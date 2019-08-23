Island Police Log: SUV flips over, catches fire

TRENTON — The driver of a 2008 Dodge SUV was swerving to avoid a deer that ran into Route 3 around 1 a.m. Sunday, he told police, when the vehicle reportedly went off the road and hit a utility pole. It flipped over as it fell down an embankment, according to reports, and caught on fire.

The driver, Donn Farley, 26, no town given, was summonsed on a charge of operating under the influence.

Two young women traveling in and out of traffic on foot on Route 3 were reported just after noon on Saturday. A deputy who traveled up and down the road was not able to locate them.

A man was warned for disorderly conduct on Saturday around 10:15 p.m. after police received a complaint about loud music.

Bar Harbor

An Island Explorer bus operated by Jeannie Bachelder, 58, of Winterport was travelling east on Route 3 near Hadley Point Road on Aug. 12 when it reportedly struck a dog that had run into the road. The dog was taken to the vet for treatment.

A dog was reported to have been left alone for four days in a garage on Spring Street. On Aug. 12, an officer spoke with the dog’s owner, who said he was checking on the animal regularly.

A report of a stolen car Aug. 12 was found to be a case of similar-looking cars. The person who moved it said he had been asked to pick up a car of similar description.

A man was warned for disorderly conduct the evening of Aug. 12 on Kennebec Street after people complained that he was bothering them. The man told police he was trying to get back to Southwest Harbor.

Police searched an area where fireworks were heard around midnight on Aug. 12, but did not find anyone.

Someone reported a fawn walking down Newton Way around 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 13. Police said the animal was not in any distress, and did not intervene.

Police arrested Wesley Hamor, 37, of Bar Harbor on an outstanding warrant Aug. 13. He was taken to the Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth.

A motorist reported hitting a seagull on Eagle Lake Road on Aug. 13. The seagull was gone when police arrived.

A 2019 moped operated by Melissa Mihelic, 25, of Superior, Colo. was turning right from Cottage Street onto Main Street when it reportedly drove onto the sidewalk and struck a pedestrian. The pedestrian, whose name was not released, was checked at the scene and taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Two dogs were reported to be fighting on Kebo Street Aug. 14. Police checked the area and were unable to find them.

On Aug. 14, Laura Curry, 35, of Bryant Pond was arrested on a warrant from Oxford County for failure to appear. She was taken to the Hancock County Jail.

Past midnight on Aug. 15, an officer stopped a vehicle for crossing the center line on Eagle Lake Road, and arrested Kenzie Wilkenson, 27, of Dallas, Texas on a charge of operating under the influence.

The afternoon of Aug. 15, a 2019 Kia operated by David Feldmiller, 62, of Dayton, Ohio was stopped for pedestrians in a crosswalk on Route 3 in Hulls Cove when it was reportedly struck from behind by a 1993 Ford F-150 pickup operated by Remmington Berzinis-McLaughlin, 21, of Lamoine. Both vehicles were damaged but drivable, and no injuries were reported. Feldmiller was summonsed on a charge of operating without a license.

Police responded to reports of a loud house party on Ocean Avenue at 12:30 a.m. Friday morning, warning people to keep the noise down.

Friday morning, a 2016 Lance Cali Classic moped operated by Kimberly Logan, 57, of Scarborough, was turning left from Mount Desert Street onto School Street when it reportedly struck a sidewalk curb, throwing Logan onto the sidewalk. She was taken to the hospital for treatment of knee scrapes and a possible concussion.

A town employee reported an email phishing scam on Friday.

Three dogs locked in a car on Main Street Friday afternoon were determined not to be in distress.

An officer gave a ride to an elderly cruise ship passenger who had gotten tired sightseeing Friday afternoon.

Police received a report on Friday of motorists speeding on Kebo Street, and have will be enforcing speed in that area.

An officer shot an injured deer that had been apparently struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run accident on Route 102 in Town Hill Friday evening.

While conducting a drunk driving detail past midnight on Saturday, police encountered no impaired drivers, but issued a summons to Anthony Chandler, 42, of Miami Beach, Fla. on a charge of operating without a license.

Several people were warned this week for camping in their vehicles at Hadley Point Beach and the ball field parking lot.

Police recorded 14 minor motor vehicle accidents this week.

Mount Desert

A young man was warned for underage drinking around 3 a.m. Aug. 12, after he had reportedly gone to the wrong house while intoxicated in Northeast Harbor. While he did eventually find his own house, police had been called with a trespassing complaint in the meantime. An officer located the young man at home and spoke to him and his mother.

A property owner who had reportedly placed a bicycle rack in the roadway on Summit Road to discourage people from parking there agreed to move it Aug. 13.

A dog found wandering on Peabody Drive was brought into the police station on Aug. 13, and later reunited with its owner.

