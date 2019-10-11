Island Police Log: Unsafe school bus passing

BAR HARBOR — A vehicle was reported passing a stopped school bus with flashing red lights on Route 3 near the head of the island the morning of Oct. 3. The vehicle was a rental car, and police are working with the rental company to determine who was driving it.

The next morning, Friday, someone reported a vehicle passing a stopped school bus with flashing lights on Route 102. No plate number was reported and police could not find the vehicle.

On Sept. 30 around 2:30 a.m., police investigated a reported domestic incident at a downtown residence and determined it was verbal in nature.

Police picked up a marijuana cigarette found on school property on Sept. 30.

Police looked for, but could not find an injured deer reported on Route 3 in Hulls Cove the afternoon of Sept. 30.

Police tracked down the driver of a 2003 Toyota left on the side of Eden Street with two flat tires the night of Sept. 30. The vehicle had reportedly gone off the road to the right and struck the curb. The Toyota was towed, and the driver, Alexis Rivera-Romero, 35, of Yauco, Puerto Rico was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence and summonsed on a charge of failure to report an accident.

Someone reported a deer stranded on a rock off the shore path on Oct. 1. The deer was gone when police arrived.

A 2004 GMC Yukon operated by Holly Strout, 45, of Waltham was travelling south on Route 3 near the head of the island on Oct. 1 when it was reportedly struck by a left-turning 2015 Jeep Patriot operated by Ralph Rumill, 45, of Bar Harbor. Both vehicles were damaged, and the GMC was towed due to damage on the front left side. Strout reported a stiff neck and shoulders, and Rumill reported a bump to his head, but both refused medical treatment.

Following a motor vehicle complaint at 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 2, police summonsed Lori Peltier, 61, of Hancock on a charge of speeding.

The morning of Oct. 2, police warned a person for trespassing on school property.

On Oct. 3 police stopped a vehicle on Route 3 in Hulls Cove for speeding, and arrested Eric Ball, 20, of Nashua, N.H. on a charge of OUI. He was bailed from the police station.

Police stopped a car on Route 3 near Hadley Point for speeding, and arrested Joseph Asbury, 46, of Wolfeboro, N.H. on a charge of operating under the influence. He was taken to the Hancock County Jail.

Two men playing music on the Village Green Friday afternoon were asked to keep it down following a noise complaint.

A resident reported smoke coming from a heater Friday evening. The problem was determined to be in a dryer vent instead.

Police said they’re not sure why a Chevy Impala went off the road on Eagle Lake Road past midnight on Saturday. The driver, David Osterblom, 41, of Fort Fairfield was uninjured, according to reports. The vehicle was westbound when it left the roadway and got stuck in a ditch, needing to be towed.

Dogs were reported running loose Saturday off Eagle Lake Road. The dogs were later returned to their owner.

Sunday morning, police assisted with traffic control during the Cadillac Challenge bicycle ride.

A Chevy Cruze operated by Haylea Northcott, 22, of Beverly, Mass. was stopped in traffic on Route 3 on Sunday afternoon, waiting for an opportunity to turn left onto Knox Road. A 2011 GMC Sierra operated by Marisa Kinney, 21, of Oakland reportedly struck the Chevy from behind, causing damage to both vehicles. The Chevy was towed, but no injuries were reported.

There were five minor vehicle accidents reported this week, with minor damage and no injuries.

Police spoke to several people about camping in public areas in violation of town ordinance.

Mount Desert

No injuries were reported and both vehicles were driven from the scene of an accident at the intersection of Indian Point and Pretty Marsh roads on Saturday around 3:40 p.m. A sheriff’s deputy responded to the accident. Martha Hamblen, 58, no town given, was stopped at the intersection in the 2018 Volkswagen Atlas she was driving when it was rear-ended by a 2019 Jeep Cherokee. Saurabh Kandpal, 39, of El Paso, Texas was driving the Jeep and did not see the Volkswagen when he came to the intersection, according to reports.

A domestic argument was reported at an Otter Creek residence at 12:30 a.m. Oct. 2. An officer responded and determined the argument was verbal in nature.

Someone reported a man walking along Sound Drive wearing dark clothing the evening of Oct. 3. Police looked, but did not find him.

A cat was reportedly struck by a car and killed on Manchester Road Saturday. The driver reported it to the police, who contacted the town’s Animal Control Officer to see if the cat could be identified by a microchip.

Dogs were reported running loose near Denning Brook Road Saturday afternoon. They were picked up by their owner before police arrived.

Someone reported hearing a gunshot in Otter Creek Sunday evening. Police determined the sound to be fireworks, but could not determine where they were set off from.

Southwest Harbor

A loose dog was reported to police around 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 1 in the area of Cobb Lane. The owner of the dog picked it up from the caller’s house.

Police called the MDOT to report a dead deer on the side of Route 102 near Norwood Cove around 7 a.m. on Oct. 2 after several reports were made about it.

An officer disposed of a dead heron reported on Saturday around 7:30 a.m. in the area of Main Street.

A lost wallet was reported around 10 a.m. on Saturday.

An erratic driver was reported around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. When an officer stopped the vehicle, he learned the driver was tired after a long trip.

An officer followed a school bus around its morning route on Monday to watch for vehicles possibly passing the bus.

An officer helped move a tree from the road near Eden’s Firewood on Main Street around 10:30 a.m. on Monday.

Police received a report of a lost antique sapphire ring on Monday around 3 p.m.

Acadia National Park

A 57-year-old woman was treated by a Northeast Harbor Ambulance team Sept. 26 when she reportedly became hypoglycemic near Jordan Pond.

A man fell off a rental bicycle on West Street near Duck Brook Road Sept. 27, hit his head and lost consciousness, rangers said. He was taken to the hospital in a Bar Harbor ambulance. The 67-year-old had not been wearing a helmet, according to reports.

Lake Phillips, 25, of Bernard was cited on a traffic charge Sept. 27 on Route 102A near Wonderland after reportedly speeding and crossing over the double yellow line to pass other vehicles.

A dog bite was reported at Blackwoods Campground Sept. 27.

Shannon Shipman, no age given, from Weymouth, Mass., was cited on a parking violation charge Sept. 28.

Serena Lofftus, 29, of Fairport, N.Y. was cited on a speeding charge after reportedly driving 48 mph in a 35 mph zone on Paradise Hill Road Sept. 28.

Several people were summonsed Sept. 28 for expired or missing registration or inspection stickers.

A New York City woman with stroke-like symptoms was taken to MDI Hospital in a Northeast Harbor ambulance Sept. 29. The 86-year-old was subsequently transferred to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, rangers said.

Steven Kates, 60, of Cheshire, Conn. was cited on a charge of failure to obey a traffic control device Sept. 29 at the Jordan Pont North Lot.

Bradley Schmidt, 32, of Tyrone, Pa. was cited on a parking charge Sept. 29 after reportedly parking off-road at Blue Hill Overlook.

Bobby Pelletier of Pennsylvania was cited on a parking charge Sept. 30 after reportedly parking outside of the designated area on Otter Cliffs Road.

Dawn Lauer, 53, of Batavia, N.Y. received a citation Oct. 1 after reportedly removing beach cobbles from a park area.

Caridad Alvarez, 64, of Hialeah, Fla. was cited Oct. 1 on a charge of engaging in an activity requiring a permit, without a permit.