Island Police Log: First accident at new intersection

BAR HARBOR — Two vehicles were towed, and two people brought to the hospital following a crash at the corner of West and Eden Streets, the morning of Aug. 22. A 2018 Subaru Imprezza operated by Arthur Joseph, 28, of Bar Harbor was travelling east on West Street when it reportedly entered the intersection, striking a 2007 Nissan SUV heading north on Eden Street, operated by Ricki Herdendorf, 69, of Ohio. Herdendorf and his passenger were both taken to the hospital for reported wrist injuries and chest discomfort. Joseph reported head and neck injuries.

Police removed a dead deer from the side of the road on Route 3 in Hulls Cove the morning of Aug. 19.

Dustin Pulkkinen, 31, of Bar Harbor was arrested on an outstanding warrant the morning of Aug. 19. He was taken to the Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth.

Police helped free a goose that was trapped at Glen Mary Pool the evening of Aug. 19.

Cars were backed up so far at the traffic light at the head of the island the afternoon of Aug. 20 that one motorist to call police to say the traffic light was not working properly. Police found the light was working fine.

A dog wandering on Kennebec Street the evening of Aug. 20 was picked up by police and returned to its owner.

Following a traffic stop for speeding on lower Main Street around 2:30 a.m. Aug. 21, Ethaniel Fogg, 37, of Bar Harbor was arrested on charges of refusing to submit to arrest, operating after suspension and operating under the influence with one prior. He was taken to Hancock County Jail.

Police investigated a report of suspicious activity on Aug. 21 to find town employees from the Water Department going to people’s homes to check water taps.

Police warned a man against taking coins out of a park fountain on Aug. 22.

Checking on two people and a dog sitting in front of a bank the morning of Aug. 22, police reported finding one of the people to be intoxicated, with a nosebleed. The officer dumped the alcohol from the container, cleaned the blood from the sidewalk, and asked the people to move along.

A resident reported a drone flying over their property on Ledgelawn Aug. 22. Police contacted the drone operator, who agreed not to fly the drone there.

Following a reported incident in the early morning hours Saturday on Eden Street, Troy Chabot, 45, of Bar Harbor was arrested on a charge of unlawful sexual touching class D. He was taken to Hancock County Jail.

An intoxicated man found on the ground on West Street Saturday evening was taken to a hotel where he could get a room.

Three men were warned for public drinking on Main Street Saturday night.

Police are investigating a reported drug overdose in a car parked on Cottage Street Sunday morning.

Police warned several people for camping in public spaces this week.

Mount Desert

Illegal dumping of construction materials at the transfer station on Sargeant Drive was reported the morning of Aug. 19.

Following a motor vehicle complaint the evening of Aug. 19, police stopped the vehicle on Eagle Lake Road and arrested Christina Kline, 55, of New York on a charge of operating under the influence. She was bailed from the police station in Bar Harbor.

A hit-and-run at the Northeast Harbor marina parking area on Aug. 21 was caught on security camera footage. According to police reports, a 2019 Island Explorer Bus operated by Donald Sandborn, 76, of Stockton Springs pulled out of a parking spot and struck a legally parked 2016 Toyota Tundra, last operated by Dallas Hodgkins, 41, of Bar Harbor. The bus was undamaged, and reportedly left the parking area without leaving information for the Toyota, which was damaged but drivable.

Police are investigating a possible burglary at Clifton Dock reported Friday morning.

Following a complaint of vandalism to a vehicle in Hall Quarry, Patricia Carter, 64, of Hall Quarry and New Jersey was summonsed on a charge of criminal mischief.

Police responded to a report of unattended children walking down Route 3 Friday evening, and determined the children were okay. They were soon reunited with their mother’s.

A 2003 Toyota Sedan operated by Peter Fox, 22, of Lake Bluff, Ill. was travelling south on Sound Drive Friday night when it reportedly crossed the oncoming travel lane and left the road, striking a mailbox and coming to rest in a ditch. The vehicle was towed. Fox was uninjured, and told police he had been driving above the posted speed limit on an unfamiliar road.

A Mount Desert man reported missing on Saturday was found safe in Presque Isle.

Police warned several individuals against camping in public spaces this week. One repeat offender was given a copy of the town ordinance.

