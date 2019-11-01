Island police log: Found in restroom with stolen property

BAR HARBOR — A Bernard man reportedly found passed out in the public restroom on Newport Drive Friday morning refused medical treatment from an ambulance crew, but police reportedly found stolen property in his possession.

Dylan Thurston, 21, of Bernard had a wallet that was not his and items of clothing with tags from a store still on them, police said. The wallet had not yet been reported stolen, but police got in touch with owner from the ID inside and verified that the wallet had been taken from a car, according to reports.

Thurston was arrested on charges of burglary from a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property. He was taken to the Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth.

Thurston is also alleged to have been involved in an attempted burglary from a lodging business Thursday evening. After he was taken to jail Friday, police received a late report from the previous evening of people entering a lodging business with the intent of stealing. Following an investigation, police added burglary to Thurston’s pending charges and also arrested Alexander Dmitrieff, 23, of Mount Desert in connection with the reported burglary. Dmitrieff was also taken to the jail.

At 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 21, police stopped a vehicle on Route 3 by the Bluffs for speeding and failure to stay in lane and arrested Jennifer Alexandra Irving, 34, of Lakewood, Colo. on charges of operating under the influence and operating without a license. She was bailed from the police station.

Police followed up on a fight reported outside a residence in the area of Hadley Point Road late in the evening on Oct. 21. Police determined the fight was verbal; no charges were made.

Police were called to a Main Street bar past midnight on Oct. 22 when a woman was crying “uncontrollably,” according to reports. Witnesses had noticed the woman’s eyes were swollen, potentially from being struck, and called to report suspected abuse. Following an investigation, Brian Vargas, 24, of Bar Harbor was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault. Vargas was taken to the Hancock County Jail.

Late in the evening of Oct. 23, someone reported a vehicle operating poorly on Maple Avenue, and striking a parked vehicle. Following police investigation, Kristin Clements, 31, of Bar Harbor was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence and taken to Hancock County Jail.

A person who had been reported missing from Hulls Cove made contact with the reporting party on Oct. 22, closing the police case.

Police were called to mediate a dispute on Oct. 24 between a man doing yard work and a motorist driving by on lower Main Street. The motorist claimed damage from flying debris from a chain saw, and asked the man to pay for damages. Police determined the damage to the vehicle was minimal, and there was insufficient proof that it was caused by the yard work.

Two people were warned not to return to a Main Street liquor establishment Oct. 24. Police were called when the visibly drunk couple reportedly refused to leave the business. An officer arrived to find the couple had left, but caught up with them to issue the warning.

A rollover crash past midnight on Friday resulted in the driver being arrested. The 2014 Buick Verano operated by Rebecca Irwin, 23, of Winter Harbor was heading south on Route 3 near the Sieur de Monts park entrance when the driver reportedly failed to negotiate a curve, driving off the road to the right. The Buick hit a curb and rolled over, coming to rest in the woods on its roof. Irwin was taken to the hospital for cuts and scrapes, where she was summonsed on a charge of operating under the influence. The Buick was deemed a total loss and was towed.

Around 2 a.m. Friday, police stopped a vehicle on Eagle Lake Road for crossing the center line and driving below the speed limit. Nathaniel Davis, 30, of Santa Cruz, Calif. was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol and drugs (narcotics).

Saturday morning, police investigated a reported theft at a downtown store. Based on video footage, police summonsed Erika Sargent, 29, of Bar Harbor, on a charge of theft.

There were two minor vehicle accidents in Bar Harbor with only minor damage and no injuries. One of the two accidents involved a deer.

Mount Desert

Police checked for an item reportedly left by the side of the road at the intersection of Eagle Lake Road and Sound Drive, the afternoon of Oct. 21. Police did not find anything.

A fight was reported at a Seal Harbor residence the evening of Oct. 21. Two friends at the residence had had a disagreement over where to go to dinner, and reportedly shoved each other. Alcohol was reportedly involved. Neither party wanted to press charges, and the friends agreed to separate.

In Northeast Harbor, police checked on an elderly man walking on the side of the road on Sunday afternoon, and gave him a ride home.

Southwest Harbor

An officer was told the afternoon of Oct. 22 that a man had lost two raincoats. If they are found, the man will be notified, according to the report.

A 2019 Nissan driven by Katherine Walker, 25, of Mount Desert reportedly struck a deer on Seawall Road the afternoon of Oct. 22. The deer ran off after the collision, police said, and there was minimal damage to the vehicle.

Following a bail check the evening of Oct. 22, Shawn Scott, 44, of Southwest Harbor was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of his release.

A tenant asked an officer to accompany them to retrieve belongings from a residence on Oct. 23 just after noon. When they arrived, the property owner did not want the tenant on the property and agreed to make arrangements to return their belongings.

Reports of people fighting and an intoxicated man throwing knives around his Seawall Road home the evening of Oct. 23 led to the arrest of Shawn Twigg, 48, of Southwest Harbor. He was charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and reckless conduct. There were at least two other people in the residence when officers responded to the call, police said.

Stephen Bell, 69, of Southwest Harbor was summonsed on a charge of operating after suspension after the 2012 Honda Odyssey he was driving reportedly backed into a 2009 Chevy Silverado in the post office parking lot the afternoon of Oct. 24. The Silverado was driven by Margo Stanley 71, of Southwest Harbor. She was stopped in the lot, waiting for another vehicle to move when the Odyssey backed into her truck, according to reports. No injuries were reported and both vehicles were able to be driven from the accident.

An officer responded to a residence for a physical fight that broke out between two friends around 1:45 a.m. on Friday. Neither of the men wanted to press charges.

Just before noon on Friday a mini portable sound spa found at St. John’s church was turned in to the police department. It was placed in the lost and found.

Darin Stillman, 49, of Mount Desert was summonsed on a charge of operating after suspension after being stopped for speeding on Main Street around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.

When an officer responded to a report of some rocks being on Seawall Road around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, no rocks were found in the roadway.

Tremont

A vehicle parked in the turnoff before Bernard Road on Oct. 21 around 8:30 p.m. seemed suspicious to a deputy patrolling the area. After speaking with the driver, the officer determined everything was fine.

Trenton

The Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle passing a stopped school bus on Route 3 around 2:50 p.m. on Oct. 24. There was no call made by the school or bus driver regarding the incident and the vehicle was not located.

A deputy determined a man, reported by one of his parents as acting strange and in need of a possible evaluation on Friday around 3:20 p.m., was not a threat to himself or anyone else, despite being uncooperative.

Tuesday morning, a deer ran onto Route 3 in front of

A 2009 Chevrolet pickup driven by Adam Fitzherbert, 55, of Surry reportedly struck a deer that had run into the road on Route 3 Tuesday morning. The front driver’s side corner of the truck was damaged.