Island Police: Neighborhood spat well documented by police

Southwest Harbor

Police continue to investigate complaints of neighbor harassment, five of which were made over three days. On Friday, around 2:45 p.m. a resident came to the police department to report harassment by a neighbor. According to police, this is an ongoing issue. A couple of hours later police received a report of a man hollering profanities at neighbors walking in the road. Police reported this also as an ongoing occurrence and that an investigation is underway. Around 8 p.m. that same day, a man was warned for harassing his neighbor who called to report the harassment. On Sunday, a man entered the police station around 2:45 p.m. to report a neighbor harassing him; it was recorded as part of an ongoing investigation. Again, on Monday around 5 p.m. a man came to the police department to report another man threatening him. Police are investigating the report.

After police received a call about drug paraphernalia being found on Seawall Road around 7 p.m. on March 24, an officer found and disposed of the syringe.

A barking dog on Clark Point Road was reported around 1:30 a.m. on March 25. When an officer checked the area, no barking was heard, and dispatch was asked to call back the person who reported it. When the caller was contacted, they said the barking had stopped.

No one was injured in an accident that took place on Carroll’s Hill at the entrance to the Southwest Harbor Food Mart around 10:30 a.m. on March 26. While a 2018 Isuzu box truck driven by Jessica Harrington, 35, of Steuben was turning left into the parking lot, a trailer attached to an International dump truck driven by Nathan Chisholm, 39, of Ellsworth allegedly hit and broke the box truck’s passenger-side mirror while passing it in the far right lane. Both vehicles were driven from the accident.

An injured deer was reported on Seawall Road around 7:30 p.m. on Friday. An officer shot and killed the deer and it was taken by a resident.

Another injured deer was reported around 8 a.m. on Saturday. By the time an officer arrived in the area the deer was reported, it had gone back into the woods.

Police received a report of a dog at large around 2:55 p.m. on Sunday. When the dog was returned to its owner, they were given a warning for a dog at large.

Gunshots were reported around 8 p.m. on Sunday night in the area of Freeman Ridge Road. When an officer investigated the area, no shots were heard.

A man was warned not to call 911 again unless he had an emergency after calling the number around 12:30 on Monday and it was determined he did not have an emergency.

When an officer responded to a report of a broken-down tractor trailer on Carroll’s Hill around 3 p.m. on Monday, it was gone.

A resident went to the police station on Monday around 4:30 p.m. to report losing cash somewhere in town. They were hoping someone had turned the money into the department. According to police, no one had turned in any cash by the time the report was made.

Police did not find any violation when they investigated a report of a vehicle partially parked in the roadway around 4:45 p.m. on Monday. According to police, the vehicle was at the edge of the pavement.

A dog was reported missing in the area of Seal Cove Road on Monday around 7:30 p.m. Although the dog was seen, it had taken off by the time an officer arrived.

A barking dog in the area of Clark Point Road was reported around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Tremont

A report of damaged property is being investigated after a caretaker reported around noon on March 23 that the property they manage had been damaged over the weekend.

No law enforcement action was taken regarding a report of a neighbor storing trash on their property that was made around 1 p.m. on Monday. When a deputy investigated the report, he found a complaint had already been made to town officials.

Trenton

No one was injured in an accident on Oak Point Road reported on Monday around 8:45 a.m. A 2005 Ford Focus driven by Mathew Roy, 23, of Bangor was traveling east on Oak Point Road followed by a 2009 Buick Lucerne driven by Daniel Schnieder, 38, of Trenton. According to the report, Roy began to slow down and Schnieder attempted to pass the Focus. Without looking, or signaling, Roy turned left into the path of Schnieder’s car. Trying to avoid the Focus, Schneider swerved the Buick away and drove into the ditch. Damage to each vehicle was considered reportable.

A deputy reported assisting Trenton Elementary School by escorting a school bus as it drove around town on Friday delivering food and snack to students at home.

Bar Harbor

Someone walking their dog on Spring Street the morning of March 23 reported that a dog got loose from a residence and came towards them. There was no interaction between the dogs, police said, but the owner of the loose dog was asked to keep better control of it.

A young man under the legal age for adult use marijuana was warned for marijuana possession after an officer spotted him in a parked motor vehicle around 1 a.m. March 24.

A Ford Mustang driven by Marcus Buckley, 62, of Gouldsboro went off the road in heavy weather on Lower Main Street in the early morning hours of March 24.

A Dodge Ram with a snow plow driven by Jeffrey Hanscom, 56, of Bar Harbor was plowing in a parking lot at the intersection of Oliver Street and Main Street the morning of March 24 when it reportedly backed out of the lot into Main Street and struck a passing vehicle. The Nissan Frontier, driven by Allan Morse, 36, of Surry, had disabling damage and was later towed. No injuries were reported.

An apparently intoxicated man was warned for disorderly conduct near the police station the evening of March 24.

Two teenagers were warned for possession of marijuana near the intersection of Sound Drive and Sargeant Drive around 1 a.m. March 25.

A fender bender was reported at the intersection of Main Street and Center Street the afternoon of March 26. Mary Cling, 23, of Bar Harbor was attempting to make a left turn in a 2011 Ford from Center Street onto Main Street, police said, and could not see past a legally parked vehicle on Main Street. She pulled onto Main Street and the Ford reportedly struck a 2015 Chrysler driven by Sheri Touponce, 50, of Steuben. No injuries were reported and both vehicles had minor damage.

A vehicle parked illegally on Pretty Marsh Road was towed Saturday morning after police were unable to contact the owner.

A Ford F250 truck went off the road on Route 102 in Town Hill Sunday morning when the driver reportedly lost consciousness. Ralph Colson, 77, of Bar Harbor was checked by paramedics but was not injured, according to reports. The truck was towed back onto the road but was not damaged.

A dog was reported loose in Hulls Cove Sunday just before midnight; police were unable to locate it.

Mount Desert

A woman was warned for trespassing March 23 after a neighbor reported their window had been tampered with.

The owners of two vehicles parked overnight on Main Street in Northeast Harbor March 24 were warned for violation of the winter overnight parking ban, which in Mount Desert ends for the season on the first Monday in May.

Vehicles were reportedly parked in private parking areas without permission in Seal Harbor March 24.

An Otter Creek resident reported hearing someone yelling near his property line the night of March 25. An officer patrolled the area throughout the night and found no issues, according to reports.

A window was reported broken at a camp on Northern Neck Road Sunday morning, and a rock was found on the floor inside, police said.