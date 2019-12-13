Island police log: Noise complaint leads to arrest

TRENTON — When a man reported gunshots on the Bayside Road on Friday around 5 p.m. he was subsequently arrested on charges of violating conditions of release. Deputies responded to the report of gunshots and spoke with Delwin Faulkingham, who had reported them, and found him in violation of bail conditions. Faulkingham was taken to Hancock County Jail and the Warden Service continued investigating the gunshots sound.

No one was injured in a collision at the Trenton Marketplace on Friday morning, and both vehicles were able to be driven from the incident. Susan Leiter, 77, of Bar Harbor was backing up her 2015 Volvo at the gas pump when it reportedly hit a parked 2019 Toyota Corolla located behind her. Tomorn Ngamcharoen, 40, of Thailand was not in the Corolla at the time of the accident but was the last person to drive it. According to the deputy, Leiter did not see the Corolla at the time of the accident.

Bar Harbor

The morning of Dec. 2, a westbound 2000 Toyota 4-Runner operated by Eric Johnson, 63, of Southwest Harbor reportedly struck a deer on Eden Street. The deer died on impact, and was removed from the road by police. The Toyota received minor front-end damage. No injuries were reported.

A dog was reported wandering at large on Main Street the afternoon of Dec. 3, but it was gone when police got there.

The morning of Dec. 5, a 2007 Honda operated by Robert Jones, 68, of Bar Harbor was heading south on Route 3 near Jackson Laboratory when it reportedly struck a deer in the road. There was minor damage to the vehicle. The deer ran off.

The afternoon of Dec. 5, a parked 2015 Toyota last operated by David Boland, 63, of Bar Harbor was reportedly struck by an unknown vehicle, causing minor damage to the front end.

A U-turn on Oak Hill Road Friday morning led to a two-car collision, according to reports. A 2007 Kia Rondo operated by Courtney Imken, 24, of Oceanside, N.Y. was making a U-turn near the Indian Point Road intersection when it reportedly struck a 1992 Nissan Pathfinder operated by Maximilian Buthe, 22, of Southwest Harbor. Both vehicles had minor damage, and no injuries were reported.

Police notified the highway department of a pothole on Mount Desert Street, following a Friday morning report of a pedestrian falling into it.

Investigating a noise complaint Friday evening, police discovered that a recycling machine had been left on at the transfer station. An officer relayed the information to the town solid waste and recycling division.

Past midnight Saturday, a local bar owner called police to report that a yelling, swearing patron refused to leave the bar upon request. Police arrested Ian Crossman, 23, of Ellsworth on a charge of disorderly conduct. He was taken to the Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth.

Saturday afternoon, police helped the fire department with traffic control as firemen fought a structure fire in Salsbury Cove. In a separate incident across town, police also assisted with clearing the ball field for the Life Flight helicopter to land.

Following a traffic stop on Route 102 Saturday night, James Kane, 57, of Freeport was summonsed on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle with an expired driver’s license.

Mount Desert

The afternoon of Dec. 2, a 2018 Audi Q3 operated by Rachael Sharp, 61, of Mount Desert was stopped at the stop sign at the intersection of Eagle Lake Road and Sound Drive when it was struck from behind by a 2012 Audi A4 that failed to stop, police said. The truck was operated by a male teenager from Bar Harbor. No injuries were reported. There was minor damage to the rear bumper of the 2018 Audi and the drivers disagreed on whether the accident caused the minor damage, and were advised by police to let the insurance companies resolve the issue.

Sydney Rockefeller of Seal Harbor made a late report on Dec. 5 that her vehicle was damaged striking a deer on Harborside Drive on Nov. 28.

Southwest Harbor

A woman called police around midnight on Dec. 4 to report a fight she had with her partner. Following an investigation, police arrested Alexander Messmore, 27, of Southwest Harbor the next morning on charges of domestic violence aggravated assault, domestic violence assault and obstructing the report of a crime. He was taken to Hancock County Jail after being arrested.

Police were notified of a possible phone scam by a man who had given money to a purported Microsoft representative just after noon on Dec. 5. When the representative called the man a second time asking for bank account information, he reported it to police. An officer counseled him on how to spot a scam and what information to not give out.

A credit card was found by a woman at the Southwest Harbor Food Mart on Saturday around 1:30 p.m. Police contacted the card owner who had already de-activated the card.

When an officer stopped a vehicle for speeding on Main Street Saturday evening, Ocean Kane, 25, of Bass Harbor was issued a summons for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration.

Police were notified by Pemetic Elementary School of a student possibly leaving the campus around 8:30 a.m. on Monday. When an officer arrived at the school, the student was there.

A man was reported walking in and out of the road towards town on Main Street Monday morning; the reporting party thought the man might be intoxicated. When an officer responded to the area, he was unable to find the man.

A tree that had fallen into Freeman Ridge Road was reported around 4:40 a.m. on Tuesday. An officer was able to remove the tree from the road, clearing it for traffic.

Police issued an arrest warrant for Nicholas R. Ferer, 30, of Hollis Center on Dec. 5 regarding an alleged incident that took place in Southwest Harbor in October. A Maine State Trooper in York County arrested Ferer on Sunday on charges of aggravated assault, Class B and domestic violence assault, Class D. According to police, Ferer was visiting the family of his female companion in October when an incident, reported by the family, took place. No other information regarding the investigation has been made available.

Tremont

A woman from Eastport called the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday around 11:30 a.m. to report possible suspicious activity that happened several years ago in Tremont.

Acadia National Park

Rangers issued a written warning to a visitor for having an unrestrained pet at Schoodic Nov. 7.

A driver was warned for going the wrong way on the Schoodic Loop Road Nov. 8.

Rangers and Mount Desert Island Search and Rescue volunteers assisted a woman who reportedly injured her knee on Breakneck Road in Bar Harbor Nov. 9.

Olga Baback of Hartland was cited Nov. 10 on a charge of expired vehicle inspection (over 90 days) and warned for expired registration (90 days).

A visitor was cited at Buck Cove Mountain Trail at Schoodic Nov. 11 on a charge of having a dog off leash.

Jeffery Popenhagen Jr., 38, of Hermon was cited at Blueberry Hill at Schoodic Nov. 27 on a charge of expired vehicle inspection.