Island police log: Cocaine sale draws arrest

BAR HARBOR — A restaurant employee was arrested Thursday after reportedly selling cocaine at the restaurant.

Jonathan Parkinson, 23, of Bar Harbor, was arrested on a charge of aggravated trafficking in cocaine.

Parkinson is alleged to have sold cocaine to Maine Drug Enforcement agents on several occasions, according to Chris Thornton, a supervisor with the MDEA Downeast Task Force.

Immediately following the most recent cocaine purchase on July 11, which took place at Parkinson’s place of employment, officials said, MDEA agents and Bar Harbor police approached Parkinson and took him into custody without incident.

The arrest followed a two-month-long criminal investigation by the two agencies, Thornton said, which is still ongoing.

Police said the offense is aggravated because the cocaine sales took place within 1,000 feet of the town park, which is a designated “drug free safe zone.”

Parkinson was taken to the Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth where he was released the following day on $25,000 bail.

A person was warned for trespassing after a trespassing July 8 after a Loren Street resident reported someone camping in the backyard of a neighbor’s house, which was known to be vacant.

Police opened the gate for a group of people who had gotten locked into Glen Mary Pool area the afternoon of July 9.

A Florida woman stopped for failing to stay in lane near Norway Drive was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence around 1:30 a.m. July 9. Tory Arms, 33, was taken to the Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth.

Police issued a citation to a vehicle parked in front of a driveway on July 10.

A resident who asked for help removing his son from his residence was referred to Hancock County Sheriff’s Office civil process service for eviction proceedings.

One man was warned for fighting, and another for disorderly conduct and failure to submit to detention (not stopping when police asked him to), following a reported brawl on Cottage Street past midnight on July 11.

Partiers at an Eden Street residence were warned for noise and disorderly conduct at 2 a.m. on July 11.

Police warned people camping in vehicles about violating the town’s ordinance three times this week, once on Kennebec Street, once on West Street and once on Park Street.

A special OUI detail the night of July 11 resulting in one arrest, two warnings for speeding and one warning for failing to stop at a stop sign.

Tayla Racca, 23, of Groveland, Mass. was arrested on a charge of OUI.

A fawn was reportedly struck by a vehicle on Route 3 near Robbins Motel on Friday. Police did not find the animal.

A man was warned for drinking in public on Main Street late Friday night.

Police warned a man for disorderly conduct Friday night, after he was reportedly yelling at people from a Firefly Lane balcony about how they were parking.

A fight in a downtown bar past midnight on Saturday resulted in multiple people injured, according to reports. The incident is still under investigation; no charges have been filed.

On Saturday, police caught a snake in the hallway of a Mount Desert Street residence, and released it in the woods.

Residents reported hearing fireworks near the town athletic field Saturday night. Police did not find the source of the noise.

A group of teenagers on Clark Cove Road drew a noise complaint around 3 a.m. Sunday. Police arrived to find the group intoxicated, according to reports, and yelling and “being disruptive.” Officers drove them to the residence they were staying in and contacted all the parents.

Police checked on a dog in a car Sunday afternoon, and determined the dog was fine. The car was running and the air conditioning was on.

Eight minor motor vehicle accidents with no injuries and little damage were recorded this week. Two of them involved deer.

Southwest Harbor

An officer accompanied an investigator from the Maine Medical Use Marijuana Program at a residence off Seal Cove Road on July 9.

A 2013 Subaru Forester driven by James Carovillano, 79, of Westfield, N.J. reportedly collided with the rear bumper step of a 2005 Volvo tractor trailer driven by Terrance Lary, 49, of St. Albans around 2:30 p.m. on July 9. Carovillano was parking in a space on Main Street when the collision occurred. There was minor damage to the driver’s side of the Subaru and no damage to the truck.

Robert Grover, 52, of Bar Harbor was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence around 10:45 p.m. on July 9 after his vehicle was stopped on Seawall Road.

When Curtis Emerson, 51 of Sullivan pulled forward in a 2015 International dump truck to see around a tree at the intersection of Seawall Road and Meadow Lane on July 10 at 9:40 a.m., the truck collided with a 2010 Chevrolet Aveo driven by Patrick Dennison. No one was injured and there was damage to the rear passenger side of the Chevy.

