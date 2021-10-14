Island Police: Multiple agencies respond to fatal Eden Street crash 

Bar Harbor

On Sunday, the Bar Harbor Mount Desert Police Department responded to a two-vehicle personal injury crash on Eden Street (State Route 3) in Bar Harbor in the area referred to as “The Bluffs.” A 2021 Chrysler Voyager minivan was traveling southward on Eden Street when it crossed over into the opposite lane (northbound lane) and struck a guardrail. It then came back into the northbound lane where the driver of a 2016 Honda Pilot tried to avoid it but was unsuccessful. The two vehicles hit head on in the northbound lane. The minivan contained four people from California, one of whom died as a result of the collision. The driver and one of the passengers of the minivan were taken to Mount Desert Island Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A third passenger was life-flighted to Northern Light Bangor, also with non-life-threatening injuries. The Honda’s driver, a woman from New Hampshire, was taken to MDI Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The Bar Harbor Mount Desert Police Department was assisted by the Bar Harbor Fire Department, Life Flight of Maine, Acadia National Park, Hancock County Sheriff’s Department and the Hancock County Emergency Management Agency.

A man from Lincolnville called the police station on Oct. 4 to report losing a chair in Bar Harbor. The chair had not been turned into the station, so dispatch got the callers information should the chair be turned in.

An officer assisted Bar Harbor Fire Department on Oct. 5 at the scene of a reported fire on Newport Drive. It was found that there was an electrical issue with a hand dryer.

At 12:49 a.m. on Oct. 6, an officer arrested Stacey A. Salois, 42, of New Hampshire, on a charge of operating under the influence of drugs.

At 1:09 a.m. on Oct. 7, following a traffic stop in Bar Harbor, Luis Gomez, 43, of Florida, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence. He was taken to Hancock County Jail.

Close to midnight on Friday, an officer was flagged down by a man at the Eagle Lake parking lot whose car had a dead battery. The officer help jump start the vehicle.

Around noon on Saturday, the police station took a parking complaint about a car parked near the intersection of Myrtle Avenue and Eden Street. An officer arrived at the scene and found a car with a small portion of it sticking into a yellow zone. Cars could get by. The officer attempted to contact the registered owner but was unsuccessful.

At 11:47 a.m. on Saturday, the police received a parking complaint on Derby Lane. An officer arrived and found a delivery truck unloading product to the Blaze restaurant. The officer spoke with the driver, who said he would be gone in under five minutes. The officer told the driver he could not completely block the road to unload, and the driver said he would find a better place next time.

A Bar Harbor resident came into the police department on Oct. 10 to report their car was missing. After an investigation, it was revealed that the car had been left at a local business and was towed.

On Sunday, a man called the station to report that his neighbor, who he has had issues with, was harassing him. According to the police log, the reporting officer was familiar with the caller and his neighbor. Officers went to speak with the neighbor who said he had said good morning to the complainant. The officers explained that the complainant perceived the comment as harassment and that if he continued to make the complainant feel like he was being harassed, a cease harassment notice would be issued.

Mount Desert

On Oct. 4, a Northeast Harbor resident reported to the police that someone had entered his home and ripped up papers.

A Mount Desert resident reported to the police that an ATV went by his residence on the sidewalk on Oct. 4. An officer patrolled the area but did not locate the ATV.

After a couple of speeding complaints on Sound Drive were made the morning of Oct. 5, a directed patrol was initiated for the area of the Community School.

On the evening of Oct. 7, an officer checked on a vehicle that was parked on Route 3 near Blackwoods Campground in Otter Creek that was reported to have been there for two or three days. The officer checked again the next day and the vehicle was gone.

Near 7 p.m. on Saturday, an officer responded to the area of Manchester Road in Northeast Harbor after receiving a report of people setting up a camp. The officer met with a man who had set up a tent on the edge of a field. The man was told of the town ordinance prohibiting such activity and he agreed to move a long in a couple of hours, after sunset.

Trenton

A deputy handled a harassment complaint between two taxi companies while working a detail at the Hancock County-Bar Harbor Airport Oct. 6. “I addressed both taxi companies and advised them that any issues with operation of another taxi company needed to be addressed through the airport manager rather than each other,” the deputy said. “Both companies agreed to those terms.”

Tremont

Someone slashed a Tremont man’s tires, which he reported Oct. 8. A deputy said the incident was documented for future reference.

Following a motor vehicle stop on Oct. 8, Dustin Phippen, 31, of Tremont, was summonsed and released on a charge of operating after suspension. He was given a court date to appear at the Ellsworth Unified Criminal Court.

Southwest Harbor

Pigs were roaming free off Cobb Lane on Oct. 5. When the owners got home, the pigs were gathered and returned to their pen.

A verbal no-trespass warning was given to a local man on Oct. 5 to stay away from 254 Main Street.

An officer arrested Kailey Smith, 34, of Southwest Harbor, on Oct. 5 on an outstanding warrant.

Chief John Hall assisted a local resident with retrieving some of his property by standing by to keep the peace on Oct. 6 just before noon.

Police responded to a neighbor dispute on Forrest Ave on Oct. 7. All parties were given warnings for harassment.

The police department got a report of a missing person on Friday. After searching the area, the person was found unharmed.

The police department took a report of a dog at large on Saturday. The dog was taken to the police department where the owner picked it up.

On Saturday, the police department received a report of people yelling. After an investigation, it was determined to be a couple arguing. One party was packing their belongings to move out. Both parties were warned for disorderly conduct.

On Monday, a person believed to be camping in a vehicle off the Seawall Road was asked to “move along,” according to the police report.