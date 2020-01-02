Island police log: Dog dispute gets physical

BAR HARBOR — An off-leash dog reportedly approached two leashed dogs on the ball field late Sunday morning. The dog encounter allegedly led to a physical altercation between the four people accompanying the dogs, but when police arrived, nobody wanted to press charges. Following investigation, police summonsed Jacqueline Carpenter, 24, of Bar Harbor on a charge of having a dog at large.

Following up on a report, police found an intoxicated man on Billings Avenue the evening of Dec. 23, and gave him a ride home.

Employees of a restaurant called police the evening of Dec. 24, after they had asked a disorderly patron to leave, and he reportedly refused. Police escorted the patron out of a restaurant, gave him a ride to the motel where he was staying and warned him not to return to the restaurant.

Around 1 a.m. on Dec. 25, a westbound 2010 Kia operated by Edwin Graham, 43, of Tremont reportedly struck a deer on Indian Point Road, then went off the road. The Kia was towed. No injuries were reported, and the deer ran off.

A 2005 Honda Civic was towed due to extensive driver’s side damage after reportedly striking another vehicle in a parking lot on Dec. 26. The Civic, operated by Kristin Miller, 56, of Bar Harbor, was backing out of a parking stall when it reportedly struck a legally parked 2017 Honda CRV last operated by Katherine Gassman, 36, of Bar Harbor. The CRV had minor damage to the rear. No injuries were reported.

No one was injured the afternoon of Dec. 26 when a 2018 Nissan Rogue operated by Judith Fuller, 76, of Bar Harbor reportedly turned right from Livingston Road onto Main Street into the path of a northbound 2016 Chevy Trax operated by Christa Brey, 48, of Lamoine. Though Brey reported braking, the vehicles collided. Both had minor damage but were drivable.

Early Friday morning, a 2019 Ford F350 truck with a snowplow operated by Timothy Howie, 28, of Bar Harbor reportedly struck one deer while avoiding another, on a curve of Crooked Road. The driver reported seeing a large deer, but not the smaller deer alongside it. The deer was severely injured, so an officer shot it. The carcass was too damaged to be useful for meat, so the officer moved it into the woods. The truck was undamaged, and the driver reported no injury.

Mount Desert

The morning of Dec. 26, a deer leapt into Sound Drive, reportedly striking the driver’s side of a northbound 2013 Toyota Tundra operated by Thomas Sargent, 46, of Bar Harbor. The Toyota was damaged but drivable, and the driver reported no injuries. The deer died on impact and was given to someone on the deer list.

Police responded to a reported domestic argument at a residence on Sunday afternoon. The argument was verbal in nature, and the two parties separated on their own.

Southwest Harbor

Victoria Sargent, 25, of Lamoine was able to drive her 2011 Chevy Equinox from a collision with a deer on Main Street on Dec. 23. Sargent was driving north on Main Street, heading out of town around 4:30 p.m., when a deer entered the road near the Seal Cove Road intersection and hit the Equinox. There was damage to the driver’s side door, fender and headlight but Sargent was not injured in the accident.

Police conducted a well-being check on the father of a Jonesboro man who called on Dec. 23 around 10 p.m. to say he had not heard from his dad. After investigating, police found out the father had been transported to the hospital earlier that day.

Water leaking set off the alarm at a local business on Christmas Eve around 10 a.m. When police arrived to check the alarm, caretakers of the business were already there taking care of the leak.

Police assisted State Police in a search for a vehicle that had been reported stolen on Christmas Eve around 5:30 p.m., and the man believed to be driving it. An officer checked the places commonly frequented by the suspect but was unable to find him, according to reports.

Following a traffic stop on Seal Cove Road around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 25, Ernest Murphy, 61, of Southwest Harbor was summonsed on charges of operating after suspension and failure to provide proof of insurance.

A woman told police she was scammed on Dec. 26 around 1:30 p.m. after receiving a check in the mail and being told to check with the bank to see when the funds would be available. According to police, the check was fraudulent and the sender expected money back. Police gave her information on how to address the situation.

Four people were warned for trespassing Dec. 26 around 3:30 p.m. following a complaint from a property owner.

Police received a report of possible drug activity at a local address from an Ellsworth resident on Friday afternoon. An officer checked the trailer in question and reported not finding anything.

A vehicle driven by Gregory Gilley, 32, of Ellsworth was stopped on Main Street because of multiple defects, including no rear bumper, a plate light out and loud exhaust. Gilley was summonsed for unlawful possession of a schedule W drug and unlawful possession of a schedule Z drug after his vehicle was searched.

Tremont

A man reported hitting a deer on Harbor Drive around 9:45 p.m. on Dec. 7. There was no damage to his vehicle but the man asked to keep the deer that was alive after the accident, but shot because of its injuries. A deputy gave the man permission to take the deer.

The caretaker of a property called the sheriff’s office the afternoon of Dec. 26 to report seeing a person on a camera at the property. A deputy went to the property and spoke to a neighbor, who said he had walked through the property. This information was passed on to the caretaker and resolved the concern.

Trenton

Two people went to the hospital following an accident between an SUV and an excavator on Oak Point Road around noon on Dec. 16. Carroll Lilly, 80, of Trenton, was driving his 2003 Buick SUV southbound on Oak Point Road when it collided with a 2019 John Deer excavator driven by Blaine Richards, 70, of Trenton. Richards was clearing out a ditch with the excavator when Lilly’s SUV ran into the side of it. According to police, there were no warning signs or cones out to indicate work being done. Richards told the reporting deputy his caution light was on at the time of the accident. Lilly was taken to the hospital by ambulance and the SUV was towed from the accident. Richards parked the excavator off the road and took himself to the hospital.

A summons for assault was issued to John Hutchins, 48, of Holden on Dec. 18 after a woman reported being assaulted, allegedly by Hutchins, on Dec. 7 at her place of employment.

Even though she swerved to avoid it, the 2003 Toyota Camry driven by Holly Manheim, 76, of Mount Desert reportedly struck a plow attached to the 2019 Dodge Ram 2500 driven by Vicki Salsbury, 67, of Bar Harbor on Dec. 21. Manheim was driving southbound on Route 3 around noon when Salsbury was leaving a driveway and the plow on the front of her truck went into the travel lane, in front of Manheim. Manheim swerved to avoid the plow, according to reports, but it hit the front passenger corner of her Camry. No major injuries were reported and both vehicles were able to be driven from the scene.

A woman was taken to the hospital in an ambulance after the 2009 Subaru Forester she was driving drifted off Bayside Road the afternoon of Dec. 23. Loisa Plummer, 49, of Bar Harbor was driving and the Subaru left the road, hit several small trees, two mail boxes, a rock wall and then a large tree, according to the reporting deputy. The car was towed.

Two deputies helped a 17-year-old girl leave a residence after she called to ask for assistance around 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 26.