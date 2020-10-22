Island Police: Map reading attempt leads to erratic driving report

Southwest Harbor

A vehicle parked in the travel lane on Clark Point Road was reported on Oct. 13 around 10 a.m. According to police, the vehicle was moved, and the owner was found later.

Police received a report of a woman in crisis around noon on Oct. 13. She was taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

Trash being placed in a boat off the Lower Town Dock was reported on Oct. 12. An officer notified the harbormaster and attempted to contact the person reporting the incident but was unsuccessful.

Police received a report of a deer being hit by a vehicle on Seawall Road around 1 p.m. on Oct. 13. A person passing by reported the deer was dead and that they were interested in taking it. A permit for the deer was given to the passerby.

A residential alarm off Fernald Point Road was reported just after 1 p.m. on Oct. 13. Before an officer arrived, the call was canceled by the alarm company.

Political signs from a home at the corner of Main Street and Seal Cove Road were reported missing on Oct. 13 around 5 p.m. According to police, there are no suspects at this time.

A car alarm going off was reported around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 13. A short time later, the person who reported the alarm called back to say it had stopped.

A burglar alarm at a Clark Point Road residence was reported on Oct. 14 around 10:30 a.m. An officer responded to the alarm, checked the building and contacted the person with access to the home, explaining it was most likely a maintenance issue.

When a dispatcher called back the phone number of an abandoned 911 call on Oct. 14 around 1 p.m., the woman who answered said she was trying to cancel an incoming call when she accidentally dialed 911.

Police received a report of a vehicle all over the road on Route 102 around 3 p.m. on Oct. 14. When an officer found the vehicle and spoke with the driver and passenger, they explained they were not familiar with the area and were trying to read a map.

A vehicle coming towards town on Oct. 14 around 6:30 p.m. was reported for driving erratically. An officer found, followed and stopped the vehicle and, after checking credentials, let the driver go.

Police responded to a car versus deer accident on Seawall Road just after 5 a.m. on Oct. 15. According to police, there was no damage to the vehicle and the driver took the deer meat so it wouldn’t go to waste.

No one was injured in a two-car accident that happened on North Main Street around 3 p.m. on Friday. A 2019 Subaru Forester driven by Erin Efron, 32, of Brooklin, had stopped in traffic when it was rear ended by a Buick Encore driven by Steven Dolliver, 76, of Southwest Harbor. Each car had minor damage but was able to be driven from the accident.

Police responded to a report of an assault at a Forest Avenue address on Friday around 7 p.m. After investigating the incident, the man and woman involved were separated for the night.

Tremont

A deputy reported assisting the Department of Health and Human Services with a home visit on Oct. 14 around noon.

On Oct. 14 around 10 p.m. a resident spoke with a deputy about a suspicious vehicle parked in the area. After investigating, the deputy found the vehicle belonged to someone in the area who had left it parked there.

Trenton

On Oct. 14 around 10 p.m., a man driving on Route 3 swerved to avoid a deer in the road but hit another one close behind it. Chester Bunker, 53, was driving a 2011 Nissan Quest northbound on Route 3 when the two deer ran into the road. According to the report, there was reportable damage to the front passenger side of the Nissan.

When a deputy responded to a report of a domestic dispute on Oct. 14 around 7:30 a.m., he found that it had been a verbal argument and separated the people involved for the rest of the day.

No one was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Route 3 around 11 a.m. on Oct. 14. A 2016 Subaru Outback, driven by Regina Anderson, 50, of Southwest Harbor, slowed to let an oncoming vehicle turn in front of it when a 2014 Toyota Tundra, driven by Maximilian de Koning, 20, of Bar Harbor, hit the rear of it. No injuries were reported, and both the Subaru and Toyota could be driven from the accident.

Bar Harbor

At 10:41 a.m. on Oct. 12, an officer responded to a downtown business in reference to an open door. The officer learned that employees were on site but had forgotten to lock the door behind them.

On Oct. 12 at 3:03 p.m., an officer took an initial report from MDI Hospital about a dog bite. The incident had occurred in Trenton and was forwarded to the Maine State Police for investigation.

At 9:27 a.m. on Oct. 13, an officer took a report of theft of money from an Eden Street business. The case remains under investigation.

A report of littering was taken by an officer at a Main Street business on Oct. 13 at 10:15 a.m.

