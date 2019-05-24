Island police log: Dust-up at the Circle K

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — A man was arrested May 16 after reportedly trying to set a police cruiser on fire at the Circle K on Main Street.

Officer Colt Bernhardt responded to a call from the Circle K at about 6:10 a.m. that a man at the store was acting suspiciously and had displayed a knife.

Bernhardt responded and spoke with the subject, Joseph Vandam, 61, who has no known address. The officer reported that Vandam became uncooperative and at one point tried to set the police cruiser on fire.

Vandam was arrested and transported to Mount Desert Island Hospital for evaluation. After being cleared by the hospital, he was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and violating conditions of his release. He was taken to the Hancock County Jail.

On May 16 at about 1:45 a.m., police received a call from a Marshall Brook Road resident who said she did not want a visitor in her home anymore. Officers from Southwest Harbor and Mount Desert responded. The male visitor left voluntarily and was warned not to return. Two days later, at about 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, the same man was reported to be at the same residence and refusing to leave. The man was issued a criminal trespass notice and left the property without incident.

Bar Harbor

Police are investigating a mattress dropped off at the town transfer station May 14 in violation of the transfer station’s rules.

A two-vehicle accident was reported on Eagle Lake Road the afternoon of May 14. Quanah Gaitings-Harrod, 21, of Corinth was driving a 2012 Honda Civic westbound when he stopped to avoid a turkey in the road, police said. A 2009 Toyota Rav4 operated by Dawn Young, 57, of Southwest Harbor reportedly struck the rear of the Civic. Both drivers reported injuries, but declined transport to the hospital. The Toyota was towed and the Honda was damaged but drivable.

A southbound 2013 Honda operated by Nicholas Duley, 17, of Bar Harbor, reportedly struck a deer on Gilbert Farm Road the evening of May 14.

The morning of May 15, an eastbound 2011 Subaru operated by Nicole Hisey, 22, of Bar Harbor reportedly struck and killed a turkey on Route 3. Police removed the turkey from the roadway.

A man was taken to the hospital and his vehicle was towed after he reportedly fell asleep at the wheel on Route 3 near Hadley Pont Road on the night of May 15. The Chevy Camaro operated by William Nicholson, 75, of Northeast Harbor reportedly drifted to the right and struck a ditch, a road sign and several rocks before coming to a stop.

At noon on May 15 in a downtown municipal parking lot, a 2018 Kia Forte operated by Jacquelyn Miles, 22, of Hancock reportedly struck a parked 2019 Jeep Cherokee last operated by Joanne Avery, 58, of Ellsworth.

While backing up with a trailer in a Hulls Cove business parking lot, a 2002 Ford truck operated by William Renault, 19, of Mount Desert reportedly struck a tree.

Police assisted stranded motorist Emma Sweeney, 21, of Ellsworth after her Toyota Corolla reportedly struck a manhole cover on Eden Street. The impact blew out both passenger-side tires, and damaged both rims, police said. The vehicle was towed. Police placed a traffic cone on the manhole cover, which was sticking out of the pavement due to construction.

Driving a 2013 Chevy the afternoon of May 16, Sydney Eleftheriou, 18, of Bar Harbor was waiting for oncoming traffic at the yield sign at the Eden Street and Eagle Lake Road intersection when the Chevy was reportedly struck from behind by a 2013 Ford operated by Adam Burdzel, 18, of Bar Harbor. There was minor damage to the Chevy, and no injuries were reported.

Following up on a driving complaint, police stopped a vehicle on Route 3 in Hulls Cove the afternoon of May 16. As a result, Anthony Jordan, 31, of Surry was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence. He was bailed from the police station.

Friday morning, a deer reportedly ran into the side of a westbound 2008 Dodge Ram 1500 operated by David Boyle, 52, of Holden on Indian Point Road.

Police arrested Anna Damon, 35, of Bar Harbor on a warrant Saturday and transported her to Hancock County Jail.

A man was warned after reportedly urinating in public on Cottage Street after midnight Sunday.

Early Sunday morning, a driver stopped on Eagle Lake Road for crossing the center line was arrested on suspicion of operating under the influence, and later released without charges and warned for unsafe operation.

Police investigated a reported physical assault between two adults at a West Street business Sunday morning, and arrested Schachia Murphy, 34, of Portland on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Following a traffic stop for speeding on Route 102 in Town Hill Sunday evening, Brandi Coleman, 26, of Mount Desert was arrested on a charge of probation violation. She was taken to the Hancock County Jail.

A 2013 Honda operated by Timothy Macri, 63, of Bar Harbor reportedly struck a deer on Norway Drive Sunday night. The deer ran off, police said.

Mount Desert

Police found an injured deer alongside Peabody Drive, put the animal down, and gave it to someone on the deer list the afternoon of May 15.

While pulling into a parking spot in a Somesville parking lot the afternoon of May 16, a 2015 Subaru Impreza operated by Terri Rappaport, 70, of Bar Harbor reportedly struck a parked 2001 BMW last operated by Alexander Foster, 17, of Hancock. Both vehicles had minor damage.

Police checked on a canoe floating in a pond off Pretty Marsh Road Friday afternoon, and found that the canoe was secured to an anchor or mooring.

A deer struck by an unknown vehicle on Sound Drive Friday afternoon was put down by police, and given to someone on the deer list.

Following a single-vehicle crash on Main Street in Somesville on Saturday at 2 a.m., police arrested Parker Madeira, 19, of Southwest Harbor on charges of operating under the influence, illegal transportation of drugs by a minor and use of drug paraphernalia. Madeira was brought to the Bar Harbor Police Department and released on bail.

Jesse MacDonald, 16, of Mount Desert was warned for driving at an unsafe speed after the Toyota Corolla he was driving on Pretty Marsh Road Saturday left the road and entered a ditch. The front wheels dug in, causing the vehicle to tip, and the air bag deployed. The Toyota was towed. No injuries were reported.

A westbound 2007 Hummer operated by Nikole Shaw, 23, of Orono reportedly struck and killed a deer on Route 198 near upper Hadlock Pond. The deer was issued to someone on the deer list.

Trenton

A Trenton woman reported hearing shots fired near her residence Saturday. Det. Franklin Jennings looked but didn’t find anyone shooting.