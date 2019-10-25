Island Police Log: Transformer noise mistaken for explosion

BAR HARBOR — On Sunday afternoon, police assisted the Fire Department responding to a report of a possible transformer explosion near Grason Lane. Firefighters determined the loud noise had been caused by a transformer switch turning off automatically, not an explosion. Police advised the affected homeowners to call the power company to have their power restored.

Police stopped a vehicle for a defective taillight on Holland Avenue past midnight on Oct. 15, and Lissette Serrano, 24, of Bradenton, Fla. was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence. She was bailed from the police station.

Police helped a lost hiker find his vehicle on Eagle Lake Road the afternoon of Oct. 15.

Two people who had reportedly been loitering at a Cottage Street business were asked to leave the business the evening of Oct. 15.

Following a traffic stop on Eagle Lake Road the night of Oct. 16, Julia Cuchelo, 26, of Bangor was summonsed on a charge of operating a vehicle with a suspended registration.

Police directed one-lane traffic around a tractor trailer that went off Route 102 in Town Hill the morning of Oct. 17 until wreckers arrived to get the truck back on the road. It was undamaged.

During a wind storm the evening of Oct. 17 through Friday morning, police responded to multiple trees that fell across roads or on electrical lines.

An alleged altercation between two co-workers of a tour bus company turned out to be only verbal in nature, according to multiple witnesses on the bus the morning of Oct. 17. As a bus tour was loading at a local hotel, an argument reportedly broke out between the tour operator and the bus driver. The tour company arranged for a different motor coach to transport the tour group.

A local store reported the theft of an umbrella the morning of Oct. 17. The matter was resolved when the subject came back into the store and paid for it.

A Dodge Challenger reported speeding and tailgating on Route 3 the afternoon of Oct. 17 was not located by police.

A loose dog found in the area of Ocean Avenue around 11 p.m. Oct. 17 was brought to the police station. The Animal Control Officer returned the dog to its owner.

A Bangor man was reportedly yelling and taunting people on Main Street around 1 a.m. Saturday. After issuing warnings, police detained Michael Davis, 30, bringing him to the police station, where he was summonsed on charges of disorderly conduct and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

While conducting a well-being check Saturday morning, police told a local man to call his mother.

A resident called to report damage to her car, allegedly caused by two dogs jumping on it while it was parked on Old Norway Drive on Saturday. Police contacted the dogs’ owner, who agreed to repair the scratches.

Police responded to two minor vehicle accidents with minor damage and no injuries this week.

Mount Desert

Reports of a lobster trap in the middle of Route 198 near the Somesville traffic light prompted police to check the area on Oct. 15. No lobster trap was found.

Police could not find a vehicle that had reportedly passed a stopped school bus on Sound Drive in Somesville the afternoon of Oct. 15.

The family of student missing from school was contacted Oct. 16 at the request of the school. An officer arranged for the student’s transportation to school.

The morning of Oct. 16, a 2000 Volvo sedan operated by Chelsea Bothen, 29, of Mount Desert was stopped in traffic on Route 102, waiting to turn left onto Beech Hill Cross Road, when it was reportedly struck from behind by a 2011 Subaru Outback. The Subaru was operated by Karter Whitman, 20, of Swan’s Island. Bothen reported neck pain, but was not transported to the hospital. Both vehicles were damaged but drivable.

A car was towed on Oct. 16 following a car-deer accident on Route 102A. The 2019 Hyundai was heading east, operated by Gregory Kassbaun-Hunts, 48, of Post Falls, Idaho when it reportedly struck a deer that had run into the road. No one was injured, except the deer, which died on impact.

Police helped a park visitor in Seal Harbor who had been separated from the rest of her group the afternoon of Oct. 16. Police gave her a ride to the Eagle Lake boat launch to reunite with her group.

Officers responded to downed trees and electrical lines hanging over the road on Main Street, Somesville, and Sargent Drive the morning of Oct. 17.

A tree fell on multiple vehicles parked at a private residence on Main Street in Northeast Harbor the morning of Oct. 17.

Police did not find a vehicle reported to be driving erratically, speeding, and making bad passes on Route 102 Friday morning.

A cement truck became stuck Friday afternoon, police said. When the cement truck was being winched onto a tow truck to be towed away, a tree was damaged in the process, according to the property owner.

Police responded to four minor vehicle accidents with minor damage and no injuries to humans. Two of the four accidents involved deer.

Southwest Harbor

An Augusta man reported that he felt threatened by dogs belonging to another visitor at Seawall the morning of Oct. 16. The dogs’ owner let the animals get too close to him, he said. The officer was unable to locate the person with the dogs.

Police investigated a report received Friday from a man who said people had been breaking into his house. The officer was unable to determine if there had been anyone in the house.

The driver of a truck hauling a trailer full of brush was warned for having an unsecure load at the transfer station Saturday morning.

Sunday morning, police received reports of someone charging them to park in the lot of Seal Cove Shops. Police determined the parking lot is private property and the man had been given permission to charge for parking by the owner.

Police received a report of a dog in a vehicle with the windows closed on Freeman Ridge Road Sunday morning. When an officer arrived, the vehicle was gone.

A vehicle driven by Mildred Thurston, 86, of Southwest Harbor reportedly backed into a parked ambulance Sunday afternoon in the parking lot of St. John’s Episcopal Church, according to police. No one was in the ambulance at the time of the accident. Bumpers on both vehicles were damaged.

An accident in the Circle K parking lot was reported on Monday around 7 a.m. Jessica Swank, 38, of Canton, Ohio was driving a 2013 Dodge and backing out of a parking spot when the Dodge reportedly collided with a 2008 Honda CRV owned by Elsie Baum, 68, of Seal Harbor. The CRV was not in a legal parking spot and unoccupied at the time of the collision, police said. No injuries were reported and both vehicles were able to be driven from the accident.

Tremont

A woman called the Sheriff’s Office around 9 p.m. on Oct. 12 to report that her ex-boyfriend was outside the house causing problems. Deputies were unable to locate the man when they arrived.

On Saturday morning, a man reported his vehicle’s windshield had been smashed sometime the previous night.

Trenton

A deer was reportedly hit by a large truck on Route 3 the morning of Oct. 9. The truck did not stop after the collision, according to reports.

Deputy Zach Allen is investigating a hit-and-run that occurred on Route 3 at Oak Point Road in Trenton Friday. An unknown vehicle, while trying to turn right onto Oak Point Road, reportedly struck the passenger side rear of a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee, which had stopped for a red light at the intersection. Jack Cunningham, 61, of Bar Harbor was driving the Jeep, Allen said.

When a suspicious vehicle was reported in the parking lot of a daycare center on Oct. 10 around 12:40 p.m., deputies found people in the vehicle on their lunch break and gaming on their phones.

After investigating report of a vehicle passing a school bus on Oct. 11 just after 8 a.m. a deputy found no violation.

No injuries were reported in a car accident on Route 3 on Oct. 12 around 10:30 a.m. A 2006 Honda Civic driven by Jessica Talbot, 36, of Blue Hill stopped quickly in traffic and was rear-ended by a 2006 Hyundai Sonata driven by Meraluna Cassidy, 41 of Deer Isle. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts and able to drive their vehicles from the accident.

A 2016 Kia Sorrento driven by Mikaela Goodwin, 22, of Franklin reportedly struck at deer that had run into the roadway on Route 3 the evening of Oct. 12.

Acadia National Park

Karen Washtock of Covington, Wash. and Those Michels of San Jose, Ca. were both cited Oct. 3 on charges of failure to comply with a traffic control device at Schoodic.

A 27-year-old woman who reportedly fell on slippery rocks Oct. 4 on the North Bubble Trail. She hiked out to the Jordan Pond area where rangers provided medical care, according to reports, and went to Mount Desert Island Hospital in a personal vehicle.

A 31-year-old woman went to the hospital in a private vehicle after she reportedly fell and injured her ankle while hiking the North Ridge of Cadillac Oct. 5.

The Cadillac Summit Road was closed for one hour and fifteen minutes around sunset Oct. 5. More than 362 cars were turned away and rangers wrote citations for several vehicles reportedly parked on vegetation.

Jackson Brockhorst, 25, of Providence, R.I. was cited on a speeding charge after reportedly driving 50 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone Oct. 6 on Paradise Hill. He was also warned for failure to comply with a traffic control device.

Nicollo Turrisi of Reddin, Pa. was cited after reportedly parking in a bus parking spot at Bubble Rock. Oct. 6.

Dennis Meneen, 70, of Colorado received a citation after reportedly taking his RV into a closed area Oct. 7 at Schoodic.

Rangers responded to a report of a hit-and-run accident Oct. 8 at the Old Soaker parking area.

Ean Holding, no town given, was cited twice on separate parking charges at the Gorge Trailhead Oct. 8.

Chris Brown of Maine was cited on a charge of expired registration Oct. 9 at Jordan Pond House.

Rangers are investigating a report, received Oct. 9, of vandalism on the north ridge of Champlain Mountain.

Rangers and Bar Harbor police officers assisted in a search for a missing 8-year-old boy Oct. 10 near Duck Brook Bridge. The child was found within 15 minutes, according to reports.

A 75-year-old woman reportedly fell and suffered a head injury Oct. 10 near Duck Brook Bridge. She was taken to MDI Hospital in a Bar Harbor ambulance.

Susanne Demott, 71, of Waterville was cited on a charge of registration expired over 30 days Oct. 10 at Schoodic Point.

Rangers monitored conditions on Ocean Drive and Schoodic Point Oct. 11and warned many people to move away from the edge.

A woman was carried out to the road after reportedly falling and injuring her ankle just off Ocean Path near Old Soaker Oct. 11. She went to MDI Hospital in a private vehicle.

Rachel Sharp of Mount Desert was cited on a charge of expired registration Oct. 11 at the Beech Mountain parking lot.

Rangers stopped Andrew Leblanc of Mapleton Oct. 12 and warned him for speeding. He was cited on a charge of failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for expired registration.

Rangers are investigating the cause of a single car accident on Stanley Brook Road Oct. 13. The vehicle reportedly left the roadway and went into the stream.

Amanda Badger, 35, of San Diego, Ca. was cited on a speeding charge after reportedly driving 50 mph in a 25 mph zone on the Park Loop Road near Sand Beach Oct. 13.

Jimyung Kim of Massachusetts was cited on a speeding charge after reportedly driving 48 mph in a 35 mph zone on Paradise Hill Road Oct. 13.

A man in his 20s reportedly became exhausted hiking Flying Mountain Oct. 14. Rangers carried him off the trial, according to reports.

Jeanne Agusto, 38, of Brewer, was cited on charges of operating after suspension and possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) Oct. 14. She was also warned for conducting business without authorization.

Farhan Shekhani of Massachusetts was cited on a speeding charge after reportedly driving 48 mph in a 35 mph zone on Park Loop Road near Kebo Street Oct. 14.

Rangers received a report of vandalism on the South Ridge of Bald Mountain Oct. 16.