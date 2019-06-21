Island Police Log: Truck crashes down stone wall

BAR HARBOR — A Massachusetts man was not injured when his pickup truck reportedly took a nosedive down a four-foot ledge between two parking lots at the Wonderview Inn Thursday night. The truck had a broken frame and axles and was towed.

Adam Doucette, 32 was summonsed on charges of failure to report an accident by quickest means and failure to notify the owner of property damage Friday afternoon after a hotel employee reported the accident.

It was dark and raining when the accident happened, Doucette told police, and he didn’t see the edge of the parking lot. The truck reportedly struck a decorative stone, which got lodged in the truck’s undercarriage and was dragged down the driveway. A stone wall, part of the ledge that the truck drove down, was destroyed.

A woman returned home the afternoon of June 10 and called police to say she didn’t know where her husband was. The man had left home, become disoriented, and driven to Millinocket with his dog, police said.

Later that day the man was found walking on the road in Millinocket. A passerby picked him up, called his wife at his request and brought him home. The Maine Warden Service later located the man’s vehicle, with his dog still in it. The dog was fine and was reunited with its owners.

Casey San, 68, of Hancock was driving a Toyota RAV4 on Eagle Lake Road the morning of June 10 when the vehicle struck a deer. San continued driving, according to reports, then parked at the Steamboat Landing gas station and called the police to report the accident. Officer Judson Cake advised San that the vehicle should be towed due to the damage and Officer Elias Burne removed the deer from the roadway.

Five hypodermic needles were reported found along the roadway on Route 3 June 10.

A passerby reported two dogs left in a vehicle the afternoon of June 10. Sgt. Chris Wharff checked on the dogs and confirmed they were fine and the windows had been left down.

Lt. Jim Pinkham served a summons to a local resident June 10 on behalf of the Penobscot Indian Police.

Jay Carter, 50, of Orland was driving a passenger bus and making a right-hand turn onto Newport Drive from Main Street the evening of June 10 when the bus reportedly struck a parked tractor trailer belonging to Robert Millett, 68, of Bangor. Both vehicles had minor damage.

The occupants of a car parked on Park Street June 10 were warned about the town ordinance prohibiting camping in vehicles.

Aidan Robichaud-Ward, 21, of Bar Harbor was arrested after 1 a.m. June 11 on a charge of operating under the influence.

Construction workers were advised of the town ordinance prohibiting construction noise between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m. June 11, when a complaint was received at 6:14 a.m.

Several credit cards that had been left in parking meters were turned in to the police station.

No one was injured but a Toyota Prius was towed after an accident June 11 on Center Street. A Chevy Tahoe driven by Neil Lane, 59 of Ohio backed into the roadway, according to reports, and the Prius, driven by Autumn Demaine, 37, of Bar Harbor was unable to stop in time and struck the Chevy.

The owner of a Main Street business told police June 11 he believes a man has been staying at the business property after hours.

A 4-year-old girl was reportedly bit by a family friend’s dog the evening of June 12.

A deer that had apparently tried to jump a fence was found the morning of June 13 dead and impaled on the fence.

A tree down blocking Hadley Point Road was reported the evening of June 13.

Police responded to a downtown business Friday afternoon after a person reportedly came in off the street to harass one of the employees at the business.

Raymond Roth-Cohen, 70, of Venezuela was driving a camper on Route 3 at the head of the island near the merging lanes Friday evening when the camper moved out of its lane and reportedly struck the rear of a Subaru Forester driven by Wil Gaines, 58, of Ellsworth. Both vehicles had some damage.

Police responded to a report of a dead deer in the roadway on Route 3 Saturday morning.

A tractor trailer truck driven by Wayne Conary, 44, of Orland reportedly struck a deer in the roadway Saturday morning on Route 3.

A man reported Saturday that he has been receiving harassing phone calls from a former employee.

Money was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle parked on High Street Saturday evening.

A bicyclist was reportedly injured in a crash on Eden Street Saturday evening. He walked into town and got a ride to the hospital, where he was treated for his injuries. He later told police that he wasn’t sure whether or not he had been hit by a vehicle. The bicycle was not heavily damaged, police said.

An area of Gilbert Farm Road was marked off with traffic cones Saturday when part of the roadway flooded.

Following a report of a woman passed out in a vehicle in Otter Creek Saturday night, Trisha Warchol, 30, of Augusta was arrested on charges of OUI and illegal possession of a Schedule W drug. She was taken to the Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth.

A driver who reportedly crossed the center line of the road several times early Sunday morning in Somesville was pulled over on suspicion of impaired driving. The driver was arrested, but later released without charges and warned for the unsafe driving.

Police separated a group of men who were reportedly fighting around 2 a.m. Sunday.

A Chevy SUV went off the road near the intersection of Route 102 and Kitteridge Brook Road Sunday night. The driver, Debra Sigel, 62, of Ellsworth, told police she pulled over to allow another vehicle to pass and didn’t see the ditch the vehicle fell into, turning onto its side. The SUV was towed and Sigel had minor injuries.

