Island Police Log; Stolen car a nap spot

BAR HARBOR — Investigating a vehicle reported stolen early Sunday morning, police found the vehicle downtown with a man sleeping in the back seat. The vehicle was returned to its owner, who did not want to press charges, police said.

Late night June 24 through early morning June 25, police warned two people for sleeping in their vehicles on Park Street and Rodick Place.

Responding to a report of an impaired driver in Town Hill the morning of June 25, police stopped the vehicle on Route 102 and arrested Nicole Bright, 47, of Hancock on charges of operating under the influence and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs. The drugs were sent away for identification. Bright was taken to the Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth.

A man reported having fallen victim to an online scam involving gift cards on June 25.

The driver of a 2008 GMC Yukon that reportedly caught fire while traveling on Route 3 near Baymeath Road on June 25 managed to pull over and safely extinguish the fire. Jason Smith, 38, of York, Pa. was uninjured, but the GMC was towed.

A westbound 2016 Chevy Cruz operated by Ashley Tapley, 19, of Ellsworth, was travelling on Route 3 through the Crooked Road intersection when it was reportedly struck by a 2016 Audi Q3 operated by Juergen Naggert, 67, of Bar Harbor entering Route 3 from the Crooked Road. The Chevy was damaged on the driver’s side. No injuries were reported.

A 2011 Subaru operated by Robert Deforrest, 48, of Sullivan was totaled Friday afternoon after reportedly striking a deer in the road while heading north on Route 3. The deer ran off and the Subaru was towed.

On Friday, someone reported damage to a Main Street parking meter.

A bicyclist was warned Friday evening for riding without a reflector or lights.

Police helped remove a turtle from White Spruce Road Saturday evening.

Two men were warned for smoking marijuana in public Saturday night.

Police arrested William Spear, 36, transient, on a warrant for burglary and theft on Sunday. He was taken to Hancock County Jail.

Nine other minor motor vehicle accidents were reported.

Mount Desert

A car was towed after striking a tree on June 25, following an accident involving three vehicles and an unidentified animal. A southbound 2016 Subaru operated by Joan Pew, 57, of Ellsworth had stopped on Route 198 to yield to an animal crossing the road. Cresting a hill, a northbound 2010 Toyota operated by Courtland, Vaughn, 22 of Bangor was able to stop quickly for the Subaru. However, a 2009 Ford operated by Marissa Springer, 19, of Bar Harbor reportedly lost control when Springer tried to avoid the Toyota. The Ford left the roadway and hit a tree, police said, and was towed. Springer reported bruising on her right leg.

On Friday, police discovered a sink hole starting on the center line of Pretty Marsh Road where the bog drains into Long Pond and notified MDOT.

A driver reported hitting a coyote on Sound Drive Saturday morning. Police were not able to find the animal.

Police stopped a vehicle for speeding and weaving on Main Street in Somesville Sunday around 1 a.m., and arrested Kyle Shute, 33, of New Hampshire on charges of criminal speed, driving to endanger, and operating under the influence. He was transported to Hancock County Jail.

Southwest Harbor

Two teenagers were summonsed on charges of theft of money around 1:30 p.m. on June 25. The amount was less than $100, according to police. The two boys had been spoken to by police for a previous incident.

A deer was hit and killed on Carroll’s Hill around 7 p.m. on June 25. It was taken by a resident.

Officers assisted a photography crew with traffic control during photo shoots for Jeep vehicles on June 26 and 27. Photos were taken in areas of Long Pond Road and the Seawall.

Gabrielle L. Dumond, 20, of Fort Kent was arrested June 27 around 11 a.m. on charges of operating after suspension, illegal attachment of plates and operating an unregistered vehicle over 150 days. Dumond also was summonsed on a charge of failure to provide proof of liability insurance.

For the second week in a row, police assisted someone locked inside the laundromat near the Southwest Harbor Food Mart. An elderly woman reportedly called police around 10 p.m. on June 27 because she had locked herself in and didn’t know how to get out.

Evelyn Hodgdon-Wehrfritz, 59, of Seal Cove told police she was shaken up and having shoulder pain after an accident at the entrance to the grocery store Friday morning.

Hodgdon-Wehrfritz was attempting to pull onto Route 102 in her 2010 Toyota Rav4, police said, when it collided with a 2005 Saab driven by Steven Lyman, 69, of Southwest Harbor. Lyman’s Saab was turning into the parking lot from Route 102 and was able to be driven from the accident. The Rav4 was towed.

David Foote, 61, of Round Pond was summonsed on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

Aimee M. Letarte, 24, of Southwest Harbor was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault at a residence on Monday around 9:45 a.m.

Trenton

A possible gun shot was reported around 10 p.m. on Friday. When a deputy checked the area, he heard a firework go off but was unable to find where it came from.

A road rage incident was reported on Route 3 around 7 p.m. on Sunday evening. Deputies caught up with the driver were found at an area residence. No one was charged with a crime.

An erratic driver reported around 10 p.m. on June 26 turned out to be someone unfamiliar with the area, driving in the fog.

Tremont

Neither person in a reported fight on a dock in Bass Harbor during the lobster boat races June 23 wanted to press charges. A deputy issued disorderly conduct warnings to both after being assisted by Mount Desert Police Department and the Maine Warden Service.

A sneeze was the reported cause of an accident on Tremont Road around 5:30 p.m. on June 26. Brittony McKelvin, 25, (no town given) told a deputy she sneezed and was unable to see the truck in front of her slow down. The 2010 Chrysler McKelvin was driving ran into the rear of a 2015 Chevy truck driven by Donald Bowman, 54, (no town given). No one was injured and both vehicles could be driven from the accident.