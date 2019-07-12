Island Police Log; Frequent flyer arrested

BAR HARBOR — A Veazie man was arrested three times and taken to jail twice last week.

Marcus Buzzell, 26, was reported to be harassing people on West Street while intoxicated the evening of July 1, was arrested on a probation violation charge. He was taken to the Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth.

Late Friday night, police arrested Buzzell again, on a charge of violating conditions of his release. He was bailed from the police station.

The following evening, following up on a complaint of a suspicious person standing in the middle of West Street, police arrested Buzzell, on a charge of violating conditions of his release. Buzzell was taken to the Hancock County Jail again.

Toni Willey, 26, of Hancock was summonsed on a charge of operating after suspension July 1 following a stop on Route 102 in Mount Desert.

The morning of July 1, police asked a delivery truck driver to move along because the truck was blocking several parking spaces.

An Island Explorer Bus heading west on Mount Desert Street July 2 reportedly struck a 2017 Land Rover that was reportedly parked illegally, sticking out two feet into the road. The bus was driven by Thomas Rush, 77, of Bar Harbor. The Land Rover, last operated by Robert Radinsky, 56, of Boston, Mass. was towed. The bus had a loose bumper, which then reportedly struck a legally parked 2015 Chevy Silverado last operated by Robert Feldhahn, 69, of Fenton, Mich.

A delivery driver was warned for double parking in the travel lane of Cottage Street midday on July 3.

At 2 a.m. on July 4, police gave an intoxicated man a ride home after the taxis had stopped running for the night.

The morning of July 4, a vehicle was towed out of a ditch after a failed U-turn attempt on Cover Farm Road, with no damage to the vehicle or driver.

Police checked on a dog in a parked vehicle on July 4. The officer determined the animal was not in distress due to a heat shield in the window, open side windows and the animal breathing normally.

In a dispute over a bill on July 4, a man reportedly made threatening statements to hotel staff. He then reportedly sat in his vehicle parked on hotel property until asked by police to leave. He was warned for trespassing and disorderly conduct.

Friday around 1 a.m., Jonathan Augusto Soto, 27, of Dennison, Colo. was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

Police followed up on a report of people acting disorderly in a campground the evening of July 4, and one person reportedly took off into the woods. The next morning, police found and arrested Eric Nobles, 32, of Millinocket on a charge of violating probation. Nobles was taken to the Hancock County Jail.

Police arrested Jessica Seagraves, 40 of Columbia, Md. Saturday on a charge of operating under the influence. She was taken to the Hancock County Jail.

Three dogs were reported loose on Seabury Drive Saturday.

Police warned a man for trespassing at a Cottage Street business on Saturday.

Police spoke with a man reportedly bothering customers at a Hulls Cove business on Saturday.

Saturday afternoon, police removed a dog from a hot vehicle parked downtown. When the dog’s owners claimed the dog at the police department, police warned them of the dangers of leaving dogs in vehicles in the summer.

Police tracked down reported fireworks Saturday night, and found the unattended remains of fireworks smoldering in the road in the intersection of Route 3 and Old Bar Harbor Road. Police extinguished the small fire and removed the debris from the road.

Police summonsed Fionnbharr McMahon-Allwine, 23, of Surry on a change of smoking marijuana in public Sunday afternoon.

Gunshots reported off Eagle Lake Road Sunday evening were determined to have come from a nearby skeet shooting range.

A westbound 2014 Ford Fusion operated by Nathan Stormer, 52, of Bangor was stopped in traffic on Route 3 on Sunday when it was reportedly struck from behind by a 2005 Buick operated by Alexander Kivell, 17, of Hermon. Both vehicles were damaged. The front seat passenger in the Buick, Jamie Russell, 15, of Hermon was taken to the hospital with minor head injuries.

Stopped for speeding on Eden Street by the bluffs past midnight on Monday Zane Cluff, 21, of Byfield, Mass. was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence. He was bailed from the police station.

Mount Desert

A car’s front bumper was damaged when the car reportedly drive over a trench marked off by cones on Joy Road on July 1.

Police stopped a vehicle on Sound Drive for operating erratically the night of July 1. The driver was reportedly tired, not impaired.

Police stopped a vehicle on Route 102 in Somesville the afternoon of July 2, and arrested Kevin Matthei, 66, of Bar Harbor on a charge of operating under the influence.

Police looked for a reported sickly looking fox on Frog Pond Way on July 4, and then made arrangements for someone to set up a live trap.

A dog was reported lost in Northeast Harbor the evening of July 4.

A 2010 Nissan operated by Clarissa Foxley, 25, of Rixeyville, Va. was towed after reportedly striking a deer on Sound Drive early Friday morning.

Police assisted the Mount Desert Fire Department in locating a reported fire on Seal Harbor beach Friday night, and warned the people against having a fire on the beach.

Partiers at a Lyman Lane residence past midnight on Saturday were warned for noise.

Two men were warned for smoking marijuana in public in Suminsby Park Sunday night.

Southwest Harbor

Kenneth Morrow, 51, of Southwest Harbor was summonsed July 2 for violation of bail.

A vehicle was stopped on Main Street on July 2 for a vehicle defect and for crossing the center line. As a result, Diana Novella, 47, of Lamoine was summonsed for operating under the influence.

No one was injured but two vehicles sustained relatively minor damage July 3 when a 2014 Ford pickup driven by Timothy Newton, 66, of Aurora, Colo., reportedly sideswiped a parked 2012 Toyota utility vehicle owned by William Darcy, 51, of Yonkers, N.Y., on Main Street.

Christina Hobbs, 23, of Trenton was summonsed on charges of failure to register a motor vehicle and failure to provide proof of insurance after being stopped for “multiple violations” on Seal Cove Road on July 4.

Trenton

No one was injured in an accident on Route 3 around 4:15 p.m. on July 2. The 2018 Nissan Altima driven by Paula Trettle, 59, of Norcross, Ga. was reportedly rear-ended by a 2017 Toyota Tacoma pickup driven by Victor Vassiliev, 52, of Bangor.

Trettle had slowed down with traffic, according to reports, and Vassiliev was not able to stop in time. There was minor damage to the right rear of the Nissan and the front left of the Toyota. Both vehicles were able to be driven from the accident.