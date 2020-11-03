Island Police: Drivers need a lesson on school bus safety

Bar Harbor

On Oct. 26 at 6:50 a.m., a 2017 Dodge Ram 1500, operated by Burton Merchant, 56, of Southwest Harbor, was traveling north on State Highway 102 and was unable to avoid striking a deer. The truck sustained damage to its passenger side but was able to be driven from the scene. The deer ran from the area.

Around noon on Oct. 26, a school bus driver reported that a vehicle had passed them while their red lights and stop sign were activated.

At 10:51 a.m. on Oct. 27, a motorist reported moving a large rock from the road on State Highway 102 in Town Hill that had come off the back of an area trucking business. An officer contacted the business and made them aware of the complaint.

An officer observed a vehicle back into a parked, unoccupied vehicle at 2:42 p.m. on Oct. 27. The officer was unable to determine if there was any fresh damage and left a business card on the parked car requesting contact if there was damage, but never got notified.

On Oct. 28 just after midnight, a well-being check was conducted on a subject who was parked in a parking lot in town. The subject was intoxicated and permitted to sleep in the vehicle for the night.

The police department received a report at 3:15 p.m. on Oct. 28 of a white truck that had passed a school bus on State Highway 3 that had its flashing lights activated and was discharging students. An officer responded to the area but failed to locate the truck.

At 6:55 p.m. on Oct. 28, a Bar Harbor resident reported damage was done to their vehicle while it was parked in their driveway.

Daren Cross, 42, of Bar Harbor, was arrested and charged at 6:21 p.m. on Oct. 29 for operating under the influence and operating without a license.

On Friday around 1:30 p.m., a 2001 Jeep driven by Zachary Taylor, 25, of Bar Harbor, was involved in a car versus deer accident. No injuries were reported but the Jeep was towed.

At 5:02 p.m. on Friday, an officer responded to a request from the Ellsworth Police Department to search for individuals suspected of committing a theft at an Ellsworth business.

The police department received complaints on Saturday morning of a horse running loose on State Highway 3 near King’s creek. The owner of the horse was able to get it back where it belonged.

On Halloween, officers worked the annual festivities and Ledgelawn Road closure.

Two signs were removed from Bar Harbor town property on Saturday around 4:43 p.m.

At 7:48 p.m. on Saturday, John McDonagh, 66, of Sandwich, Mass., was arrested and charged with operating under the influence.

An out-of-state man called the police department at 1:45 p.m. on Sunday, sounding confused and not making sense. Proper out-of-state authorities were notified.

A very happy black Lab named Sam was picked up on Monday around 6:36 a.m. He was reclaimed by his owner later at the police department.

Around noon on Monday, officers responded to an Eden Street business in reference to a delayed report of an assault. As a result of an investigation, Steven Van Dorn, 46, of Hancock, was summonsed and released on a charge of assault.

Mount Desert

On Oct. 26 at 2:10 a.m., a 1990 Toyota 4Runner was located on Cooksey Drive with nobody around it. It appeared as though the vehicle was traveling north on Cooksey Drive when the driver lost control and went off the roadway to the right. The 4Runner sustained disabling damage to the front passenger corner and undercarriage and was towed from the scene. On Oct. 27, an officer located the operator, Daniel Doane, 34, of Trenton, who said the reason for the crash was that he was trying to avoid a deer. Doane was charged with operating after suspension, leaving the scene of a property damage accident and failure to report a property damage accident by quickest means.

On Oct. 27 at 10:39 a.m., the police department received a report of a canoe with three people on board taking on water in Somes Sound. Contact was made with those in the canoe and they were fine.

At 10:36 a.m. on Friday, an officer took a motor vehicle complaint about a woman driving erratically while on her cell phone.

On Friday at 12:19 p.m., an officer spoke with a resident about an ongoing animal issue and referred the citizen to the Maine Warden Service.

Close to 8 p.m. on Sunday, an officer assisted a citizen with locating a suitcase.

At 11:14 a.m. on Monday, a resident notified the police department that someone came to his house and asked him if he had voted.

Southwest Harbor

On Oct. 27 around 10 a.m., police responded to a home alarm on Woodie Drive to find there were problems with the alarm system and that the company was on its way to fix it.

An accidental 911 call from the U.S. Coast Guard base came to the Southwest Harbor Police Department on Oct. 27 around 1 p.m.

Police assisted with a grass fire reported on Lurvey Spring Road a little after 2 p.m. on Oct. 27. An officer helped keep traffic off the road while the town’s fire department battled the blaze.

When an officer responded to a home on Shore Road from which a 911 call was made on the landline around 6:45 p.m. on Oct. 27, he found the seasonal residence unoccupied, dark inside and locked up. A search of the property was performed and no one was found.

A vehicle was reported around 9 a.m. on Oct. 28 for passing someone at a high speed in Mount Desert heading toward Southwest Harbor. An officer was able to find the car and, lacking any violations, the driver was warned for speeding.

Police received a call around 9 a.m. on Oct. 29 from a resident reporting harassment from an ex-employee. According to the report, police will be issuing the ex-employee a no trespassing notice for their previous place of employment.

An officer gave a citizen whose vehicle had broken down a ride to work around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 30.

Police received a report from Daniel Norwood, 59, of Southwest Harbor, around 7:30 a.m. on Friday, that he had hit a deer on Seawall Road. Norwood was not injured and there was no damage to his truck, according to the report, and the presumably injured deer was shot.

There was no damage to the vehicle involved in a car/deer accident on Seawall Road reported around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday and the deceased deer was given to a resident.

Police responded to a death from a terminal illness of someone under a doctor’s care around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Tremont

A deputy is investigating the burglary of a residence reported on Oct. 25 around 10:30 a.m.

A man went to the sheriff’s office around noon on Oct. 26 to report his gun had been stolen. Following an investigation into the report, Deidra Damon, 34, of Lamoine, was charged with theft of the firearm and the gun was returned to its owner.

After responding to a report from a woman about suspicious activity near her home on Oct. 29 around 3:45 p.m., an officer did not find anyone or any suspicious activity but agreed to keep an eye on the area.

A woman called the sheriff’s office on Friday around 9:45 a.m. to report someone had gone through her vehicle overnight.

Trenton

A resident called the sheriff’s office on Oct. 26 around 10:30 a.m. to report missing items from their property.

An officer spoke with a resident on Oct. 27 around 7:45 p.m. about political signs at their home being a traffic hazard. According to the officer, the information was documented.

A man called the sheriff’s office around 8:30 a.m. on Friday asking for help with his teenage son who was acting out of control. Both father and son agreed to remain separated and calm for the rest of the day, according to the report.

On Friday around 10:30 a.m., a man called to have a fraudulent incident documented.

Around noon on Friday, a vehicle was reported for being left on a property in town. A deputy contacted the owner and the vehicle was towed.

No injuries and minor damage were reported when a 2015 Ford Edge driven by Pamela Small, 62, of Verona Island, collided with a trailer attached to a 2000 Ford truck driven by Timothy Ray, 51, of Bar Harbor. Both vehicles were traveling southbound on Route 3 near the intersection of Jordan River Road when Ray slowed his Ford as he approached the traffic light. Small reported to the sheriff’s office that she did not realize how rapidly he was slowing before the Edge ran into the trailer on the back of the truck.