Park rangers asked for assistance with an incident at Echo Lake Beach on July 10 around 6:30 p.m. As a result, Ryan Beck, 43, of Rockland was summonsed on a charge of violating conditions of his release.

Police received a report of a missing vehicle on Friday around 9:30 a.m. After an officer spoke with an employee of the person reporting the incident, the vehicle was returned.

One person was taken to the hospital for minor injuries Friday afternoon after a rear-end collision on Carroll’s Hill near Fernald Point Road. A 2013 Jeep Compass driven by Ashley McCarthy, 34, of Wells was reportedly rear ended by a 2005 Volvo XC70 driven by Robin Graves, 74, of Northeast Harbor. The Volvo was towed. The Jeep was driven from the accident with significant rear end damage.

Police received a report of a barking dog on Saturday. According to the officer, the dog was lonely and wanted to go inside. Once it was let inside the house, it stopped barking.

A golf cart being driven on Fernald Point Road was reported on Sunday around 1 p.m.

When an intoxicated man fell on Main Street Sunday evening, it distressed tourists in the area, police said. After realizing he was too intoxicated to drive, the man got a cab to take him home.

A woman reported Monday morning that a suspicious vehicle had been in her driveway the last two nights. She said it was causing her car alarm to activate. She was asked to call back when the incident was happening.

Police were asked to help state Child and Family Services staff with a 9-year-old boy who was home alone. He was taken to a different location.

Mount Desert

Gerald Erbes, 24, of Sullivan was summonsed July 8 on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with a license more than 90 days expired.

A lost dog reported in Northeast Harbor on July 9 was later reunited with its owner.

Police responded to a report of a dog in a hot car in the parking lot of a Northeast Harbor business the afternoon of July 9.

A woman reported being bitten by an elderly dog July 9. The dog was swimming and the woman had been trying to help the dog out of the water to bring it inside, according to reports. Police confirmed that the dog was up to date on rabies shots.

Police opened the gate near lower Hadlock Pond the afternoon of July 10 to let out a tourist who had been locked in.

A domestic incident at a Hall Quarry residence on July 10 led to an arrest. Michael Eaton, 34, of Jay allegedly pushed open a door during an argument, causing the door to strike another person. He was arrested on charges of domestic violence abuse and criminal mischief.

A woman was taken to the hospital following a one-vehicle accident on Peabody Drive July 11. The 2020 Toyota Corolla operated by Winifred Miller, 87, of Florida, was observed weaving in the roadway, then driving off the right said of the road. Miller appeared to have suffered from a medical condition and had no memory of the accident, police said. The Toyota was towed.

Police responded to an argument reported at a Mount Desert residence Sunday morning, and issued a summons to Ashlee Piskura, 24, on a charge of operating after suspension and violation of bail conditions.

A southbound 2015 Dodge truck operated by Nathaniel Indorf, 27, of Kent, Conn. was stopped in traffice on Route 102 when it was reportedly struck from behind by a 2019 Kia operated by Zoe Smiarowski, 22, of Branford, Conn.

Smiarowski told police she had been distracted by an insect inside her car, and did not notice the stopped traffic. The Kia reportedly swerved to avoid the Dodge, striking the rear bumper with the front driver’s side. The Kia had more damage than the truck, but both vehicles were drivable and no injuries were reported.

Two minor vehicle accidents with no injuries and little damage were recorded this week.

Trenton

Employees of a cleaning company went to a local business on the evening of July 8 to what they believed to be an empty building. When it seemed like someone was inside, they called the sheriff’s office. A deputy responded and checked the building and didn’t find anyone.

A hotel manager reported seeing a man who was not a hotel guest trespassing and doing his laundry at the facility on Saturday evening. He left after a brief confrontation and was found by deputies a short time later. They warned the man for trespassing at the hotel.

A group was warned for disorderly conduct the evening of July 9 on Route 3 following a noise complaint.

Tremont

An abandoned 911 call from Brittany Carter, no age given, resulted in an arrest by deputies allegedly for six outstanding warrants. She was taken to the Hancock County Jail.