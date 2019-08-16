Island Police Log: Father, son go to jail

MOUNT DESERT — A domestic argument between a father and son reported at a Mount Desert residence Saturday morning allegedly resulted in the son striking the father, after the father had allegedly threatened violence.

Police investigated and arrested both men. Joshua Radford, 30, of Mount Desert was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault. Thurmon Radford, 69, of Mount Desert was arrested on a charge of domestic violence reckless conduct, domestic violence terrorizing and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Both were taken to Hancock County Jail.

Following an investigation into alleged dog abuse, Max Welton, 28 of Northeast Harbor was summonsed on a charge of cruelty to animals.

Police did not find the people reported to be camping without permission on private property off Beech Hill Road Aug. 5.

The afternoon of Aug. 6, a young child reportedly locked herself into a car that was parked at a Northeast Harbor at a residence. When police arrived, the parent had already broken the car window and removed the child. No one was injured.

Police stood by during a protest near a private residence in Northeast Harbor where Senator Susan Collins was attending a private fundraiser the evening of Aug. 8.

A house in Northeast Harbor was reportedly egged Friday night. Police noted a stain on the wooden deck caused by two eggs, but did not find anyone suspicious in the area.

Bar Harbor

Past midnight on Aug. 5, police stopped a vehicle on Route 3 for crossing the center line, and arrested Jeremy Perry, 33, of Oxford on charges of operating under the influence, and operating without a license. He was brought to Bar Harbor Police Department and released on bail.

On Aug. 5, police referred a report of dogs running loose on Hadley Point Road to the Animal Control Officer.

A woman reported minor injuries after tripping on a lip of the sidewalk on Main Street Aug. 6.

Reported vandalism in Grant Park on Aug. 6 turned out to be a sidewalk-chalk mural. Police notified the Highway Department so they could clean the area.

Following up on a report of dogs in a hot car parked on the town pier Aug. 6, an officer removed the dogs and took them to the vet. The dogs’ owner, Joan Maloney, 31, of Ansonia, Conn. was summonsed on a charge of cruelty to animals.

A Honda Civic was towed with front-end damage the afternoon of Aug. 6 on Route 3 near Salsbury Cove. The driver, JoAnn Kreston, 80, of Bar Harbor was reportedly attempting to avoid a vehicle that had stopped in front of her to make a left turn when it left the roadway. No injuries were reported.

Justin Patterson, 28, of Hermon was arrested on Aug. 6 on a charge of violating a protective order. He was taken to the Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth.

A late-night door-knocker drew complaints at an apartment complex on Aug. 6. Police searched, but did not find anyone knocking on doors.

Early morning Aug. 7, police arrested

Aidan Robichaud-Ward, 22, of Bar Harbor was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence after his vehicle reportedly went off the road in into some trees while travelling north on Norway Drive.

A group of motorcycle riders on Route 3 was warned for tailgating and making unsafe passes, following a complaint on Aug. 7.

A 1992 BMW was towed out of a ditch just before midnight on Aug.8 after the operator, Uriel Hernandez Sanchez, 37, of Bar Harbor reportedly failed to negotiate a three-point turn on West Street Extension. No injuries or damage were reported.

A 2000 Subaru was towed Friday after reportedly losing a tire on Norway Drive. Police gave the operator, Brian Wood, 28, of Bar Harbor, a ride home.

At 1 a.m. Saturday, a patrolling officer had to swerve on Route 3 to avoid an oncoming car that had crossed the center line. Following the resulting traffic stop, police arrested Jessica Lielasus, 27, of Ashby, Mass. on a charge of operating under the influence. She was taken to Hancock County Jail.

A southbound 2018 Ford Explorer operated by Erik Knickerbocker, 42, of Hampden was stopped at the top of a hill Saturday morning, waiting to turn left, when a 2014 Volkswagen sedan operated by James McConomy, 19, of Bar Harbor reportedly struck the Ford. The Volkswagen was towed; the Ford was damaged but drivable. No injuries were reported.

Saturday afternoon, a man reportedly offered alcohol to some minors in Barker Park. Police searched the area, but did not find the suspect.

Several people were warned for attempting to camp in the parking lot at the athletic fields and at Hadley Point Beach.

Seven other minor motor vehicle accidents were reported.

SouthwestHarbor

One woman was sent to the hospital and another was summonsed for driving without a license following an accident Aug. 6 around 10:45 a.m. on Main Street involving a pedestrian and car.

Elizabeth Colquhoun, 75, was taken to the hospital with reported injuries to her head and legs after reportedly being hit by a 2002 Toyota Corolla driven by Maureen Ellerton, 77, of Bass Harbor.

According to police, Colquhoun was in the crosswalk in front of Harbor House that has flashing lights to warn motorists. Ellerton, who was not injured, was also summonsed on a charge of failure to use due regard to a pedestrian in a crosswalk. Damage to the Corolla included a broken windshield.

A woman charged with disorderly conduct earlier this month was escorted by an officer on Aug. 6 around 4:15 p.m. to collect her belongings from the residence in which the incident took place, per her conditions of release.

Police responded to a report of possible gun shots near 286 Seawall Road on Aug. 6 around 5:45 p.m. When they arrived at the address, police found workers there hammering nails into a float.