Officers took a report of suspicious activity at the Bar Harbor athletic field on Oct. 13 at 3:31 p.m. A juvenile was issued a warning for disorderly conduct and indecent exposure.

The police department received a report of water coming up from the roadway at 2:35 a.m. on Oct. 14. The Bar Harbor water division was contacted.

On Oct. 14 at 6:47 a.m., an officer took a report of a person in crisis. After speaking with the officer, the person agreed to be transported to the hospital for an evaluation.

At 10:52 a.m. on Oct. 14, an officer responded to a report of a customer making a scene at a local business, but the customer had left prior to the officer’s arrival.

Officers responded to a report of a disorderly patient at Mount Desert Island Hospital at 6:55 p.m. on Oct. 14.

According to the police department, on Oct. 15 at 2:23 p.m., a 2011 Audi, operated by Ethan Sosa, 15, was making a left-hand turn from Route 233 onto Norway Drive and failed to yield the right of way to oncoming traffic, striking a 2016 Nissan, driven by Emma Stanley, 18. Stanley reported some pain, but refused transport by ambulance. The status of Sosa’s license is under investigation, and charges may be pending. Both vehicles were towed due to disabling damage.

On Oct. 15 at 8:10 p.m., a 2015 Toyota Corolla operated by Patsy Chattley, 59, of Otis, was traveling westbound on State Highway 3 when a coyote crossed the road and was struck. No vehicle damage was reported, but the coyote had to be put down.

On Friday at 11:45 a.m., at an intersection, a 2006 Chevy 1500, operated by Michael Deshong of Mariaville, failed to see a 2014 Subaru Outback, driven by John Mountford of Bar Harbor, already coming through the intersection. The Outback was struck and pushed into a ditch. Deshong’s vehicle was disabled in the roadway. No injuries were reported, but both vehicles were towed due to disabling damage.

At 5:22 p.m. on Friday, an officer assisted Acadia National Park rangers in attending to a disoriented individual.

At 11:10 p.m. on Friday, an officer spoke with two subjects who were being loud on a hotel front porch. The subjects were not hotel guests and were told to go home.

On Friday night close to midnight, an officer took a report of a missing person who was last seen at a downtown business. The subject was located and had been with a friend all night.

On Saturday at 5:44 a.m., an officer received a report of a golf cart that appeared to have been crashed into some bushes in a public park.

Close to midnight on Saturday, a group at Hadley Point was warned for camping in public.

At noon on Sunday, the police department received a report of a possible boat theft. The boat was located and returned, and the case was determined to be a civil issue.

Mount Desert

According to the police report, at approximately 7:40 p.m. on Oct. 12, a 2019 Dodge Ram pickup, operated by Micah J. Welch, 26, of Bar Harbor, was traveling north on Sargeant Drive, apparently at a high rate of speed, when the vehicle left the roadway and struck several coping stones, which resulted in the truck flipping and sliding to a rest on its passenger side. Welch complained of chest pain and was transported by ambulance. The truck was totaled.

At 12:24 a.m. on Oct. 15, an officer warned a person found sleeping in their vehicle in a parking lot of a Mount Desert business for trespassing.

On Oct. 15 at 5:31 p.m., a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox, operated by Susan Batalon, 65, of Warwick, R.I., was traveling south on State Highway 102 when a deer crossed the road from the east and got struck. There was reportable damage to the driver’s front corner, but the vehicle was driven from the scene by Batalon once it was discovered that the leaking fluid coming from the vehicle was from the windshield wiper reservoir.

In the evening of Oct. 15, the police department received a call from an out-of-state woman saying she could not get in touch with her sister. An officer made contact with the sister, who said she would call her sibling.

Around noon on Friday, Joel Minjares, 41, of Lewiston, was backing up his international box truck in front of FT Brown’s Hardware on Main Street in Northeast Harbor and hit the hardware store’s awning, causing approximately $1,000 worth of damage to the structure. There was no damage to the vehicle.

At 11:30 p.m. on Friday, several people were warned for disorderly conduct at a campground after they were found violating quiet hours.

At 1:39 p.m. on Sunday, an officer responded to a residential burglar alarm, reported to be a garage motion alarm. The garage was found to be secure.

Close to 8 p.m. on Sunday, a 911 call was reported to the police department regarding a suicidal subject. An officer responded and talked to the subject, who was not in distress.