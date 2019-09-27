Island Police Log: Key stuck, nowhere to go

BAR HARBOR — The morning of Sept. 16, police encountered a car obstructing traffic in the middle of a downtown municipal parking lot. The owner of the car, Donald Baker, 42, of Ponchatoula, La. was reportedly intoxicated. He told police he had attempted to drive the car and broke the key in two, with half of it stuck in the ignition. The car had had rolled backwards. Police did not see Baker driving, but since he admitted to attempting to drive, he was summonsed on a charge of operating under the influence.

Officers attempted to catch a dog that was running loose at Town Hill playground the morning of Sept. 16. Unable to catch it, police followed the dog back to its home in Town Hill and warned owner not to let the dog roam.

Police served a man with a cease-harassment order on Sept. 17 after he reportedly made repeated calls to an ex.

The school zone on Eden Street has flashing lights to alert motorists when children may be crossing. Vehicles were reported to be speeding through the zone during the before-school commute Sept. 17 while the lights were flashing. Police investigated but did not find the vehicles.

Bases were reported stolen from the baseball diamond at the town athletic fields on Sept. 17. First, second, and third base have reportedly gone missing over the past couple of weeks. The matter is under investigation.

Police posted a 72-hour notice to tow a vehicle that appeared to be abandoned on Kebo Street on Sept. 17. Two days later, the car’s owner called police and said he would be moving the vehicle.

A verbal argument was reported between restaurant employees Sept. 17. The employer agreed to alternate the two employees’ schedules to minimize future conflict, according to reports.

A suspicious white powder found at a local business on Sept. 18 was found to be plaster.

A motorist reported hitting a dog or coyote on Eagle Lake Road the evening of Sept. 19. The animal ran off into a nearby field, the driver said. Police looked but did not find the animal.

Officers provided traffic control for the MDI YMCA half-marathon and 5K race Saturday morning.

A loud noise or explosion was reported on West Street Saturday afternoon.

The owner of a downtown bar was asked to turn down the volume on music at the bar after a noise complaint Saturday night.

A bike was reported stolen on Sunday from the back of a camper parked on Main Street.

Mount Desert

Police provided traffic control for a local construction company the morning of Sept. 16.

A reported break-in at a Kimball Lane residence was determined to have been raccoons or other animals entering the residence and making a mess, police said.

A car was towed after a one-vehicle crash on Beech Hill Crossing Road Sept. 19, the first day the new distracted driving law was in effect. The 2012 Mazda 3 was travelling west when the operator, William Richards, 24, of Mount Desert reportedly reached for his phone and drove off the road. No injuries were reported.

A caretaker of a Northeast Harbor estate reported an intoxicated person on the property the afternoon of Sept. 19. The alleged trespasser was gone when police arrived.

Southwest Harbor

A vehicle passing a stopped school bus on Seawall Road around 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 17 was reported. Police are investigating.

A girl’s violin, last seen in Mount Desert, was reported lost around 9:15 a.m. on Sept. 17. Police reported that if it was found the parents were to be contacted.

A man was warned for harassment on Sept. 17 around 4 p.m. after the woman he was messaging reported it to police.

A near-accident on Main Street the morning of Sept. 18 prompted a call to police. An officer did a well-being check on the driver of a vehicle that reportedly almost struck another vehicle after the second vehicle’s driver reported the incident.

Three law enforcement agencies responded to Seawall Road to reports of a man reported to be suicidal and intoxicated and have a knife around 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 18. He agreed to voluntarily go to MDI Hospital with an officer from Southwest Harbor. Officers from the Bar Harbor Police Department and deputies from the Hancock County Sheriff Office assisted with the call.

Two loose dogs at the corner of Freeman Ridge and East Ridge roads were reported on Sept. 19 around 2 p.m. An officer picked up the dogs and secured them in the home when the owner could not be located.

No accident report was filed after police received a report of two vehicles hitting mirrors on Main Street around 2 p.m. on Friday. A woman from Cape Coral, Fla. was driving when the passenger mirror on her 2011 Toyota Highlander hit the mirror on a parked Ford truck. Mirror glass was broken on the Highlander but the truck showed no damage, according to police.

