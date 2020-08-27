Island Police: Name-calling restaurant goer low tabled his manners 

Southwest Harbor

On Aug. 18 around 1 p.m., an officer checked on the well-being of a victim of domestic violence after a request to do so. According to the officer, the person was fine.

A report of a prowler in the area of Village Green Way was made on Aug. 18 around 10:30 p.m. When an officer investigated the report, he was unable to find anyone.

Police received a report of a dead deer on someone’s lawn on Seawall Road around 1 p.m. on Aug. 19. When an officer found the deer, it was in the ditch on the side of the road and looked like it had been hit by a car.

Disorderly conduct at a Main Street restaurant was reported on Aug. 19 around 7:15 p.m. According to police, a patron was upset and called the restaurant owner names because it was full due to limited seating. By the time the owner called the police, the patron had left the restaurant.

Police received 10 abandoned or accidental 911 calls during the week. An eleventh 911 call was an emergency on Aug. 20 around 8 a.m. Following an officer’s investigation of the call, a woman was transported to the hospital.

An officer stopped a vehicle with an expired registration on Aug. 20 around 4 p.m. As a result, Brittany Carter, 33, of Southwest Harbor, was issued a summons on charges of operating after suspension and altering registration plates.

An officer responded to a report of a vehicle fire on Main Street around 3:45 a.m. on Friday. Because the fire had just started, the officer was able to put it out before the fire department arrived. Members of the fire department checked out the situation to make sure there were no other concerns.

Two large brown dogs in the Freeman Ridge area were reported on Friday around 8:30 a.m. for being on the loose. When an officer responded to the area, one dog had returned home and the other was gone.

Three phone calls were made on Friday around 9:30 a.m. to area law enforcement agencies regarding a video on Facebook about a person driving with their children in the front seat without seatbelts. An officer contacted the driver and warned them about properly securing the children in the back of the vehicle and in an approved car seat.

When an officer did a probation check on a resident on Friday around 4 p.m. at the request of their probation officer, he found the person in compliance.

Police received a lost wallet on Friday around 9 p.m. and contacted its owner.

A request from Mount Desert Police Department to locate a vehicle that went off the road was made on Saturday around 1:15 p.m. There was no description of the vehicle or location given. An officer searched from Southwest Harbor to Somesville but didn’t find anything.

An intoxicated man on Main Street was reported on Saturday around 8:30 p.m. An officer checked the area and spoke with people nearby but did not find the man.

A car was stopped on Main Street going 48 mph in the 25–mph zone on Saturday around 10:30 p.m. There were five people in the car, all under 21 years old. As a result of the stop, the officer searched the car and found marijuana and tobacco products that were confiscated.

On Sunday around 10:30 p.m., a vehicle was stopped because of a defect. As a result of the stop, alcohol was confiscated from the two people inside who were under 21 years of age.

Police are investigating a late report filed on Sunday around 11:30 p.m. by the owner of a Main Street building regarding a vehicle backing into it and driving off.

Hancock County’s Regional Communication Center requested an officer remove a deer from the road in Bass Harbor around 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

When an officer responded to a report made on Monday around 11 a.m. of a suspicious vehicle off Bass Harbor Road that had been there for several hours, they found the owner who was picking up trash from the side of the road.

An officer received a report of a key found at the Long Pond parking lot on Monday around 11:15 a.m. The key’s owner retrieved it.

Fireworks at a local establishment were reported on Monday around 9 p.m. but the officer on duty was at the scene of an accident and unable to respond, according to the report.

An elderly woman was reported to have wandered off on Tuesday just after midnight but returned home and appeared to be O.

Tremont

While on duty in town on Sunday, a deputy was told about a man who the reporting person thought was suspicious, and that an incident had happened earlier in the day. According to the report, the man would not stop staring at the person and their vehicle and made them feel uncomfortable, as if he were following them.

Trenton

In the evening hours of Aug. 8, a resident told a deputy that their dog was missing and they believed someone had taken it from the property. According to the report, the dog was found later inside the home.

On Aug. 19 around noon, in an attempt to avoid a collision with a vehicle that slowed suddenly in traffic on Route 3, a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Robert Jordan, 37, of Kansas, went off the road and into a ditch where it hit an embankment, crossed a driveway and struck a second embankment before coming to a stop. There was heavy front–end damage to the Silverado and Jordan reported an injury to his hand, according to the report.

A woman called the sheriff’s office around 9 a.m. on Monday to report someone had tampered with her vehicle while it was parked in her driveway.

Frenchboro

After investigating a report of a property damage accident on Aug. 18 around 10:30 p.m., it was determined to be a civil issue. A man called to report that a 29-year-old Frenchboro man had struck his vehicle and left the scene.

Bar Harbor

A 15-year old reportedly broke the windshield of a parked vehicle in town with a rock Aug. 17.

A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after an accident the afternoon of Aug. 17. Alan McLaughlin, 51, of Bangor, was riding a Harley Davidson on Route 3 when the motorcycle lost control and struck the rear end of a VW Tiguan driven by Sean Graber, 35, of Hopkinton, Mass. The motorcycle was towed; the VW had minor damage.

Charles Tucker, 42, of Hulls Cove, was arrested after midnight Aug. 18 on a charge of operating under the influence.

Around 3 a.m. Aug. 18, a vehicle was discovered parked in the middle of the road near the police station public restrooms. The driver was using the restroom.

A Kia Sorrento reportedly went off the road on Norway Drive the afternoon of Aug. 18 when the driver, Wade Hill, 72, of Ellsworth, became distracted. No one was injured but the vehicle was towed.

A pair of pants was found in the road on Route 3 the morning of Aug. 19.

A man was warned for public indecency after reportedly urinating in public at the town pier the morning of Aug. 19.

A Chevy driven by Carroll Lilly, 81, of Mount Desert, was pulling out from Indian Point Road onto Route 102 Aug. 19 when it reportedly struck a Toyota driven by Stuart Branch, 58, of Franklin. Some damage to both vehicles and no injuries were reported.

Jillian Jamo-Cole, 43, of Bar Harbor, was arrested the evening of Aug. 18 on a charge of operating under the influence.

A vehicle driven by Darryl Commeau, 42, of Hancock, reportedly struck a deer in the roadway on Indian Point Road the evening of Aug. 18.

Police received a report of a visitor bitten by their own dog Aug. 20 and advised them not to take the dog out in public for the rest of their vacation.

Two women arguing loudly at a lodging business at 2 a.m. Aug. 20 were warned for disorderly conduct, according to reports.

A woman who, unable to get to a restroom, reportedly relieved herself in some trees on private property Aug. 20 was seen by the property owner and later apologized, police said.

A stunned pigeon reportedly entered a store and refused to leave Aug. 20. An officer was able to carry the bird out of the store to a safe location.

A man called police Friday to suggest a way that flaggers could be directing traffic differently for faster traffic flow.

Eric Fogg, 36, of Bar Harbor, was arrested Saturday on an outstanding warrant and a charge of violating conditions of his release. He was taken to the Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth.

A dead deer was reported on Eden Street Saturday night.

A visitor who arrived to find the rental she had paid for had been a scam came to the police department Saturday to report the fraud.

An employee at a Route 3 business reported a man hanging around in the business parking lot Sunday evening. An officer gave him a ride to the motel where he was staying.

Police also responded this week to several minor fender benders and to reports of dogs in vehicles and illegal camping.

Mount Desert

One person was taken to the hospital in a three-vehicle accident in Somesville the afternoon of Aug. 17. A Chevy Silverado driven by Vincent Venturtelli, 33, of Hampden, was stopped in traffic and a Kia driven by Zaccheus Watson, 29, of Florida, stopped behind it. A Ford F-150 driven by Karen Nankervis, 53, of Hancock, reportedly failed to stop and struck the Kia from behind, pushing it into the Chevy. Nankervis was taken to the hospital and two of the vehicles were towed.

Police assisted with traffic and parking for an event in Seal Harbor Aug. 17.

A Subaru driven by Lois Stanley, 75, of Southwest Harbor, reportedly backed into the front end of a Mercedes driven by Barry Ekdom, 71, of Washington, D.C., at the intersection of Route 102 and Pretty Marsh Road Aug. 17. Ekdom reportedly left the area, but an officer caught up with the driver and asked him to return. No injuries or damage were reported.

An officer shot a severely injured baby fox found on Sound Drive in the early morning hours of Aug. 18.

An accident was reported the morning of Aug. 18 at the Somesville gas station. A Toyota driven by Leigh Norwood, 74, of Brooksville, was turning left into the gas station parking area when it was struck from behind by a Dodge pickup driven by Ian Wentworth, 28, of Vassalboro. No injuries and minor damage to both vehicles were reported.

A Buick reportedly went off the road into a ditch in Seal Harbor the morning of Aug. 19 when the driver, Clayland Gray, 77, of Washington, D.C., was blinded by the sun, police said. No injuries were reported.

A Subaru driven by Adam Fraley, 24, of Mount Desert, was turning onto Sea Street in Northeast Harbor the morning of Aug. 20 when an Acura driven by Strand Quesada, 70, of Florida, reportedly entered the intersection and struck the Subaru. Both vehicles were damaged; no injuries were reported.

An officer helped two hikers who had become lost get back to their vehicle in Southwest Harbor Aug. 20.

An Ellsworth bank notified the police department Aug. 20 of a phone scam in which the scammer was claiming to represent the Mount Desert Police Department. An officer spoke to the affected person and advised him to “always call us if he gets calls like this, even if the caller says they are from any police agency,” according to reports.

In response to complaints, an officer checked a ferry to the Cranberry Isles Aug. 23 for compliance with the Governor’s executive order on face coverings. Everyone including the crew was wearing a mask, according to reports.

Two motorcyclists were warned for unsafe operation after reportedly making bad passes on the Eagle Lake Road Friday afternoon.

A tire reportedly came off a Chevy Silverado truck driven by Billy Knowlton, 36, of Ellsworth, Saturday evening on Indian Point Road, causing the truck to go off the roadway into the dirt. It was towed to a friend’s house on the island.

Two Hall Quarry residents were warned Saturday not to have contact with a former employee.

Fireworks were reported Saturday evening in the area of Schoolhouse Road. Police were unable to locate the source of the noise.