Southwest Harbor

When Wendy Glosband, 40, of Concord, Mass. stopped the 2019 Toyota Highlander she was driving on Main Street to let another vehicle turn, a 2013 Dodge Caravan reportedly rear-ended the Highlander. The Caravan was driven by Ruth Lynk, 71, of Tremont. There were no injuries reported and minor damage to the Highlander’s bumper. No damage was reported to the Caravan.

An elderly woman sitting in a wheelchair for a long time at the grocery store was reported around 2 p.m. on Aug. 22. When an officer arrived, the woman was gone.

No injuries were reported when a Toyota Rav4 driven by Casie Frederick, 25, of Hermon hit a deer on Seawall Road around 10 p.m. on Aug. 22.

Police received a report of intoxicated people near a business on Shore Road around 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 22. No one was found when an officer responded.

Profanities were painted on a Herrick Road driveway, according to a report received Friday afternoon.

Money stolen from a firewood box on Main Street was reported Sunday morning.

After police received a report of speeding vehicles on Herrick Road around 3 p.m. on Monday, they agreed to patrol the area more.

An officer responded to a dog struck on Route 102 Monday evening. The incident was in Mount Desert, police said, but officers in that town were unable to respond.

Trenton

When a deputy responded to a residential alarm the afternoon of Aug. 18, she found that a pet had set it off.

No one was injured but an SUV was towed from an accident on Route 3 the afternoon of Aug. 21. A 2015 GMC SUV, driven by Christopher Emmons, 33, (no town given) was traveling north on Route 3 when a 2012 Hyundai, driven by Steven Smith, 57, (no town given) pulled out from Industrial Road and reportedly hit the rear driver side. According to the report, Smith did not see the SUV, which had to be towed.

A deputy concluded that a trespassing complaint made around 1:25 p.m. on Monday had to do with a child custody matter.

Tremont

What seemed like an abandoned car turned out to be a dead battery around 5:45 p.m. on Friday. A deputy was notified after a resident called the sheriff’s office to report an unfamiliar car parked in their yard for several hours. They wanted the car moved. When the deputy tracked down the owner of the car, the woman said her battery had died. Once the battery was replaced, she drove the car away.

A Tremont man was arrested at his residence around 11:30 p.m. Aug. 22 following an alleged domestic dispute at Butler’s Ledge. Robert Smith, 30 was arrested at his residence by Maine State Police on a charge of Domestic Violence Assault. State police responded to a call about the dispute with support from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and Southwest Harbor Police. Smith was alone in the trailer where he lives when officers arrived, according to reports, and did not initially respond to officers’ knocks on the door and verbal commands. Eventually he appeared and, following an investigation, was arrested.

A business reported patrons acting disorderly Saturday afternoon.

A woman called to report suspicious activity around her residence at 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Acadia National Park

A 57-year-old woman went to MDI Hospital in a private vehicle Aug. 15 after an arm injury at the summit of Cadillac Mountain.

Rangers issued four parking tickets to illegally parked cars obstructing traffic on the Cadillac Summit Road Aug. 15.

Nicholas Simard, no age or town given, was cited Aug. 15 on a charge of expired registration. He was also warned for speeding.

Two parking citations were issued at Jordan Pond House Aug. 16.

Rangers spoke with groups at several campsites at Blackwoods Campground about noise complaints Aug. 16.

The parking lot at the Jordan Pond boat launch was closed for 30 minutes due to congestion Aug. 17. Rangers also issued several parking citations.

A vehicle was towed Aug. 18 after its driver reportedly drove off the shoulder of Seal Cove Road to avoid another vehicle.

The no-parking zone at the entrance to the Sand Beach parking lot is there for a reason, rangers said. Citations were issued Aug. 18 to several vehicles parked in that zone.

A woman was given a ride back to her vehicle after she was involved in a scooter accident Aug. 18 near Thunder Hole. Her leg was temporarily pinned under the scooter, according to reports.

James Saluk, 69, of Connecticut was cited on a charge of speeding on the Park Loop Road near Jordan Pond House Aug. 19.

Rangers issued five parking citations at Sand Beach and Bass Harbor Aug. 19.

Rebecca Aprea, 24, of Round Top, N.Y. was cited on a charge of possession of alcohol in a closed area at Sand Beach Aug. 20.

Judith Keegans, 71, of Dayton, Ohio was cited on a charge of creating/maintaining an unauthorized trail at Compass Harbor Aug 20.

David Hoang, 19, of Connecticut was cited on a speeding charge Aug. 20 on Paradise Hill Road after reportedly driving 49 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone.