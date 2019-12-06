Island police log: Coyotes like to eat venison, too

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — A woman driving a 2015 Dodge Ram truck on Route 102 reportedly hit a deer near Fernald Point Road Nov. 27 around 4:45 p.m. The following morning, police received a report of a deer in the ditch on Fernald Point Road. When an officer arrived, he found the deer dead and partially eaten, presumably by coyotes.

An officer assisted the ambulance service with a man reportedly having a seizure at a Main Street business on Nov. 26 around 10 a.m. The man was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

A man who owns a private parking lot reported a vehicle that had been parked in the lot for the last four days on Nov. 26 around 12:30 p.m. Police told the lot owner he could have the vehicle towed, but an attempt would be made to contact the owner. Police left a message with the vehicle owner.

On Nov. 26 around 5:30 p.m. the 2017 Freightliner driven by Brian Saunders, 29, of Bradford reportedly struck a 2005 Ford F250 parked at the U.S. Coast Guard base on Clark Point Road. Scott Harrington, 24, of Geneva, Ohio owns the Ford and was not in the truck at the time, police said. There was no damage reported to the Freightliner and the truck had minor damage, the grill guard pushed into a fender, according to reports.

In separate incidents on Nov. 26 and Nov. 27, police assisted residents who were locked out of their apartments.

A backpack and a scooter left on the side of a local business’ driveway were picked up after being reported on Nov. 27 around 10 a.m. Neither item had any identifying items to show who they belonged to, according to police.

A telephone company was notified after a box truck backing into a driveway on Clark Point Road reportedly got caught up in telephone wires Friday afternoon.

A woman at a home on Seawall Road let her dogs out around 1:45 p.m. on Saturday and reported seeing a man run into the woods at the back of her property. Police searched the area but didn’t find anyone. Nothing was reported missing or damaged.

An officer closed and locked the front door of a business that was reportedly left open around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Police are trying to contact a woman from Lamoine who wrote a check with insufficient funds to a local business on Monday around 10:30 a.m.

A 2006 Chevy Blazer, driven by William Sevene, 54, of Southwest Harbor had a small dent in one of its fenders after a deer reportedly ran from the woods and into the vehicle on Bass Harbor Road around 5 p.m. on Sunday. The deer ran off from the accident.

Bar Harbor

On Nov. 25, a 2012 Toyota Corolla operated by Sarah Holbrook, 24, of Bar Harbor was turning from Center Street onto Main Street heading north when it reportedly struck a northbound 2008 Nissan Frontier operated by Darin Spencer, 43, of Plymouth. Both vehicles were damaged, but drivable. No injuries were reported.

A Chevy truck was towed the afternoon of Nov. 25 following a two-vehicle collision on Route 102 in Town Hill. A 2002 GMC Sierra operated by Keegan Howie, 26, of Bar Harbor was stopped in traffic on Route 102, waiting to turn left onto County Road. A 2018 Chevy Colorado operated by David Brages, 41, of Holden was following. Brages reported he did not see that the GMC had stopped. When he did see, he attempted to avoid collision by swerving to the right, reportedly striking the right rear of GMC with the front driver’s side of the Chevy. The Chevy was considered a total loss, police said. The GMC had minor damage, and Howie reported hip pain but refused transport to the hospital.

A 2009 Toyota Prius operated by Constance Brush, 72, of Bar Harbor was travelling south on Norway Drive on Nov. 26 when it reportedly struck a deer that had run into the road. The deer ran off, and the Prius was damaged but drivable.

On Nov. 27, a bicyclist on Cleftstone Road was reportedly bitten on the leg by a dog off leash. According to police reports, the bite broke the skin, requiring medical attention. Following police investigation, the dog’s owner Valerie King, 44, Bar Harbor was summonsed on a charge of keeping a dangerous dog.

Police received multiple reports of fireworks being set off around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 28 in the area of West Street and the town pier, but were unable to find the person or people responsible.

On Nov. 28, a 2000 Toyota Tundra operated by John Doyle, 71, of Southwest Harbor reportedly struck a deer on Schooner Head Road. The driver reported no vehicle damage or injuries. The deer was injured, and was shot by police.

At 11 p.m. on Nov. 28, a deer reportedly ran into a 2018 Subaru travelling west on the Crooked Road, operated by Lori Bartlett, 50, of Bar Harbor. The deer ran off, and no vehicle damage or injuries were reported.

Friday evening, police stopped a vehicle for speeding on the Eagle Lake Road. As a result of the stop, Dorian Cregg, 32, of Bar Harbor was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence, violating conditions of release and criminal speed. Cregg was taken to the Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth.

Past midnight on Sunday, an officer interrupted a man and woman in the back seat of a parked vehicle in the town pier municipal parking lot, and warned them for indecent conduct.

Mount Desert

A dump truck operator noticed a tire was falling off his vehicle Nov. 26, according to reports, and pulled over to the side of the road. Police responded and waited with the driver, directing traffic.

Saturday afternoon past sunset, police stopped a vehicle for speeding and operating without headlights on Route 102 near Hall Quarry. As a result of the stop, police arrested Melissa Bremekamp, 49, of Southwest Harbor on a charge of operating under the influence. Bremekamp was released on bail from the Bar Harbor Police Department.

Trenton

A deputy reported assisting TSA agents at the Bar Harbor Airport the afternoon of Nov. 25 around 1:30 p.m.

Tremont

A deputy reported helping with a child custody dispute the afternoon of Nov. 26 when the children were returned to their parents.