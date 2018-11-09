Island Police Log: Man drives into fence

BAR HARBOR — A Poughkeepsie, N.Y. man was arrested Saturday on a charge of assault after a reported assault at a local nonprofit. Jeffrey McCabe, 63 was taken to the Hancock County Jail. Later in the day, he was also summonsed on a criminal mischief charge after police determined his vehicle had been used to damage a fence at an Eden Street hotel.

Amanda Young, 31, of Mount Desert was stopped for speeding the morning of Oct. 29 on Mount Desert Street. She was summonsed on a charge of operating after suspension.

A 2018 Ford pickup truck operated by Francis Mitchell, 36, of Philadelphia, Pa., was traveling north on Route 3 near Salisbury Cove the evening of Oct. 29 when it reportedly struck a deer that had entered the roadway. There was front-end damage to the vehicle, and no personal injury.

Police responded to a residence Oct. 30 for a possible domestic conflict and found the argument had only been verbal.

Officers closed Ledgelawn Avenue for Halloween evening and provided traffic control during trick-or-treating.

No one was injured when a car turning from Hancock Street onto Main Street reportedly sideswiped another car Nov. 1. Diana Cruz-Torres, 44, of Tampa, Fla., was driving on Main Street when her 2009 Nissan Versa was struck by a 1996 Nissan Maxima operated by Philip Cunningham, 70, of Bar Harbor, according to reports. Cunningham kept driving, police said, but Cruz-Torres followed him in order to exchange information. Both vehicles had minor damage.

A group was warned for reportedly setting off fireworks near Conners Emerson Nov. 1.

A 2006 Honda Civic went off the road at the head of the island Friday evening, according to reports. The driver, Frederick Oliver Brittain, 90, of Lamoine told police he was turning left at the traffic light when he became blinded by the headlights of an oncoming vehicle. No injuries or damage were reported.

Mount Desert

Daniel Cosker, 26, of East Hartford, Conn., was arrested Oct. 29 on Route 198 on a charge of operating under the influence.

A guardrail saved the day when a driver reportedly fell asleep at the wheel on Route 102 in Somesville the evening of Oct. 29. Vaughn Hitchcock, 24, of Southwest Harbor was uninjured when the 2012 Chrysler he was driving struck the guardrail, according to reports. The vehicle had minor damage.

Police led the Mount Desert Elementary School Halloween Parade in Northeast Harbor, and provided traffic control the afternoon of Oct. 31.

Officers helped clear trees that had fallen into roads in Saturday’s storm, coordinating with Emera Maine and with the Maine Department of Transportation.

Southwest Harbor

A concerned friend caught on a surveillance camera was reported as a possible burglary in progress at a Tremont residence around 10 a.m. on Oct. 30. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office asked Southwest Harbor police to respond to the incident on Kelleytown Road. The caller recognized the person on the camera and asked the police to disregard the call, but by then, an officer was at the house. The officer spoke with the alleged intruder and learned the person was checking on a friend they were concerned about.

A resident reported oil missing from her tank on Oct. 30. According to police, the woman believed about 150 gallons was missing from when the tank was last checked in September.

Damage to a door at a Wellington Lane residence was reported as a possible burglary Oct 31. The property owner later discovered that a tenant had accidently broken the door when moving stuff, police said.

Police warned a person Oct. 31 for throwing cardboard in a dumpster they were not authorized to use. The material was removed.

Southwest Harbor police notified Bar Harbor officers when they received a report of an elderly man allegedly driving a gray Ford F-150 without a license the evening of Oct. 31.

A caretaker called police for advice on how to dispose of a dead deer found on the property he maintains the morning of Nov. 1.

Police were asked by the sheriff’s office to be on the lookout on Nov. 1 for a vehicle driven by people possibly involved in an assault the previous day in Tremont.

Winds knocked down several trees on Saturday, including one in town. Around 4 p.m., a local resident came to the police station to report a tree that had fallen on a downtown business and was pressing against a window. The resident was concerned if the wind kept blowing, the tree would break through the window. Police notified the business owner.

Gunshots were reported in the Long Pond area around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Tremont

A road rage incident may have led to an alleged assault around 6:15 p.m. on Oct. 31. Hancock County Sheriff Office received a report from a 19-year-old man who said he had been assaulted in his driveway. Two suspects in the alleged attack had left the area prior to the call to the sheriff. When the area was searched for the two people, they were not found. The case is still under investigation.

Several homes were reportedly damaged when the dump body on a 2003 Volvo dump truck was left up as it drove down the road around 2:15 p.m. on Nov. 1. During the drive through the village of Seal Cove to Pretty Marsh, the raised body reportedly broke utility lines across the road. The vehicle was not damaged and no injuries were reported.

Trenton

A 2015 Volkswagen Passat had reportable damage after it reportedly collided with a deer around 6:30 p.m. Sunday on Route 3. Theresa Merchant, 48, of Somesville was driving the Passat, which was still drivable. Neither Merchant nor her passenger was injured in the collision and the deer ran off, according to reports.