took photos of the damage for their records.

Police reported that a man called 911 to talk about his “situation in life” around 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 13. He was told to call and talk with the police chief in the morning.

A deer was hit by a truck with a plow on the front of it around 1 a.m. on Friday on Seawall Road. The deer was tagged and taken after the accident, according to police.

Around 10:40 a.m. on Friday the police department was notified of a man from town abusing the emergency 911 system. He had been warned not to bother the Hancock County Regional Communication Center (RCC) unless he had an emergency, police reported.

An alarm went off at a Clark Point Road address around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday. It turned out to be a low battery warning for the smoke detector.

An officer was flagged down by a woman on Main Street around 12:30 p.m. on Monday who found a wounded seagull in the road. After stabilizing the bird, the woman agreed to take it to Acadia Wildlife Center.

Trenton

One car needed to be towed after a parking lot accident around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. Gary Huff, 62, of Newburgh was plowing a parking lot on Caruso Drive when the 2016 Dodge pickup he was driving allegedly hit a parked 2009 Nissan Sentra, owned by Christopher Harnage, 27, of Lamoine. After the collision the Sentra, which was parked legally and unoccupied at the time, was towed because of reportable damage to its front bumper.

A man called to report his daughter had seen a helicopter crash somewhere in Trenton around 5 p.m. on Monday. After investigating, a deputy determined the complaint was unfounded.

Tremont

A woman called the Sheriff’s Office around 2 p.m. on Jan. 28 reporting strange activity on her property. A deputy offered her advice on how to handle the problem.

After losing control of the 2001 Chevrolet Blazer he was driving on Flat Iron Road around midnight on Feb. 10, Nicholas Parlatore, 21, of Tremont was charged with failure to report an accident by quickest means. When the Blazer left the roadway, it struck an artesian well and some trees on private property before coming to a rest, according to the report.

A man expressed his concerns to the Sheriff’s Office around 12:45 p.m. on Feb. 11 regarding speeding construction vehicles on Flat Iron Road. That information was passed along to the deputy on patrol.