Island Police Log: Leaf peeper hit

BAR HARBOR — A woman from Utah reported being struck by an unidentified blue pickup truck on the side of Route 3 near King’s Creek, where she had stopped to take pictures of the foliage on Oct. 9. The woman was standing in the gravel pull-off, when traffic on Route 3 became congested, police said. An unknown blue “older style” pickup truck reportedly passed the slow moving traffic on the right, grazing the woman’s left arm and turning her inward so that her hip also made contact with the truck. The truck continued down Route 3. The woman was checked by ambulance personnel for reported injuries to the elbow and hip, and not transported to the hospital.

Two cars were towed and three people injured on Monday afternoon, following a head-on collision on Route 3. A southbound 2008 Subaru Outback operated by Sharon Broom, 70, of Bar Harbor reportedly crossed the center line when the driver fell asleep, striking a northbound 2019 Nissan Sentra operated by James Bauer, 60, of Chicago Ridge, Illinois. Broom, Bauer, and the passenger in the Nissan were transported to MDI Hospital for reported chest pain. The cars were a total loss, police said.

The morning of Oct. 7, police were notified about a suspicious car with a foot hanging out of the trunk. Police located the vehicle downtown, and discovered the foot was fake. The motorist was transporting a Halloween lawn decoration. Police asked the motorist to remove the dangling foot, to avoid future calls.

Officers followed school buses on their routes to school the mornings of Oct. 7-10, to ensure no vehicles passed the buses while stopped. No violations were observed.

Following a traffic stop on Eagle Lake Road at 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 8, Julia Cuchelo, 26, of Bangor was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and operating with a suspended registration.

A suspicious item reported found at a residence Oct. 8 was determined to be a cat litter box.

Police witnessed a property damage accident on the corner of Ledgelawn and Mount Desert Street on Oct. 9. According to reports, the officer watched a white commercial van operated by Paul Foley, 49, of Wiscasset turn from Mount Desert Street onto the Ledgelawn sidewalk alongside Holy Redeemer church, allegedly knocking over a street sign. Police stopped behind the van and spoke to Foley, telling him not to drive on the sidewalk.

A neighbor reported a domestic argument on Bowles Avenue the evening of Oct. 9. Police determined the argument was verbal in nature, and the parties separated.

The afternoon of Oct. 10, a woman reported that someone had yelled at her for wearing a political hat on Main Street.

Police are investigating after-hours dumping at the transfer station, reported on Oct. 10.

Police picked up two dogs running loose near Old Norway Drive on Oct. 10. The owner later came and picked them up from the station.

Friday morning, officers contacted Emera about a utility pole with a hanging wire at the corner of Ledgelawn Avenue and Cromwell Harbor Road, and placed cones around the pole.

Friday afternoon, a 2013 Chevy Equinox operated by Natalee Grant, 39, of Ellsworth was traveling north on Route 3 when a deer ran into the road. The Chevy reportedly struck and killed the deer and was towed due to front and driver’s side damage. Grant reported chest pain from the seat belt.

Past midnight on Saturday, police arrested Thomas Paola, 22, of Bar Harbor on a charge of operating under the influence.

Around 1 a.m. Saturday, a man dressed as a mime reportedly jumped out of the bushes at the corner of School Street and Newton Way and yelled, “Arrrhhh!” at a passing pedestrian. Police checked the area and found no one.

A deer was reported stuck in the pool area of a local hotel on Saturday. The deer freed itself from the pool area, walked into the water and swam toward Bar Island, police said.

A resident asked police to remove an occupant from his home on Monday. Police told him it was a civil matter, and explained his options for removing the person.

Twelve minor motor vehicle accidents were reported this week.

Police spoke to three separate parties about illegal camping.

Mount Desert

A well pump was reportedly left running at a closed camp Oct. 7. Police contacted the owner’s representative to look into the matter.

A group of people was warned for setting off fireworks in Otter Creek the evening of Oct. 7. The people said they were under the impression that fireworks were legal in Maine. An officer informed them of the local ordinance.

On Oct. 8, a motorist reported something striking his windshield and cracking it on Route 102 and Somesville. Police could not determine where the object came from.

A duck hunter was reported on Somes Pond the afternoon of Oct. 8. Police determined it is legal to hunt ducks on the pond and did not intervene.

A car was towed with two flat tires the evening of Oct. 9, after reportedly striking coping stones off Sargent Drive. The 2011 Toyota Prius was travelling south, operated by Ashley Stanley, 29, of Northeast Harbor when it reportedly drifted to the right and struck the stones.

Police picked up a loose pug dog at the Northeast Harbor Golf Course Sunday and held it in the police station until the owner came to pick it up.

Southwest Harbor

A dog reportedly found in the road near the entrance to Echo Lake around 3 p.m. on Oct. 8 was brought it to the police station where it was picked up by its owner.

An Ellsworth man was warned for reported online harassment of a Southwest Harbor resident Oct. 10.

A minivan driven by David Joyce, 79, of Swan’s Island reportedly struck a deer on Seawall Road the morning of Oct. 10. Both of the deer’s front legs were broken in the collision, so police shot it, tagged it and gave it to a local resident. The vehicle was not damaged.

A man called police while driving on Oct. 10 around 2 p.m. to say he suspected he was having a heart attack. Police asked the man to pull over and an ambulance took him to a Bangor hospital. Police received a call the next morning reporting an abandoned car where the man had left his vehicle.

Police assisted with traffic for a boat moving from Shore Road to Seal Cove Road Friday morning.

Rhonda Langley, 46, of Bass Harbor was summonsed on charges of failure to provide proof of insurance and operating with a suspended registration after being stopped for not having a front license plate at 5 p.m. on Friday.

A dog was reported loose on Clark Point Road around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. Police said the dog was soon reunited with its owner.

Keys found in the middle of Main Street were brought into the police station on Saturday around 5:30 p.m.

On Saturday evening a resident brought found credit cards into the police station. Information on the credit cards was written in German.

A resident came into the police station around 11 a.m. on Sunday to report losing their wallet near the post office. Around 4 p.m. that same day, a wallet was turned into the police station. The owner of the wallet came to pick it up within seconds of it being turned in, according to police. Police said the two lost-wallet incidents are not related.

An abandoned vehicle at Wonderland was reported Monday afternoon. Police contacted the owner of the vehicle was contacted, who said they had locked the keys in the car and were traveling back to Massachusetts to retrieve the spare key.

Police received a report of possible gunshots in the area of the Seawall on Monday. An officer looked around the area and was unable to determine whether it had been gunshots or fireworks.

Trenton

A suspicious vehicle was reported Oct. 8 around 10:30 p.m. The driver had a flat tire and was waiting on the side of the road for assistance, police said.

The afternoon of Oct. 9, a woman requested a tag for a turkey that had been hit by a vehicle in front of her house.

A Bar Harbor man called the sheriff’s office to request a tag for a deer hit earlier in the day. The man decided not to take the animal, so it was taken by the Maine Warden Service.

The passenger door of a 2019 Chevrolet pickup truck was damaged in a race to merge on Route 3 around 2:45 p.m. on Oct. 10. Deborah Blank, 66, of Bar Harbor was driving the truck and attempting to get ahead of a 2017 Mount Desert Island school bus, driven by Andrew Keblinsky, 72, of Bar Harbor, when the truck and bus made contact. No injuries or damage to the school bus were reported.

Tremont

The sheriff’s office was asked by the Maine Sex Offender Registry to check an address in Bar Harbor for a man reportedly staying in the area. When a lieutenant checked the listed address it turned out to be a summer rental and the man was no longer there.