After receiving a report of possible drug activity around 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 8, police assisted the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency in arresting August Viehweger, 29, of Frankfort at 2 p.m. that day on several outstanding warrants.

A man came away from an accident involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck with injuries to his knees and groin area; his motorcycle didn’t fare as well. Russell Lawson, 87, of Bernard was driving a 2007 Chevrolet pickup turning into Gott’s Store parking lot Friday afternoon. Richard Jewett, 65, of Bar Harbor was traveling towards Lawson’s pickup in the oncoming lane on a 2015 Harley Davidson. According to police, the pickup turned in front of Jewett, who was unable to stop. The Harley Davidson was towed from the accident.

An Island Explorer bus driven by Dana Leclair, 69, of Ellsworth reportedly backed into a parked, unoccupied 2019 Toyota Highlander last driven by Gerard Loughery, 70, of Villanova, Pa. Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Clark Point Road and Claremont Road.

Tremont

A theft, which was reported in Bass Harbor Saturday led to an arrest. State Police Trooper Gavin Endre arrested Jessica Evangelista, 42, of Tremont on charges of theft, violating conditions of her release and refusing to submit to arrest.

Amy Trafton, 58, of Tremont was arrested Aug. 8 on an active warrant. Trafton was transported to Hancock County Jail following the arrest.

A man was warned for using fireworks Friday evening in violation of the town’s new ordinance.

Trenton

Barbara Butler, 61, of Waltham was driving her 2015 Nissan Rogue on the Bayside Road the morning of Aug. 5 when a deer reportedly jumped in front of the vehicle and was struck. There was minor damage to the Rogue,

A deputy was asked to assist state police in removing a woman from a residence the evening of Aug. 12. When he arrived, the woman was gathering her belongings and left.

Storm Peaslee, 28, of Whitefield was arrested around 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 8 on outstanding warrants from Lincoln County. Peaslee was taken to Hancock County Jail.

Cranberry Isles

Deputies Jeff McFarland and Zach Allen investigated an alleged assault on Cranberry Island Sunday, which resulted in an arrest.

Justin S. Bunker, 26, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault. Allen said Bunker was also placed on a probation hold.

Acadia National Park

Michele Schnitzel, no age or town given, was cited on a speeding charge Aug. 1 on the Loop Road after reportedly driving 48 miles per hour in a 25 mph zone.

Maek Hedgeland, no age given, of Pennsylvania was cited on a speeding charge Aug. 1 on Paradise Hill Road.

The driver of a vehicle that was reportedly obstructing traffic at the Eagle Lake Road entrance to the park Aug. 1 was issued a citation.

A 66-year-old woman was taken to the hospital in an ambulance from Otter Cove Aug. 2 after she reportedly fell and was injured.

A visitor from Massachusetts was cited on charges of failure to restrain a pet Aug. 2 after rangers “encountered an aggressive dog” at Carroll Homestead, according to reports. He was also cited for parking violations.

Three citations for parking violations were issued Aug. 2 at Jordan Pond.

A 76-year-old woman was taken to the hospital in an ambulance after a bicycle accident on the carriage roads near Jordan Pond Aug. 3. She went over the handlebars of her bike in the accident, rangers said.

X-R Happy Tours was cited on a charge of engaging in business activities in the park without a commercial use authorization Aug. 3.

A visitor was reportedly bit by a dog Aug. 3 on the Flying Mountain Trail.

Rangers warned several people attempting to camp overnight in parking lots Aug. 3 that camping outside a designated area is not allowed.

Judy Farrar, no age given, of Aurora, Colo. Was cited on a charge of possession of alcohol in a closed area at Schoodic Point Aug. 4.

Rangers spoke with a group of visitors from Germany “who were drinking and attempting to camp in hammocks” at Bear Brook Aug. 4, according to reports, and gave them directions to local campgrounds.

Rangers received a third-hand report of a visitor bitten by a dog Aug. 4 on the Schoodic Head Trail.

A 22-year-old man was assisted off the Bald Mountain trail the evening of Aug. 5 when he reportedly had an anxiety attack.

Spencer Milluns, 20, Sarah Szalai, 19, and Brian Povis, 20, all of Allen Park, Mich. were cited on charges of possession of alcohol by minors Aug. 5 at Seawall Campground.

Rangers received a phone complaint from a visitor stuck in traffic on Cadillac Mountain.

A loose dog and a leashed dog got into a fight on the Precipice trail Aug. 6, rangers said. The owner of the loose dog, Miles Redelshmeier, 57, no town given, was cited on a charge of failure to physically restrain a pet.

Speed was a factor in a bicycle accident near Jordan Pond Aug. 6, rangers said. A 12-year-old girl from Foulton, Md., reportedly lost control of her bicycle and struck a coping stone. She was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

A trailer reportedly struck a coping stone on the Wildwood Entrance Road Aug. 6.

Several cars parked on the left side of Park Loop Road before Sand Beach were towed Aug. 6. Parking is only allowed in the right driving lane in that area.

A 59-year-old man went to the hospital in a private vehicle with a deep cut on his leg from the stairs to Sand Beach Aug. 7.

A visitor was reportedly bitten by a dog on Cadillac Mountain Aug. 7.