Within about a three-hour timeframe on Saturday two debit cards left in the same ATM machine of a Main Street bank were brought to the police department. One of the cards was returned to its owner.

A woman reportedly fell through slats on the Upper Town Dock on Sunday morning, but was not injured. Police notified the harbormaster of the incident.

A woman was warned for trespassing after she was reported on a property off Shore Road around 9 a.m. on Monday.

Trenton

Both vehicles were able to be driven from an accident on Route 3 the afternoon of Sept. 17. A 2016 GMC Terrain driven by Terri Needham, 56, of Trenton was traveling westbound when it stopped quickly for a vehicle turning in front of it. A 2012 Subaru Forester driven by Kathleen Honey, 56, of Amherst was unable to stop in time and ran into the rear of the GMC, according to reports. Each vehicle had minor damage and no injuries were reported.

Speed was a factor, deputies said, in a Saturday morning accident on Oak Point Road in which an SUV went off the road and hit a tree head-on. A 2008 Kia SUV driven by Lisa Korey, 52, of Trenton reportedly drifted into a ditch on Oak Point Road, went off the road and into a field for about 30 yards and stopped after hitting a tree. Neither Korey nor her passenger, Brian Madore, 29, of Trenton was wearing a seatbelt, deputies said. Korey had minor scratches and Madore hit his face on the windshield but refused medical attention at the accident. He went to the hospital in another vehicle. The SUV was towed.

Tremont

On Sept. 18 around 4 p.m. a deputy spoke with a man about a civil issue between him and his landlord.

A child reported missing was quickly found at a neighbor’s home around noon on Friday. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the child had walked to the neighbor’s house.

A resident reported having struck a deer with their vehicle on Tremont Road Saturday morning. The deer died and the driver took it, according to reports. There were no damages to the vehicle.

Acadia National Park

Two drivers were cited on speeding charges Sept. 12: Robert Gaylord of New Hampshire reportedly drove 44 mph in a 25 mph zone near the Gorge Path trailhead and Paul Cramer of Virginia reportedly drove 40 mph in a 25 mph zone on Stanley Brook Road.

Rangers and a Bar Harbor Fire Department ambulance crew assisted an 80-year-old man from Loganville, Georgia Sept. 13 when he reportedly tripped and fell off a sidewalk curb on Cadillac Mountain and struck his face on the pavement. He did not lose consciousness, rangers said.

Leo Miller of Illinois was cited on a speeding charge Sept. 13 after reportedly driving 49 mph in a 35 mph zone on the Paradise Hill section of the Park Loop Road.

Abigail Ames, 46, of Southwest Harbor was cited Sept. 14 on a charge of expired registration over 30 days. Rangers also warned that Ames’ inspection is also more than 30 days expired.

Three drivers were cited on speeding charges Sept. 14: Michael J. Dandurand, 37, of New York, N.Y. reportedly drove 45 mph in a 25 mph zone near the Gorge Path trailhead; John Karris, 31, of California reportedly drove 51 mph in a 25 mph zone near Sand Beach; and Jason Pazis, no age given, of Massachusetts reportedly drove 40 mph in a 25 mph zone near Bubble Pond.

Two women became stranded on a rock at Dorr Point at Compass Harbor Sept. 16. Rangers helped them wade across the waist-deep water back to shore.

A person was taken to the hospital after reportedly being stung about 15 times by ground wasps Sept. 16.

No one was injured but a rental vehicle was damaged when it struck a coping stone on Park Loop Road near Kebo Sept. 17, rangers said.

A 65-year-old man reportedly fell and injured his hip Sept. 17 on a carriage road. He was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

Rangers received a late report of a motor vehicle accident said to have occurred near the summit of Cadillac at sunrise Sept. 17.

Two Maine men were warned for using a metal detector at Thompson Island Sept. 18.

A 68-year-old woman reportedly fell down steps at Sand Beach Sept. 18, injuring her leg and hand. She was taken to the hospital in a Bar Harbor Fire Department ambulance.