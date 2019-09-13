Island police log: Man logs a two-OUI night

BAR HARBOR — A New Jersey man was arrested in the early morning hours of Sept. 2, brought to the Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth and bailed from the jail, only to be pulled over and arrested again before dawn.

Driving behind a car on Eden Street around 1 a.m., an officer watched as the car pulled to the side of the road. The driver and passenger attempted to switch seats, according to reports.

Police stopped to investigate, and arrested Andrew Shields, 37, of Thorofare, N.J. on charges of operating under the influence and operating without a license. He was brought to Hancock County Jail and released on bail.

Later, at 3:30 a.m., police reported observing the same car stopping on Eden Street, and the driver and passenger once again switching seats. This time police arrested both Shields and David Sarlo, 41, of Machias on charges of operating under the influence.

Shields had additional charges of operating without a license, and violation of bail conditions. Sarlo was bailed from the Bar Harbor Police Department. Shields was brought again to Hancock County Jail.

A man reportedly harassed a cruise ship employee taking pictures with passengers on Sept. 2.

Police reset the traffic lights on Routes 3 and 102 following an electric power problem the morning of Sept. 2.

A report of gunshots at 3 a.m. Sept. 3 led police to a group setting off fireworks. The group was notified of the town’s fireworks ordinance.

Following a traffic stop on Eden Street at 1:20 a.m. Sept. 4, Jeffrey Harline, 39, of Lamoine was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence. He was bailed from the police station.

A group gathered downtown at 1 a.m. Sept. 5 was asked to quiet down.

Investigating complaints of a tractor trailer truck parked in the middle of Main Street the afternoon of Sept. 5, police determined that the driver had left the truck to go in a nearby business to get directions. The driver came back in 10 minutes and moved the truck from the road, police said.

An officer gave an intoxicated man a ride to his hotel room Saturday after midnight.

No one was injured and no charges were brought in a reported bar fight around 1 a.m. on Saturday.

Alaina Maguire, 29, of Bangor was stopped on Eden Street and arrested on a charge of operating under the influence at 1:30 a.m. Saturday. She was taken to the Hancock County Jail.

Partiers at a Bloomfield Road resident were warned for noise at 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police woke up an intoxicated man sleeping on the sidewalk on Firefly Lane at 2 a.m. Sunday morning. He returned to his hotel room.

A party host at a Main Street residence was warned for disorderly conduct around 3 a.m. on Sunday, and agreed to keep the noise down.

Police spoke with multiple people camping in violation of town ordinance this week. People were found camping in the woods near the ball field, sleeping in the ball field dugouts, and in cars at the town pier and ball field parking lots.

Police recorded six minor vehicle accidents with minor damage and no injuries this week, two of them involving deer.

Several wallets, purses, debit cards and credit cards were found and turned into the police station.

Mount Desert

Two people were warned for trespassing on private property in Northeast Harbor the afternoon of Sept. 2. The trespassers apologized and said they thought it was okay to look at the property, due to a “For Sale” sign at the head of the driveway. They were advised call the real estate agent for an appointment.

A 2017 Lexus last operated by Penelope Harris, 81, of Mount Desert was parked on a hill on Thuya Drive the afternoon of Sept. 3, when it reportedly rolled down the hill and off the road. The vehicle was towed.

A dog found near Schoolhouse Ledge Road was turned into the police department Friday afternoon, and later reunited with its owner.

Police recorded two minor vehicle accidents with minor damage and no injuries this week, both of them involving deer.

Southwest Harbor

Kenneth Morrow, 51, of Southwest Harbor was summonsed on a charge of violation of conditions of release on Sept. 3 around 1 p.m. after police conducted a bail check. He was in violation of his conditions by possession of alcohol, police said.

A hearing aid lost at the Town Office recently has been placed in the lost and found at the police station.

Police went to Mount Height Cemetery around 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 4 for a suspicious vehicle complaint. A male sitting in a car was acting strange while a woman was standing outside the car yelling at him, according to the caller. When police arrived, they found no car or people.

A broken door lock on a Main Street business was reported around 1 p.m. on Sept. 4, and believed to have happened the previous night. An officer investigated and found no signs of after hours entry into the building.

A 2015 Toyota Prius parked on Main Street was reportedly struck by an unidentified car the morning of Sept. 5. Joseph Wright, 57, of Ellsworth told police a vehicle with out-of-state plates had pulled out of a space behind his Prius and struck the bumper. There was minimal damage, according to police, and the other vehicle did not stop.

A tractor trailer truck could not get through Main Street Friday afternoon, police said, due to other traffic. Other drivers cooperated and the truck was eventually able to move through.

A woman called police around 3:25 p.m. on Friday to report a boy running after a bus. Police checked the area and didn’t find anyone.

A local business called police about a man too intoxicated to drive around 10:30 p.m. Friday. An officer spoke with the man, who said he had a friend coming to pick him up.

Justin Cole, 28, of Brighton, Mass. was waiting to turn left into a bank parking lot on Main Street Saturday morning when another vehicle, pulling to the left lane to attempt to pass, reportedly struck Cole’s 2009 Toyota Sienna van. The passing vehicle was a 2019 GMC Sierra pickup driven by John Sweeney, 34, of Mount Desert. No injuries were reported and both vehicles were driven from the accident.

Sarah Corson, 78, of Southwest Harbor was not injured when a large tree branch fell on her 2007 Subaru Outback while she was driving on Clark Point Road on Saturday around 11:30 a.m. In addition to a shattered windshield, the Subaru’s roof, hood, right side mirror and fender were all damaged in the incident, according to police.

An incorrect code set off an alarm at a local business on Sunday around 10 a.m. A cleaner was trying to get into the building and didn’t have the right code, police reported.

Police assisted a Southwest Harbor/Tremont Ambulance crew with lifting a 64-year-old man who had fallen while trying to get out of a boat at a private dock. He was pinned between the dock and the boat and injured his leg. The man was taken to MDI Hospital.

An officer checked a Clark Point Road property after the woman who lived there reported a person with a flashlight on her back lawn around 11 p.m. on Sunday. No one was found but the officer told the woman he would be patrolling the area for the rest of the night.

Several agencies responded to help a woman who was hiking on the Beech Mountain trail and needed help getting down around 1 p.m. on Monday. When the call came in to dispatch is was a report of a person at Long Pond needing help. In addition to the local police, Tremont and Southwest Harbor fire departments responded, Acadia National Park, Marine Patrol, Southwest Harbor and Northeast Harbor ambulances and a couple from Indiana all assisted, police said.

Vehicles parked illegally on Clark Point Road were reported around 6 p.m. on Monday. When an officer arrived he found out it was a supper event that was finishing up. The vehicles moved soon after.

Tremont

A missing person report made around 7:15 p.m. on Sept. 4 turned into a well-being check on a relative in California. Before anyone at the Sheriff’s Office could assist, the missing relative made contact with the concerned family member.

A man was warned for shooting off fireworks Friday around 10 p.m.

Deputies responded to a report of a woman having suicidal thoughts around 2:45 a.m. After speaking with the woman at her residence, the deputies determined she was not a danger to herself and left her in the care of her husband.