Island police log: Driver swerves to avoid vehicle, hits pole

MOUNT DESERT — An unidentified vehicle crossed the center line while travelling west on Peabody Drive the evening of Jan. 9, according to police reports.

Driver Aaron Boucher, 25, of Northeast Harbor tried to avoid the vehicle, which resulted in his 2008 Chevy HHR travelling along the top of a snow bank and striking a utility pole. The Chevy was towed due to front end damage. No injuries were reported.

Police saw lights flashing on and off inside a Main Street business while on patrol in Northeast Harbor the evening of Jan. 6. Police checked the building and found it secure.

A vehicle parked on Upper Dunbar Road was reportedly interfering with snow removal the evening of Jan. 6. Police ticketed the vehicle.

Police helped Town of Mount Desert personnel dispose of 2019 dog license tags, adding them to old evidence set to be destroyed.

Bar Harbor

Traveling east on snow-covered Cromwell Harbor Road the evening of Jan. 6, a 2005 Honda Accord operated by Jamie Creed, 28, of Bar Harbor reportedly slid off the road and struck a tree. The Honda was towed due to damage, but no injuries were reported.

A 2005 Toyota Corolla operated by Roland Dube, 43, of Orrington was heading south on Route 3 when it reportedly struck a deer in the road. The Toyota was towed due to damage; no injuries were reported. The deer ran off into the woods.

A 2006 Toyota Corolla operated by Stephen Brown, 35, of Bar Harbor was travelling north on Norway Drive in slippery road conditions when it reportedly went off the road to the left, striking a street sign. No injuries were reported. The vehicle was towed with moderate damage.

Zachary Eccleston, 24, of Bar Harbor was arrested on Jan. 9 on charges of domestic violence assault and violation of bail following an investigation of an incident in Bar Harbor. He was transported to Hancock County Jail.

A reported domestic disturbance at a downtown residence the afternoon of Jan. 9 turned out to be a verbal argument.

A downtown resident reported to police on Jan. 9 that a vehicle had driven on the resident’s lawn.

Last Friday afternoon, a 2016 Ram 4500 operated by Damir Maksutov, 57, of Ellsworth was turning right into a business parking lot off Route 102 when it was reportedly struck from the rear by a 2006 Honda Pilot operated by Samuel Merrill, 31, of Northeast Harbor. The Honda was towed due to front-end damage. The Ram was not damaged, and no injuries were reported.

Southwest Harbor

Police determined a dispute between two former roommates over property was a civil issue. One of the former roommates claimed the other had stolen something worth about $300 from his room when he was out of town in December. The report was made Jan. 8.

After receiving a report of a vehicle driving all over the road on Main Street around 7:45 p.m. on Jan. 8, police conducted a traffic stop. The driver, David Gilley, 24, of Southwest Harbor, was summoned on a charge of operating after suspension.

A possible theft from a store was reported around 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 9. Police spoke with both parties and an arrangement for payment was made.

A call was received around 2:15 p.m. on Friday about a car blocking a driveway on Main Street. When police arrived, the car was gone.

A vehicle parked in the lot of Seal Cove Shops was reported on Sunday around 9:15 p.m. Police spoke with the people inside the vehicle and asked them to move along.

Just after midnight on Sunday evening, police stopped a vehicle for alleged speeding on Main Street. The driver, a 17-year-old boy, was detained by the officer on suspicion of possession of marijuana and of consuming alcohol at a party at a Tremont residence, according to police. The boy was turned over to his parents. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office was notified about the party and a deputy spoke with the homeowner. According to police, there were other minors drinking alcohol at the party and one was taken to the hospital. The incidents are still being investigated.

When an officer responded to an alarm at a Clark Point Road business around 7 a.m. on Monday, he found that a worker had set it off by mistake.

Christopher O’Bar, 37, of Southwest Harbor was arrested on Monday around 10:30 a.m. on a warrant for unpaid fines.

Trenton

No one was seriously injured in a three-car collision on Route 3 around 2 p.m. on Jan. 3.

A 2018 Ford F-150 driven by Lenzy Ashworth, 65, of Southwest Harbor was stopped in traffic in front of a stopped 2013 Toyota Highlander driven by Kerri Russell-McDunnah, 51, of Bar Harbor. A vehicle driven by Margaret Ballard, 70, of Bar Harbor was behind Russell-McDunnah and unable to stop in time, according to police. Ballard’s vehicle struck Russell-McDunnah’s vehicle, which caused it to hit the F-150. All vehicles were driven from the accident.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Jan. 9 report of an unauthorized person using a business credit card.

No one was injured in a car/deer accident near the Ellsworth/Trenton town line around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday. Daniel Cortes-Perez, 37, of Bar Harbor was driving a 2012 Ford sedan on Route 3 when a deer ran into the road. Cortes-Perez was unable to avoid hitting the deer, according to the report. The sedan was driven from the accident.