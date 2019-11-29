Island police log: Home, shop damage alleged

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — When an officer was called to a residence on a disorderly conduct complaint Nov. 20 around 11:30 p.m. Kenneth Hatstat, 22, of Southwest Harbor was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief. A family member at the residence off Seal Cove Road called police to report that Hatstat was “destroying” their house and a shop on the same property, police said. He was taken to the Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth.

An ambulance assist call for one person led to the arrest of another at the same location on Nov. 21 around 6:30 p.m. Christopher O’Bar, 37, of Southwest Harbor was arrested on three outstanding warrants for charges of failure to pay three different fines dating as far back as 2013.

Neighbors found a dog reported missing on Seawall Road around 10 p.m. on Nov. 21 and returned it to its owner.

Police reported assisting a woman with filing harassment paperwork on an Orono man around 9 p.m. on Friday.

A resident called police about an injured deer in the area of Kings Lane around 2 p.m. on Sunday. An officer determined the deer was okay enough and it was left to go on its way.

A business owner reported Sunday afternoon that their property just off Main Street had been tampered with. No damage was done to the property, according to police, and the owner was able to put a padlock on it to deter further fiddling.

Bar Harbor

A 2003 Dodge Neon operated by Brendan McGarr, 31, of Bar Harbor reportedly struck a deer in the roadway on Crooked Road the morning of Nov. 18. The driver was not injured, according to reports, and the Neon was damaged but drivable. The deer died on impact and was given to someone on the deer list.

Later that same morning, a deer was reportedly struck on Eagle Lake Road by a westbound 2005 Toyota Prius operated by Caleb Jackson, 35, of Southwest Harbor. The Prius had front driver’s side damage, but was drivable. No injuries were reported, and the deer ran off.

Police worked with a probation officer to investigate a new report of alleged domestic violence by someone on parole. The report was made on Nov. 18 for an incident allegedly occurring the previous week. Following an investigation, police arrested Michael Johnson, 37, of Bar Harbor on a charge of domestic violence assault with priors. Johnson was brought to Hancock County Jail where he was placed on probation hold.

A 2016 dump truck operated by Ross Worcester, 34, of Southwest Harbor was travelling north on Route 102 in Town Hill the morning of Nov. 19 when a deer entered the road. The truck reportedly struck the deer, which was able to walk away, and was not located by police. No injuries or damage were reported.

Police looked for, but did not find, a dog reported lost in Town Hill Nov. 19. The same day, another dog reported running loose in Town Hill was picked up by its owner before police arrived.

A resident reported the evening of Nov. 19 that their roommate had been out of touch for two weeks. Only family members can make an official missing person report, police said, but officers did determine the roommate was safe.

A 2017 Subaru Forester was towed due to significant front end damage from a deer collision the morning of Nov. 20. The Subaru, operated by Sandra Bernard, 64, of Augusta was travelling south on Route 102 when the deer reportedly jumped out into the road. No injuries were reported. The deer died on impact, and was given to someone on the town’s list.

A dog reported loose on Atlantic Avenue the morning of Nov. 20 had been brought in by the time police arrived.

A group at an Eagle Lake Road residence was warned for setting off fireworks Nov. 20.

Early in the morning on Nov. 21, a 2000 Toyota operated by Regan Greet, 22, of Calgary, Alberta was travelling north on Kebo Ridge Road when reportedly it slid off the road. Greet did not report the accident to police, but reported it to the owner of the borrowed car. The owner of the Toyota later reported the accident to police, who found the car off the side of the road and tracked down the driver to issue a warning for failure to report. The Toyota was towed. No injuries were reported.

Also on Nov. 21, a 2002 Toyota Sequoia operated by an teen driver from Bar Harbor was travelling west on Eagle Lake Road near McFarland’s Hill in icy road conditions when it reportedly lost traction on the road and went into a slide on a curve. The Toyota reportedly spun around and went off the road to the left, striking a tree on the passenger’s side. The Toyota was towed due to damage, but no injuries were reported.

Police and firefighters responded to the report of a car on fire Saturday morning at the intersection of Route 102 and Indian Point Road Saturday morning. The driver had put out the fire with a fire extinguisher before first responders arrived. The vehicle was towed.

On Saturday afternoon, a patrolling officer saw a boat in Frenchman’s Bay that appeared to be out of control. The boat was spinning in circles, and the officer thought someone may have fallen overboard. On closer inspection from another spot onshore, the officer determined the boat operator was onboard. The boat was circling to retrieve lobster traps.

Mount Desert

A dog owner was reportedly bit while trying to separate two fighting dogs at a Pretty Marsh residence Nov. 18. An ambulance was called to help the dog owner, and a police officer went with ambulance staff to make sure that dog was not a threat to responders. Police determined that both dogs were up-to-date on shots.

A deer ran into the road on Sound Drive on Nov. 18, police said, and struck the side of a southbound 1997 Ford pickup truck operated by Paul Turner, 63, of Tremont. The truck was dented but drivable. The deer was severely injured and an officer shot it.

A municipal employee for the Town of Mount Desert reported receiving fraudulent emails requesting bank information.

A domestic disturbance at a Sound Drive residence was reported by a household member the evening of Nov. 21. The argument turned out to be verbal in nature, police said.

Trenton

A 2015 GMC pickup driven by Torrey Garland, 42, of Fletcher’s Landing reportedly struck a deer that ran in front of it on Route 3 the morning of Nov. 18. There was some damage to the front driver’s side of the truck, deputies said.

A vehicle driven by Nichole McKay, 33, of Trenton reportedly struck a deer that ran in front of it on Oak Point road the morning of Nov. 20.

A man called the Sheriff’s Office on Friday around 5 p.m. to report that his house had been entered and several items were stolen. The incident is under investigation, deputies said.