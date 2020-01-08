Island police log: Passenger injured in Somesville crash

MOUNT DESERT — An accident on Route 102 in Somesville late on the morning of Dec. 31 resulted in one person being transported to the hospital.

A 2014 Chevy van operated by Rebecca Lasaponaro, 28, of Northampton, Mass., was travelling in snowy conditions when it reportedly struck a telephone pole. The van was “a total loss,” according to police reports, and was towed from the scene. A passenger was transported to the hospital due to facial lacerations and reported leg pain.

Police tried to contact the owner of a vehicle parked overnight from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30 at the Norumbega trail head. Unable to do so, police referred the matter to Acadia National Park dispatch.

Southwest Harbor

When police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at Seawall picnic area on Dec. 30 around 9 a.m., they found a woman who had been camping in her car. She was asked to move from the area.

Dominika Delmastro, 44, of Seal Cove was stopped for an outdated registration on Dec. 30 around 11 a.m. She was summoned on charges of failure to register a vehicle over 150 days and failure to provide proof of insurance.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 31 asked police to locate and conduct a wellbeing check on a woman. The Sheriff’s Office also asked that the woman be served a trespass notice after an incident at a Lamoine business during which she had gotten visibly upset and expressed it. An officer found the woman, checked to make sure she was okay and served the trespass notice.

A report of possible gunshots off Seawall Road was made around 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 31. An officer checked the area but was unable to locate the source of the noise.

Adrian Neitz, 44, of Southwest Harbor was arrested around 10 p.m. on Dec. 31 on a warrant charging failure to pay a fine.

Police received a report around 5 p.m. on Jan. 1 from a business located off Seal Cove Road that someone had been walking around the building and opening window covers. Police said extra patrols would be conducted in the area.

A woman came to the police station around 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 1 to report that she had been assaulted by her son, who was living with her. Police arrested Timothy Musetti, 30, of Southwest Harbor on a charge of domestic violence assault. He was taken to the Hancock County Jail.

Police are investigating a report received around noon on Jan. 2 from a man in the area of Seal Cove Road who suspected wood had been taken from his residence.

Police are investigating a possible confrontation reported around 11:15 a.m. on Friday by someone who came into the station. According to police, two men had a conversation at a local eatery that may have become aggressive in nature.

A report of possible gunshots was received around 9 p.m. on Friday in the area of Herrick Road. An officer was unable to find the cause of the noise.

A woman came to the police station around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday to report a man possibly stalking her. Police spoke with the man and warned him to stay away from the woman.

Police received a report of possibly neglected cats around 11 a.m. on Sunday. After investigating, an officer found the cats were being properly cared for.

Damage to a gravesite at Mount Height Cemetery was reported around 4:45 p.m. on Monday. According to police, memorabilia was knocked over on the grave.

Just after 6 p.m. on Monday, a resident came to the police station to report a street light out on Main Street. Police agreed to pass the information along to Emera.

A man came to the police station around 8:30 p.m. on Monday to report harassment by another man. An officer spoke with the second man and was told it was a misunderstanding.

A woman came to the police station around 10:15 p.m. on Monday after finishing work. According to police, a ride she had been expecting did not arrive and she asked for a lift to Bass Harbor. Because it was snowing and dark, an officer agreed to take her home.

Tremont

While patrolling in town on Dec. 31, a deputy reported finding Nathaniel Madore, 26, of Trenton around 9 p.m. According to the report, the deputy was aware Madore had two outstanding warrants for his arrest, as well as being on bail. Madore was arrested on the warrants and on charges of violating conditions of release and possession of schedule Z drugs. He was taken to the Hancock County Jail.

A dispute over property was reported around 1 p.m. on Friday.

A deputy found a large tree that had fallen across Cape Road on Sunday around 6:30 p.m. When the tree fell, it snapped two power lines and was suspended mid-air by a third line, blocking the road. The utility company was contacted to fix the problem.

Bar Harbor

Around 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 30, police checked on a parked vehicle on lower Main Street and found two people sleeping inside. The couple told police they had recently become homeless. Police told them about the no-camping ordinance, but let them stay for the rest of the night. Police also gave them information about local resources.

A 2018 Kia operated by Jennifer Beek, 56, of Surry was travelling west on Cromwell Harbor Road on Dec. 30 when it reportedly went off the road to the right and struck a rock. The driver said she had reached down to get something when the vehicle left the road. No injuries were reported. Damage to the passenger side rim appeared to be minimal, so the Kia was driven from the scene. However, upon hearing noise, the driver later pulled over and called to have the vehicle towed.

Following up on a report of underage drinking at a Town Hill residence the night of Dec. 30, police determined the people drinking were of legal age.

Three accidents occurred the morning of Dec. 31 due to slippery road conditions, according to police reports. A 2015 Chevy SUV operated by Craig Waldron, 56, of Bar Harbor was travelling east on Eagle Lake Road when it reportedly slid off the road and struck a mail box. A 2002 Honda Accord operated by Joshua Murchison, 28, of Ellsworth was travelling west when it slid off the road, sustaining front-end damage. A 2010 Toyota Corolla operated by Fitzroy Palmer, 41, of Far Rockaway, N.Y. was travelling west on the Indian Point Road near Amscray Lane when it reportedly went off the road to the right, spun around and struck a tree with the rear of the vehicle. All three accidents resulted in vehicles being towed. No injuries were reported.

Following a traffic stop, Joseph Schaefer, 27, of Bar Harbor was arrested on a charge of operating after his license had been revoked for habitual offender revocation. He was brought to Bar Harbor Police Station and released on bail.

Past 1 a.m. on Jan. 1, a reportedly intoxicated man walked into the police department to ask for a ride. He told police he had fallen due to the sidewalks being icy. Police gave him a ride home.

Late night on Jan. 1, police spoke to a couple camping in their vehicle on Schooner Head Road. The couple explained they had planned on camping at a campground, but found the campground closed.

On Jan. 2, Wendy Fanjoy, 43, of Bar Harbor was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and endangering the welfare of a child. Fanjoy was brought to Hancock County Jail.

A cat died after reportedly being hit by a car on Eden Street Friday afternoon.

A dog was struck Saturday afternoon while running across Route 102, according to reports. A 2018 Ford Eco Sport operated by Christine Lyman, 52, of Southwest Harbor was travelling north in Town Hill when it reportedly struck the dog, which had run out of a driveway. The dog’s owner took the animal to the emergency veterinarian clinic. The Ford was damaged but drivable, and the driver reported no injury.