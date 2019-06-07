Island police log: Driver flees crash scene

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — Rangers summoned a motorist who rolled his vehicle then fled the scene near Bubble Pond May 28, according to a park spokeswoman.

“Drugs were found in the vehicle,” said Christie Anastasia, the park’s public affairs specialist.

Rangers were able to identify and contact the motorist on Wednesday.

Saige Deluca, 24, of Florida was summoned on charges of unsafe operation and possession of a controlled substance.

“The vehicle was totaled and there was damage to a coping stone,” Anastasia said.

Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputy Travis Frost and his police dog Finn helped rangers search for Deluca after the crash.

Rangers warned several people for out of bounds camping and illegal parking May 19.

Reid Stevens, 48, of Hermon was issued a citation for reportedly failing to stop at the stop sign on Schooner Head Road May 21. Stevens was also warned for speeding and having an expired registration.

A New Haven, Conn. woman was issued a citation after reportedly standing up through the sunroof of a moving vehicle on the summit of Cadillac Mountain May 23. Anand Divam, 28 was cited on a charge of not wearing a seatbelt.

Alexis Lily, 25, of Bar Harbor was cited for speeding after reportedly driving 57 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone May 24 on Paradise Hill Road.

A 76-year-old man was taken to the hospital in an ambulance after reportedly falling at Schoodic Point May 25.

An ambulance crew responded to a 19-year-old woman who reportedly had a seizure on the Great Head trail May 25.

Rangers located a missing 10-year-old boy on the Jordan Pond Loop trail May 25 after a 30-minute search.

Two citations were issues for possession of a controlled substance May 25.

Campers at Seawall Camping were warned May 25 for noise and for reportedly having a dog off leash.

Rangers and MDI Search and Rescue volunteers conducted a carry-out of a 35-year-old woman with a broken ankle from the North Ridge trail on Champlain Mountain May 26.

An employee of a park concessioner reportedly suffered an allergic reaction to shellfish May 27 and was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

Bar Harbor

A 2018 Jeep Wrangler last operated by Stephanie Dion, 41, of Bar Harbor had minor damage when it was reportedly struck by an unknown vehicle in a Cottage Street parking lot around noon on May 27.

A reported theft occurring aboard a cruise ship anchored here on May 27 was handled by cruise ship security staff, but also reported to Bar Harbor police according to the cruise line’s policy.

A Norway Drive resident reported a stolen vehicle on May 28. Upon investigating, police found out that the vehicle had been accidently towed. The tow company returned the car to its proper owner.

On May 28 a 2012 Subaru Forester operated by Susan Sheehan, 40, of Bar Harbor was backing out of a spot in a Route 3 parking lot when it reportedly struck a 2011 Kia Sol operated by Michelle Crispo, 49, of Ellsworth, that was driving through the parking lot. The Subaru had rear end damage, and the Kia had damage to the front right fender and tire. It was towed.

A box truck operated by Colby Darling, 25, of Corinth was travelling east on Eagle Lake Road when it reportedly struck the arched Park Loop Road overpass bridge, the afternoon of May 28. There was some damage to the truck but no structural damage to the bridge.

Police spoke to an employee of a downtown bar to address a case of over-serving, after observing a group of people carry a visibly intoxicated man on Rodick Street at 1:30 a.m. on May 30.

A Cottage Street fire hydrant was struck by an unidentified vehicle the morning of May 30, causing minor damage.

Around noon on May 30, a 2018 Chevy operated by Scott Lacroix, 50, of Frankfort was stopped at the traffic light near the head of the island when it was reportedly struck from behind by a 2002 Honda operated by Marcus Librizzi, 54, of Machiasport. Librizzi told police he thought the Chevy was moving, and got distracted and failed to stop. Both vehicles were damaged but operable, and no injuries were reported.

Police stopped a vehicle on Eagle Lake Road Friday night, following a complaint of erratic operation. Determining the driver was unimpaired, police warned the driver for improper use of headlights, flashing at oncoming vehicles to alert them of police.

Saturday at noon, police blocked traffic for 125 Corvettes to leave the athletic field as a group, during the annual Corvette gathering in Bar Harbor.

A 2018 GMC operated by Roger Willis, 65, of Bar Harbor was travelling north on High Street on Saturday afternoon when it reportedly collided with a 2019 Toyota Rav4 operated by Carole Prescott-Francisco, 78, of Bar Harbor that was pulling from a parking space on the right side of the road. Both vehicles were damaged but drivable.

Past midnight Sunday morning, two couples were warned for sleeping in their vehicles in a public parking lot.

Around 1:30 Sunday morning, police stopped a car for speeding, weaving and failing to stop for a read light on Eden Street. Korrie Card, 33, of Auburn was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence. Card was bailed from the police station.

Around 2 a.m. on Sunday, police stopped a vehicle on Eagle Lake Road for a headlight defect. The vehicle also met the description of a Honda SUV reported to have struck a telephone pole downtown about 15 minutes earlier. As a result of the stop, Amanda Gallant, 36, of Bar Harbor was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence, operating with a suspended registration and leaving the scene of a property damage accident. Gallant was bailed from the police station and her 2010 Honda Pilot was towed.

Sunday morning, a 2017 Honda operated by William Elliott, 67, of Wayne was travelling west on West Street Extension, when it was reportedly struck by a 2020 Toyota operated by Amy Jin, 25, of Olympia, Wash. According to police reports, the Toyota was turning left onto West Street Extension from Prospect Avenue, and failed to yield. Both vehicles had some damage.

Mount Desert

The afternoon of May 29, a driver was warned for reportedly passing a stopped school bus with red lights flashing on Route 102 in Somesville.

Police stopped a vehicle for expired registration on Harborside Drive in Northeast Harbor on May 29. As a result, Tyler Cousins, 32, of Little Deer Isle was summonsed on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle greater than 150 days.

An apparently intoxicated man was warned for trespassing and disorderly (loud) conduct in Seal Harbor on May 30.

Police stopped a swerving vehicle in Seal Harbor in the early morning on Saturday, and arrested Daniel Godfrey, 27, of Seal Harbor on a charge of operating under the influence. He was bailed from the police station.

A 2010 Ford F150 operated by Michael Pokoney, 56, of Franklin reportedly struck a deer in the road near the Mount Desert Highway Garage on Sargeant Drive Saturday morning. There was damage to the passenger-side fender and windshield, but no injuries reported. The deer ran off.

A 2018 Ford F250 operated by Christopher Moore, 40, of Northeast Harbor reportedly struck a parked 2012 Mercedes C300 last operated by Halina Nawnot, 70, of Brooklin while exiting a private driveway on Maple Lane. There was damage to the rear of the Mercedes. No injuries were reported.

Someone reported graffiti on a seawall in Seal Harbor Saturday afternoon.

Southwest Harbor

A 2012 Hyundai driven by Giselle Herrera, 25, of New York was damaged when it reportedly struck a deer that ran into its path on Seawall Road at about 7:30 p.m. May 29. No one in the car was injured. The deer had to be put down.

Officer Franklin Burke issued a warning for trespassing on May 30 at the request of the owner of a local rental property.

Anthony Gilley, 29, of Southwest Harbor was summonsed on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident after his vehicle reportedly went down a bank and onto the beach in the area of Manset Corner at around 10:20 p.m. May 30.

Police received a report at around 1 a.m. Friday of a hit-and-run accident that occurred the previous afternoon on Main Street. The vehicle that was struck sustained minor damage. The vehicle that caused the damage was not located.