Island police log: Newcastle man arrested after Route 102 crash

MOUNT DESERT — A two-vehicle crash on Saturday afternoon led to both vehicles being towed, a hospital visit and an arrest. A northbound 2005 Ford Crown Victoria operated by William Morrison, 66, of Orono was stopped in traffic on Route 102, signaling a left turn onto Beech Hill Cross Road, when the following vehicle, a 2002 Volvo 60 operated by Jesse Bagley, 30, of Newcastle reportedly crashed into the rear of the Ford.

Ambulances from the Northeast Harbor Ambulance Service and Southwest Harbor – Tremont Ambulance both responded to the accident. Morrison was taken to the hospital and Bagley was assessed by ambulance staff and released.

Police arrested Bagley on charges of failure to appear on prior warrants, operating under suspension, operating with a suspended registration, violation of bail conditions, operating an unregistered motor vehicle greater than 150 days and operating with an expired drivers license greater than 90 days.

Bagley was also cited for the civil violations of failure to produce evidence of insurance, failure to maintain control of vehicle, and following too closely. He was taken to the Hancock County Jail.

Aaron Boucher, 25, of Northeast Harbor was arrested Nov. 5 on a burglary charge after allegedly attempting to steal food items from a Northeast Harbor business. Security camera footage led to his identification, police said. He was taken to the Hancock County Jail.

A 2003 Pontiac van operated by Zachary Damon, 34, of Mount Desert was travelling south on Route 198 Friday afternoon when it reportedly went off the road to the right, rolled along a steep embankment and struck a tree. Damon was transported to the hospital by ambulance for treatment of “incapacitating injuries,” according to reports. The Pontiac was towed. Following investigation of the crash, police issued a summons to Damon while at the hospital, on a charge of operating under the influence.

A 2012 Subaru Impreza operated by Peter Nelson, 51, of Mount Desert reportedly struck a deer Friday evening while travelling north on Oak Hill Road near the Oak Ridge Road intersection. The vehicle was damaged but drivable, and Nelson was uninjured. The deer limped off into the woods and was not located, police said.

Dogs were reportedly running loose Saturday morning on Oak Hill Road. Police worked with the animal control officer to reunite the dogs with their owner, who was looking for them.

Police provided traffic control Sunday evening on Main Street in Somesville while the Mount Desert Fire Department put out a chimney fire.

Bar Harbor

Police helped a store owner remove their key from the door when it got stuck the morning of Nov. 4.

A dog was reported roaming at large in the area of Route 3 in Hulls Cove the afternoon of Nov. 4. Police checked the area, but could not find the dog.

Two vehicle-deer collisions occurred the evening of Nov. 4. A 2008 GMC pickup truck operated by Christopher Dupuis, 41, of Trenton was travelling north on Route 3 in Hulls Cove when it reportedly struck a deer. The truck had some damage to the front right corner, but was drivable. The deer died on impact, and was given to someone on the deer list.

Later that evening a 2016 Toyota pickup truck operated by David Desfosses, 52, of Sullivan was travelling west on Eagle Lake Road when it reportedly struck a deer in the road, causing minor damage to the truck.

An employee of a downtown business called police the night of Nov. 4 to report being locked inside the business. Police helped her get out.

The morning of Nov. 5, a 2010 Toyota Tacoma operated by Gabriel MacGregor, 37, of Bar Harbor was travelling west on Route 233 near the intersection of Norway Drive when it reportedly struck a deer. The deer ran off, and the vehicle had moderate front-end damage. No injuries were reported.

Police are investigating a reported hit and run collision that damaged the rear of a parked vehicle in an Eden Street parking lot, occurring sometime the morning of Nov. 6.

A suspicious vehicle reported at the end of Owl’s Nest Lane on the afternoon of Nov. 6 turned out to be a hired contractor.

