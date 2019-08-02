Island Police Log: Shovel swinger nabbed

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — An apparently intoxicated man who was reportedly swinging a shovel at cars on Seawall Road around 4:30 p.m. on July 25 was first warned for disorderly conduct.

When an officer was called back to the property about an hour later because the man was in the road, Shawn Twigg, 48, of Southwest Harbor was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and obstructing a public way. He was taken to the Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth.

Police responded to a call about two men arguing or fighting behind the town office on July 23 around 6:45 p.m. Upon closer inspection everything appeared okay, the officer reported.

A was man for trespassing at a Mount View Road business after he appeared from the woods around 7:45 p.m. on July 23. An employee of the business called police when the man appeared and met with a vehicle that had been driving back and forth.

A MDOT employee reported a vehicle driving erratically through Somesville where work was being done on July 24 around 8:30 a.m. An officer was unable to locate the vehicle.

Blue paint was found in several places outside of Harbor House and Pemetic Elementary on July 24 around 3 p.m., according to the officer who responded to a report of vandalism. Although there are no suspects, the officer reported thinking it was kids, possibly the same ones who had reportedly been honking the horn of a vacant bus in the same area.

After being stopped for speed on Main Street on July 25 around 1 a.m. Sarah Olkkola, 25, of Old Town was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

Around 5:15 on July 25, a man walked into the hardware store downtown. The door was open, but he soon realized the store was closed for business. He called police to say the door had been left unlocked and an officer let the store’s owners to let them know.

A vehicle was reported broken down in the travel lane on Main Street late Friday morning. It was towed away.

Kids located in the area of a noise complaint called in around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday were asked to quiet down.

Bar Harbor

Police received a complaint July 23 of people standing in public parking spaces in an attempt to reserve them and getting into arguments with drivers who were trying to park.

Chickens in the road at the intersection of Route 3 and Crooked Road were reported July 23. Sgt. Chris Wharff checked the area but saw no chickens in the road.

Officer Chris Dickens was busy getting families back together on the evening of July 23. At around 7:20 p.m., he helped a “young man” find his parents after the family had become separated. Less than an hour later, he responded to a report of a “young woman … who appeared to be in distress” walking on West Street. With assistance from Acadia National Park personnel, the woman was reunited with her family.

Police responded to a report of the theft of food items from a convenience store on Cottage Street on Saturday. The suspect was identified, but the store’s management declined to press charges.

Cristal Lyons, 39, of Trescott Township, was arrested on a charge of violating bail conditions after being found intoxicated at a business in Hulls Cove. She was taken to the Hancock County Jail.

Police responded to 11 fender benders during the week of July 22-28, including one that was somewhat unusual in that neither of the two vehicles involved was occupied at the time of the accident. At around 5 p.m. July 22, Alexandra Leidesdore, 40, of Southwest Harbor parked her 2006 Land Rover on Firefly Lane and got out of the vehicle. But she left it in drive and it rolled across Main Street, striking a parked 2019 Jeep Compass owned by Eugene Konrida, 64, of Zionsville, Ind. Both vehicles sustained minor damage.

Mount Desert

Lamont Denny, 45, of Mount Desert was arrested July 22 on charges of operating under the influence, operating without a license and refusing to sign a uniform summons and complaint.

Police responded to two car-deer collisions and one fender bender during the week of July 22-28.

Tremont

There was minor damage reported to the 2016 Chevrolet 1500 driven by Steven Kenney, 58, of Hancock after it hit a deer on Tremont Road Friday morning. The deer reportedly hit the front end bumper and died in the collision. The truck was able to be driven away.

Deputies were unable to find a man who had reportedly been in violation of his probation on July 19 around 7:15 p.m.

A deputy was asked to check the well-being of a child riding around on a bike, unsupervised, near traffic on July 24 just after 2 p.m. The caller was concerned the child might get hit by a passing vehicle. When the area was checked, the child was not found.

Trenton

No injuries were reported in an accident on Route 3 on Friday afternoon. A 2008 Toyota Camry driven by Randi Fedor, 43, of Lutherville, Md. was damaged on the driver’s side when it was reportedly hit by a 2014 Toyota Avalon driven by Abdolghader Molavi, 79, or Bar Harbor. Molavi was trying to pull into traffic in front of Fedor when the collision happened, according to reports, and had tried to stop and swerve to avoid the Avalon.

One driver reported being distracted by the ocean view on Route 3 on Friday afternoon before rear-ending another vehicle. The 2010 Ford truck driven by Stephen Wheaton, 67, no town given, hit the rear of a 2017 GMC truck driven by Kamden Brown, 21, no town given, causing significant damage to both. While Brown was able to drive the GMC from the accident, Wheaton’s Ford had to be towed. Both drivers refused medical care but reported minor injuries.

When deputies responded to a call regarding a vehicle off the road on Route 3 in a ditch on Saturday around 5 p.m., the vehicle was already gone.

A deputy issued a written warning for trespassing to a person from New Hampshire after investigating a trespassing complaint July 25. The person was advised to have a third party retrieve any personal belongings left at the residence.

There was no sign of a blue Volvo that reportedly sideswiped a 2006 Nissan driven by Toni Willey, 26, of Southwest Harbor on July 25 around 2:45 p.m. The incident happened at the intersection of Bar Harbor Road and Oak Point Road. Willey’s vehicle had minor damage and no injuries were reported.