A vehicle was towed after reportedly striking rocks off Sargent Drive on Aug. 13. The 2007 Mini Cooper was heading north, operated by Adeline Catlin, 21, of Dublin N.H. when the driver reportedly lost control due to speed, leaving the road and striking the cliffs. No injuries were reported.

A 2015 Subaru Outback operated by Thomas Wessels, 68, of Alstead, N.H. was travelling north on Route 102 on Aug. 14 near Hall Quarry when it slowed in traffic to turn left. The following vehicle, a 2011 Chevy Impala operated by Steven Harper, 63, of Tremont, allegedly attempted to pass the Subaru and struck the front driver’s side corner. Both vehicles were towed. No injuries were reported. Harper was cited on a charge of improper passing.

A Northeast Harbor business reported a theft of cash on Aug. 14, then told police they wanted to handle the alleged theft internally. No charges were filed.

A 2011 Volvo operated by Hampton Synnott, 42, of New York was stopped at a stop sign at the north end of Hall Quarry Road on Aug. 14 when it was reportedly struck from behind by a 2013 Audi A3 operated by William Synnott, 20, of New Hampshire. The Audi was towed and the Volvo received minor damage. Hampton Synnott reported minor injuries.

Police warned a resident to stop throwing rocks at vehicles on Harborside Road Sunday afternoon.

Southwest Harbor

A 2019 Nissan Rogue, rented by Ford Fay, 79, of Pomfret Center, Conn. was parked in a No Parking zone when it was reportedly sideswiped just after noon on Aug. 13 by a 2019 Ford bus owned by Downeast Transportation. Douglas Monson, 70, of Trenton was attempting to pull into a parking spot while driving the bus. After the scrape, there was damage reported to the bus’s right rear wheel well. Front end damage was reported on the Rogue and no one was injured in the accident.

A hit and run was reported in the Southwest Harbor Food Mart parking lot the afternoon of Aug. 14. A 2019 Chevrolet sedan, owned by Ann Casper, 66, of Hinton, Iowa, was unoccupied when a dark colored sedan reportedly backed into it, causing damage to a rear quarter panel, and left. Police were unable to locate the dark colored sedan.

Damage to a picnic table at Pemetic Elementary School was reported Aug. 15. Police said they have no suspects in the incident.

Someone reported what looked like a tent covering the back of a car coming into town the afternoon of Aug. 15. When an officer found the vehicle, he asked the driver to remove a bicycle cover that was covering the vehicle’s lights so they could be seen.

Following a dispute with a tenant about property Friday morning, a landlord left and agreed to return after the tenant moves out.

Illegally parked vehicles on Seawall Road were reported around noon on Friday. According to police, the vehicles were parked at an event “where parking was at a premium.” The vehicles were allowed to stay where they were until the event was over.

An alarm clock was the cause of a call to police on Saturday around 5 p.m. An officer responded to a call of an alarm going off at a residence Sunday, and arrived to find an alarm clock going off.

Police reported a small amount of cocaine was found near Freeman Ridge Road and brought to the station on Friday evening. When the substance was brought to the station, a presumptive test confirmed that the substance was cocaine.

An officer responded to a report of two brothers fighting on Robinson Hill Road Sunday evening. He found that the dispute was verbal only and separated the two men.

Allison Visvader, 29, of Augusta was pulled over Sunday after Bar Harbor Police Department reported erratic driving. She was summonsed on charges of with failure to provide proof of insurance and failure to display a valid inspection sticker. She was also warned for having a headlight out and failure to provide a valid drivers license.

A boat being hauled by a vehicle on Main Street reportedly caused a traffic jam Monday afternoon. It was gone by the time an officer arrived.

Medication in a prescription bottle was discovered in a rental vehicle and brought to the police station Monday. Police disposed of the medication in the drop box at the station.

Police responded to a report of domestic assault on Seawall Road around 10:45 p.m. on Monday. They determined there was no domestic abuse, but a child being disciplined.

Tremont

An unoccupied 2018 Honda Accord had front end damage after a 2019 Jeep Wrangler reportedly backed into it on Lighthouse Road around 6 a.m. on Aug. 8. Juan Carlos Carillo, 33, of New Jersey was driving the Wrangler at the time.

A deputy determined an 88-year-old woman was fine after her neighbor requested a well-being check around 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 13.

Around 10 p.m. on Aug. 13 a 53-year-old Delaware man reported a possible domestic dispute at a local campground. All was quiet when a deputy arrived.

Lee Closson, 60, of Tremont was arrested on charges of operating under the influence on Aug. 15 around 6:30 p.m. after a deputy stopped the box truck he was driving on multiple violations. A field sobriety test was conducted and Closson was taken the to Hancock County Jail.

A deputy responded to a home after a woman reported that a young man had a knife and was making threatening statements. All parties agreed to separate for the night.

Deputies are looking for the owner of several items found abandoned in the woods on Aug. 6. A resident came across the items, which were photographed and collected, while walking through the woods.

Two women were warned for disorderly conduct after one called the sheriff’s office to report an argument between them around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday.