Island police log: Dead end denies escape

TREMONT — An Eastbrook man was taken to jail Monday afternoon after reportedly attempting to evade a deputy. Mark Sincyr, 46, was arrested in Southwest Harbor on charges of operating after habitual offender revocation, false attachment of plates, permitting a false registration validation device and possession of schedule W drugs.

Deputy Dakota Dupuis, patrolling in Tremont, ran the registration of the vehicle Sincyr was driving and found it to be expired and attached to the wrong vehicle. Dupuis followed Sincyr’s vehicle in his cruiser and signaled for him to stop with the cruiser’s lights.

Sincyr reportedly failed to stop and turned down a side road that was a dead end. Once his vehicle was stopped at the end of the road, Sincyr jumped out and was apprehended and arrested by Dupuis. He was taken to the Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth.

Bar Harbor

On Friday, a duck was reported to be injured on a beach near West Street. An officer contained the injured waterfowl and took it to Acadia Wildlife Center.

A manhole cover on Cottage Street reportedly popped off and was spewing water during Saturday’s downpour. Police barricaded the open manhole, and contacted the highway division to replace the cover when water level went down.

Following a stop for speeding on Route 3 on Dreamwood Hill Saturday afternoon, police arrested passenger Aaron Higgins, 35, of Bar Harbor on an outstanding warrant. Higgins was taken to the Hancock County Jail.

Saturday afternoon, police put up traffic cones to guide motorists around a flooded section of road on the Eagle Lake Road near the high school. Officers also assisted the highway department with flooded roads at the corner of Crooked Road and Norway Drive, closing the road until the water subsided.

Mount Desert

A 2007 Toyota Camry operated by Lorelei Wehrfritz, 23, of Seal Cove was travelling south on Indian Point Road near Bartlett’s Landing the evening of Dec. 12 when it reportedly drove off the road into a steep ditch. The driver said she was unable to see the edge of the road in the dark. The Toyota was damaged but drivable, and no injuries were reported.

A loose dog was reported on Main Street in Somesville Friday morning. The matter was referred to the animal control officer.

Friday afternoon, a deer reportedly jumped out in front of a 2000 GMC Yukon truck travelling on Oak Hill Road, operated by Robert Frost, 74 of Somesville. The truck had minor front-end damage, and no injuries were reported. The deer ran off.

Saturday evening, police encountered over a foot of water washing over Beech Hill Cross Road, and worked with the highway division to close the road until the water went down. Police also set up one-lane traffic on Route 102 in Somesville near Pond’s End, marking off a flooded area with traffic cones.

Southwest Harbor

A man was warned for disorderly conduct and harassment after allegedly yelling obscenities as a neighbor the afternoon of Dec. 10 near Seal Cove Road.

A woman at an address off Seal Cove Road reported what sounded like a BB gun being fired and hitting her house the evening of Dec. 10. Police were unable to determine the source of the noise.

Police were asked to serve a man with a protection order the morning of Dec. 11. Because the man was in custody at the Hancock County Jail, service of the order was passed on to the Sheriff’s Office.

Parents called police when their 17-year-old daughter had not returned home from school by 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 11. While they were talking to police, the daughter came home, according to reports.

An alarm triggered at a Fernald Point Road business was reported the morning of Dec. 12. When an officer responded, he found that a contractor had set off the alarm by mistake.

A low-hanging wire, believed to be for television cable, was reported across Seal Cove Road near the intersection with Main Street the afternoon of Dec. 12. When an officer arrived, he cut the wire to allow for clear traffic flow.

An officer contacted a former employee of a convenience store by phone Dec. 12 to give him notice not to trespass at the business.

A man sitting in his vehicle at the Southwest Harbor Food Mart the afternoon of Dec. 12 was reported to police by someone who has seen him possibly nodding off at two different locations and was concerned. An officer responded and determined the man was ok.

An accident in the parking lot of the Coast Guard base on Clark Point Road was reported around 3:45 p.m. on Dec. 12. A 2018 Chevrolet 2500 driven by Justin Hansen, 28, of Cheboygan, Mich. reportedly backed into a 2019 GMC Terrain owned by Cody Hutchens, 28, of Kentucky. There was no damage to the Chevrolet but the Terrain had damage on its left rear side.

Travis Devisme, 40, of Southwest Harbor was arrested the evening of Dec. 12 on a charge of failure to appear in court.

An ATV doing donuts on the ball field next to Pemetic Elementary School was reported around 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 12. When an officer responded he did not find the ATV but saw tracks in the snow and reported that there was no damage to the field.

When an officer checked on a 911 call made around 9 a.m. on Friday, he learned the caller had locked the keys to their vehicle inside it and was trying to call someone. The officer did not locate the caller.

A pedestrian was reported kicking a vehicle as it passed by around 6 p.m. on Friday on Clark Point Road. When police contacted the owner of the vehicle they did not want to press charges.

Police received a report of a missing teenager around 9 p.m. on Monday. The teen was located and brought home.

Trenton

No one was injured but a 2014 Kia Optima driven by Martha Van Rediker, 45, of Ellsworth had to be towed after an accident on Route 3 around 7 p.m. on Monday. According to the report, Rediker drifted off the right side of the road and hit a utility pole. Her 17-year-old son was in the car when the accident happened.

A man called the Sheriff’s Office around 9 a.m. on Tuesday regarding possible drug activity and the information was passed on the MDEA for investigation.