Mount Desert

Vehicles arriving at the Somesville One Stop at 2 a.m. June 12 were reported as suspicious activity but turned out to be employees reporting for work at the store.

A man was warned not to have contact with a relative June 12 following a complaint by the family member that she had been threatened.

A Honda Accord driven by Richard Anastasia, 73, of Westerly reportedly struck at deer in the roadway on Pretty Marsh Road the evening of June 12.

Lt. Kevin Edgecomb noticed a vehicle parked in the Cranberry Isles lot near the police station around 11 p.m. June 12 that was running and had its lights on. The door was unlocked so he turned off the engine and headlights.

Police set up traffic cones on Indian Point Road to alert drivers of a tree that had fallen across utility lines and into the road June 13. Electric company Emera Maine removed the tree and repaired the wire.

A wooden dock was reported drifting in Long Pond near Ponds End on Pretty Marsh Road June 13. The reporting party offered to tie it up “so it wouldn’t crash into anything.”

A woman was bitten by her own dog Friday in Northeast Harbor, according to reports.

A woman visiting her neighbor Saturday was reportedly bitten by the neighbor’s dog.

A Volkswagen driven by Jaslyn Gauthier, 41, of Bernard reportedly struck a deer in the roadway on Route 102 Sunday evening. The deer died on impact, police said.

A tree in the road was reported on Sargeant Drive near the golf course Monday evening.

Southwest Harbor

On June 11, an officer spoke with the owner of a dog that reportedly barks continually when the owner is not home. The dog’s owner agreed to turn on the television or radio when they are not home to see if it helps, police reported.

A woman reported being hollered at by a man driving on Village Green Way around 11:30 a.m. on June 12. She told police she had told the man he was traveling too fast and should slow down. He responded with profanity and went on his way, according to the report.

When a resident came to the police station to report being kicked out by their roommate a little after noon on June 14, they were referred to an assistance program.

When an officer responded to a call regarding an intoxicated man who was walking down Main Street Friday evening, he gave the man a ride home.

Gerald Velardi, 34, of Trenton was summonsed Friday on a charge of operating after suspension after the motorcycle he was driving was stopped for speeding on Route 102.

Police received a call around 9 p.m. Friday about a dog in the woods in the area of Mountain View Road. The officer on duty was responding to a 911 call and unable to check the area. No other reports were received about a dog in the area.

A female deer was reportedly hit on Carroll’s Hill around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday. The deer died on impact and was given to a local resident.

An officer responded to a report of a verbal altercation at a local business Sunday afternoon. The employee and customer were separated by the time the officer arrived.

A parked 2014 Chevy truck owned by Kevin Audibert, 43, of Dedham was reportedly hit by a 2018 Ford SUV driven by Patrick Huggins, 43, of Long Island, N.Y. around 10:45 a.m. on Monday. Huggins was backing out of a driveway on Clark Point Road when the Ford he was driving hit Audibert’s truck. Both vehicles had minor damage.

A man was reported lying on the sidewalk on Main Street with people around him on Monday around 1:15 p.m. By the time an officer responded, the man had been given a ride home.

Tremont

A deputy was called off from a dispute at a local boat shop between the owner and a man who stores his boat on the property. After being called to the boat business on June 9 around 4 p.m., the deputy received a second call from the shop owner saying the boat owner had gotten what he needed and left without incident.

Northern Light Maine Coast Memorial Hospital called the sheriff’s office to report they were treating a victim of a dog bite June 10. A deputy met with the owner of the dog and the information was passed along to the town’s animal control officer.

A 2011 Nissan Rogue driven by Chase Richburg, 23, of Headland, Ala. reportedly struck a deer will driving on Harbor Drive the evening of June 10. The vehicle had minor damage.

A 46-year-old man staying in town called to report his wife and child were lost on a lake in a canoe the afternoon of June 12. The warden service was contacted. A few minutes after the initial call, the man called back to say the two were home safe.

Trenton

A woman drove into her home after hitting the gas pedal instead of the break when she arrived home a little after noon on June 8, according to reports. Rita Naughton, 83, of Trenton was arriving home from a trip to Ellsworth and pulling into her driveway when she pressed the wrong pedal and crashed into the corner of her house. She was taken to the hospital for minor injuries. Her vehicle was a total loss and there was minor damage to the house.

A woman in Georgia who owns a camp in town reported that she had information a man had been trespassing on her property. She asked on June 12 around 9:30 p.m. that the man be warned not to return to her camp. A deputy contacted the man and issued a verbal warning.

No one was injured when a 2005 Ford Expedition reportedly collided with the rear of a 2009 Ford Fusion on Route 3 the afternoon of June 13. Carolyn Hodgdon, 74, of Seal Cove was driving the Fusion and stopped in traffic when the Expedition, operated by Tammy Shelton, 50, no town given, hit the back of her car and went off the side of the road, according to reports. There it struck an embankment before coming to a stop. The Expedition was towed.