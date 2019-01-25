Island Police Log: One deer hit twice

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — A deer was struck by a vehicle traveling into Southwest Harbor at the intersection of Fernald Point Road on Main Street the evening of Jan. 16, police said. That vehicle did not stop following the collision, but the deer was pushed into the opposite lane of traffic where it was struck by another vehicle. There was no damage to the second vehicle, but the deer died from the second impact, according to reports. A Bernard resident on the town’s list picked up the dead deer.

A tree limb hanging into Seawall Road was reported to police the afternoon of Jan. 15. According to the officer who responded, the branch was hanging low enough to hit large equipment trucks travelling on the road.

Todd Lear, 47, of Southwest Harbor was arrested Jan. 15 on a charge of violating conditions of his release. During a bail check on him, an officer reportedly found that Lear was in possession of drugs in violation of bail conditions.

Two Connecticut women were summonsed on drug charges Jan. 15 after a traffic stop on Route 102. An officer pulled over a vehicle driven by Amber Wiggins, 18, around 11 p.m. for a defective plate light, according to reports. Wiggins was summonsed on charges of trafficking a scheduled drug and illegal transportation of drugs by a minor. A passenger, Juliana Burgos, 18, was summonsed on a charge of sale and use of drug paraphernalia.

Police investigated a possible assault Friday morning. A pedestrian said he was struck by a vehicle as it was backing out of a driveway.

A resident agreed to be taken to the hospital Saturday following a well-being check.

A resident went into the police department around 3 p.m. on Saturday with a letter and cash he had received in the mail that he thought might be a scam. An officer did some investigating and found that the letter was regarding an online census survey that appeared to be legitimate.

A child playing with their parent’s phone accidentally called 9-1-1 around 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Police received a report of kids sliding in the snow on Rod Road around 12.45 p.m. on Sunday. The caller was concerned the children could get hit by a vehicle because of the slippery conditions. Police contacted a parent, who spoke to the kids.

No one was hurt when a 2015 Nissan Rogue went off the road near the Southwest Food Mart Sunday afternoon. A tow truck pulled the Rogue from the ditch and it was not damaged, according to reports.

A loud boom was reported around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday but it was unknown what it was or where it came from.

Bar Harbor

A reported dog bite on Jan. 14 resulted in minor cuts. The owner of two terriers stepped in to break up fight between the two dogs, and was bit. She reported to police that the dog’s shots were up-to-date.

Later the same day, a child was treated for bite wounds to the head from a family dog, according to repots. The dog had been newly adopted, and was up-to date on shots. Animal control transported the dog to the SPCA until the reporting party could decide what to do, police said.

A 1995 Ford 250 pickup operated by Leslie P. Kozak, 55, of Bar Harbor, reportedly struck a parked 2008 Ford Focus, last operated by Griffin Graves, 21, of Bar Harbor in the Eagle Lake parking lot the afternoon of Jan. 15. Graves reported that he had received a note from the other driver. There was rear damage to the Focus.

On Jan. 16 police investigated a possible scam reported by a local business. Store employees witnessed a customer purchasing over $1,000 in iTunes cards, and were concerned the customer was being scammed. Later, police heard from the individual who had purchased the iTunes cards, also suspecting that he had been subject to a scam. The parties are following up with the companies involved, police said.

A deer ran into Route 102 near the head of the island the evening of Jan. 16, reportedly colliding with a southbound 2014 Ford Flex operated by Peter Lamoureux, 61, of Southwest Harbor. The Ford had front-end damage, but was drivable. The deer ran off, and no injuries were reported.

Police responded to a report on Saturday that a vehicle travelling on Route 3 was “all over the road.” Police stopped vehicle, and the driver showed no signs of intoxication. She told police she had been texting, and police issued a warning for distracted driving.

Saturday evening, police stopped a vehicle on Cottage Street for operating without headlights and arrested Clinton Garret, 27, of Castine on a charge of operating under the influence. He was taken to Bar Harbor Police Department and released on bail.

An argument between roommates Saturday evening led to a visit from police, who warned a reportedly intoxicated resident not to call his roommate derogatory names.

Sunday night, police stopped a vehicle on lower Main Street for driving on the wrong side of the road. Tracy Pelletier, 32, of Bar Harbor was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence. She was taken to Hancock County Jail.

Mount Desert

The afternoon of Jan. 14, a 2003 Volkswagon Passat operated by John Russell, 75, of Mount Desert was reportedly backing out of a driveway onto Route 102 while a southbound F-350 Ford pick-up truck was passing by, operated by Dean Tozier, 52, of Bar Harbor. Tozier reportedly maneuvered to try to avoid a collision, sustaining minor damage to the right rear of the truck. The Passat sustained rear damage as well. No injuries were reported.

Police checked on a camp on Northern Neck Road where someone reported seeing the door open on Jan. 15. It appeared no one had been at the camp in quite a long time. Police closed the door, and are attempting to contact the property owner.

On Friday, a Bar Harbor resident reported having been bitten by an unleashed dog a couple days earlier while skating on Little Long Pond. The individual sought treatment for puncture wounds. Police are still working to identify the dog owner.

Trenton

A truck driven by Peter Howard, 64, of Bar Harbor reportedly struck a deer while traveling on Route 3 Friday afternoon. Howard was not injured in the collision but his truck had some damage.

A teenager was transported to the hospital for treatment after a deputy conducted well-being check around 9 a.m. on Jan. 15.

Nathan Madore, 25, of Trenton was arrested at his home on two outstanding warrants the evening of Jan. 16. Madore was also summonsed on a separate charge of violating conditions of release. He was taken to Hancock County Jail.

A man wearing dark clothing was reported walking on Route 3 towards Ellsworth Friday around 5:20 p.m. A deputy located the man and advised him to wear lighter clothing or a reflective vest in the future.

In a separate incident, a man walking in the roadway of Route 3 around 1 a.m. on Sunday was reported to the sheriff’s office. When a deputy found the man, he was given a ride home.

Tremont

Around 3 p.m. on Jan. 15, a deputy provided an escort for a lobster boat on a trailer from the town wharf to a local boat yard.

An Otis man called the sheriff office requesting a well-being check on his six-year-old daughter. A deputy reported the girl was with her mother and safe.