Two westbound vehicles reportedly collided while attempting to merge on Route 3 where two lanes become one near the head of the island the evening of Nov. 6. A 2019 Toyota SUV operated by Rebecca Edmondson, 63, of Mount Desert received damage to the rear passenger side, and the front bumper of a 1991 Western dump truck operated by Justin Kelley, 25, of Lamoine was damaged. No injuries were reported.

Police found a vehicle parked off Route 3 near the Tarn past midnight on Nov. 7, and warned the occupant against sleeping in his vehicle.

Two deer/vehicle collisions were reported on Route 3 in the early morning hours of Nov. 7, with no damage to either deer or vehicles.

A local hotel reported a burglary of alcohol Nov. 6. Police investigated, using security camera footage and social media, and arrested Mark Saucier, 33, of Bar Harbor the next day on charges of burglary, theft and violating conditions of release. He was taken to the Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth.

An unoccupied 2016 Honda Civic, owned by Traci Pelletier, 33, of Bar Harbor was parked in the parking lot of a Main Street business Friday morning. A 2018 delivery truck operated by Christopher Mincey, 27, of Winterport was passing through the lot when it reportedly sideswiped the Honda, causing damage to the passenger side.

Police blocked traffic to one block of Cottage Street Saturday morning for the annual Bed Races following the Early Bird Sale.

Southwest Harbor

No signs of driver impairment were detected when an officer stopped a vehicle reported to have been crossing both the center and fog lines (white line on the outside of the lane) on Seawall Road the morning of Nov. 5.

A Vermont woman with a dead car battery on Village Green Way got a boost from an officer the afternoon of Nov. 5.

A tree blocking one lane of traffic on Seawall Road near Wonderland was removed around 5:30 a.m. on Nov. 6.

When a 2016 Jeep driven by Daniel Swain, 31, of Skowhegan ended up in the duck pond at Seawall around 4 p.m. on Nov. 6, police were told a coughing spell had taken the driver off course. Swain was not injured and had to climb out of the passenger side window before the Jeep was towed from the pond.

Employees of a Main Street store reported the morning of Nov. 7 that a vehicle had possibly hit a cement wall at the store. An officer reported finding no damage to the wall, but that he did find pieces of a vehicle near it.

Police received a report that two checks from a customer had been rejected because of insufficient funds around 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 7. Police reported the man whose account the checks are from is working on paying the debt back.

An employee of a business in town brought several credit cards left by different patrons into the police station around noon on Nov. 7. Officers are contacting the owners of the cards in order to return them.

A woman called 911 the afternoon of Nov. 7 to say she was lost and her GPS wasn’t helping. An officer gave her directions to the location she was trying to reach.

A Boston man was arrested Friday after allegedly making over $500 in unauthorized purchases with funds from a resident’s bank account using a debit card and checks over the course of a week. Some of the purchases were online and others were with local businesses.

The resident reported possible theft and forgery to police, and Randy Spencer, 26, was arrested on charges of theft, forgery and violation of conditions of release. He was taken to the Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth.

A woman called police to report a possible scam on Friday around 2:45 p.m. She told police she had received a call from someone saying they were the FBI and needed her social security number. An officer referred her to the Attorney General’s office.

Two buckets of lobster bait worth $110 were reported stolen around 3:40 p.m. on Saturday when a resident came into the police station. At some point between 4 p.m. on Friday and 4:30 a.m. on Saturday the two buckets had been taken from the Lower Town Dock area, according to the report.

A 1994 Chevrolet S-10 driven by Mace Brown, 51 of Southwest Harbor was driving west on Seawall Road midday Monday when it reportedly struck a deer that had crossed the road front of the truck. The deer died in the accident and the truck was damaged but was able to be driven, according to police.

Tremont

A woman asked the Sheriff’s Office around 11 p.m. on Nov. 7 to remind someone they are not allowed to be on her property for any reason, per a notice served a few months ago. The deputy reminded the individual of the trespass notice and told them charges would be brought the next time it happens.