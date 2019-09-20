Island Police Log: Cemetery napper charged

BAR HARBOR — A Brownville man was reportedly found sleeping in a cemetery at 2 a.m. on Sept. 9. The cemetery is closed after dark, so Jared Monahan, 29, was summonsed on a charge of criminal trespass. He was also warned for unauthorized camping in violation of the town’s ordinance.

Suspicious activity reported in the King’s Creek area of Route 3 turned out to be a weekly rental guest looking for something outside the residence with flashlight at 3 a.m. Sept. 9, police said.

Stephen Fessenden, 62, of Bangor was summonsed on a harassment charge Sept. 12 in connection with an alleged incident at a Hulls Cove business Sept. 9.

A Hulls Cove man reported to police that his neighbor’s free-range chickens trespassed onto his property on Sept. 9, prompting his dog to chase them into the road.

A left-turning vehicle reportedly collided with a motorcycle in the intersection of Eden and Cottage Streets the afternoon of Sept. 9. A 2003 Harley Davidson operated by Thomas Richardson, 65, of Mount Desert was in the intersection when a 2011 Subaru Outback operated by Ryan Scott, 38, of Westbrook reportedly pulled into the intersection, striking the motorcycle. The Subaru was dented but drivable, but the Harley Davidson was towed. Richardson reportedly had scrapes on his knees and legs.

An intoxicated man reportedly approached police around 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 10 to ask for a ride to his hotel. An officer gave him a ride.

Police are investigating a missing section of fence in DeGregoire Park as possible vandalism. The damage, estimated at $300-400, was reported on Sept 10.

The morning of Sept. 10, a vehicle was reported to have passed a stopped school bus with its red lights flashing, at the intersection of Shannon Road and Spring Street. Police found that the bus had been stopped on Shannon Road and the vehicle had passed by on Spring Street, out of range of the flashing lights, and not in violation.

Vandalism on a vehicle with a permanent marker was reported on Sept. 10. The vehicle had been parked in the Lower Main Street area.

A resident was asked to move the marijuana plants on his property to a more discreet place Sept. 10, so as to prevent access by minors, as required by state law.

Prescription drugs found on an Island Explorer bus were turned in to the police station the afternoon of Sept. 11.

A man warned for clamming on Hadley Point without a Bar Harbor license Sept. 11 agreed to put the clams back in the mud.

Officers helped the Fire Department clear people from the town athletic fields the afternoon of Sept. 11 to allow for a Life Flight helicopter to land.

On Sept. 12, police helped corral three horses that had gotten loose on the Crooked Road, returning them to their fenced-in pasture.

A complaint of disorderly activity the evening of Sept. 12 was determined to be “only an exuberant juvenile playing video games,” according to police reports.

Police stopped a vehicle for speeding on Route 3 in Otter Creek at 1:30 a.m. Friday, and arrested Angela Zupokfska-Thomson, 25, of South Paris on a charge of operating under the influence. She was bailed from the police station.

Friday afternoon, a 2019 Winnebago operated by Marvin Himmelein, 70, of Perrysburg, Ohio turned right onto Eden Street from a left-turn-only lane on Mount Desert Street, and reportedly side-swiped a 2009 Toyota Rav4 operated by Mary Alley, 27, of Bass Harbor. The Toyota had extensive damage and was towed. The Winnebago had minor scratches. No injuries were reported.

Police arrested Jessica Sinclair, 33, of Franklin on an outstanding warrant Friday. She was taken to the Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth.

A deer crossing Eden Street Friday evening was reportedly struck by a westbound 2011 Toyota Prius operated by Jessica Wilbur, 31, of Port St. Lucie, Fla. The Prius was then reportedly struck from behind by a 2012 Nissan Pathfinder operated by Jason Baker, 40, of Harrison. Both vehicles were towed, but no injuries were reported.

An officer helped a tour leader figure out how to successfully use a parking meter on Friday.

An intoxicated man reportedly thought he was being helpful when he yelled for help on behalf of a woman perceived to be in distress on Federal Street, 2 a.m. on Sunday. The woman was fine, police said, and the man was warned for disorderly conduct.

Someone reported an illegal protest in Agamont Park Sunday afternoon. Police determined the protest was a legal expression of freedom of speech. Protesters were peaceful, and not obstructing a public way.

Five minor motor vehicle accidents were reported this week, with minor damage and no injuries.

Police spoke to several individuals for unauthorized camping, mostly in vehicles, but in one case in the gazebo in the Village Green.

Mount Desert

Officers helped direct traffic on Route 3 in Otter Creek the morning of Sept. 9 for a company transporting large equipment to work on a tower.

Police followed up on a report of a vehicle parked at the Giant Slide Trailhead the evening of Sept. 10. The vehicle was gone when police checked again, 25 minutes later.

A Somesville resident reported speeding drivers on Main Street the morning of Sept. 11.

Police recorded one minor accident this week, with minor damage and no injuries.

Several individuals were warned for unauthorized camping in vehicles.

Southwest Harbor

Kenneth Morrow, 51, of Southwest Harbor was summonsed on a charge of violating conditions of his release the afternoon of Sept. 10 when an officer saw him on Main Street with several beers, according to reports.

Police received a 911 hang-up call from a home on Main Street around 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 11. When the home was called, no one there was aware a call had been made.

A minor collision Main Street was reported on Sept. 11 around 1:30 p.m. When police investigated, they learned a box truck had allegedly broken a mirror off a parked vehicle while driving down the street. The truck driver stopped and police notified the other vehicle owner.

Yard sale signs posted in Norwood Square, at the head of Seal Cove Road, were returned to their owner after a call was made to police around 7:45 a.m. on Sept. 12. According to the officer who returned the signs, signs are not allowed in the square because it is a commemorative site.

Carol Morrison, 54, of Oak Point, Ill. noticed a dent in the driver’s door of her rented 2020 Toyota Camry after visiting Charlotte Rhoades Park and Butterfly Garden and reported it to police. Morrison was not certain the dent had occurred at the park, but had not noticed it before the visit. According to police, the damage appeared to be over $1,000.

A dead deer on the side of the road was reported on Friday around 9:30 a.m. The town’s highway department was notified and the disposed of the deer.

A Main Street convenience store employee reported finding what appeared to be syringes around 2 p.m. on Friday. Police found an orange cap to a syringe and disposed of it.

A man reported being bitten by his roommate’s dogs Friday evening when was trying to break up a fight between the two dogs. The case was referred to the animal control officer.

When a suspicious vehicle was reported at Cable Crossing close to 10 p.m. on Friday, police found a resident watching the water.

A group of young people gathered in the Circle K parking lot around 11 p.m. on Saturday drew a noise complaint.

When a school bus almost collided with a bicyclist as it was pulling out onto Seawall Road around 8 a.m. on Monday, the driver reported it to police.

Three teenagers were reportedly caught stealing candy and eating it at Carrol Drug Store Monday afternoon. Store managers did not wish to press charges, police said, but asked that the teenagers not be allowed to return to the store.

Trenton

An Ellsworth attorney asked the Sheriff’s Office around 4:45 p.m. on Sept. 12 to conduct a well-being check on a resident. A deputy went to the person’s house, spoke with them for a few minutes and determined they were fine.

A young man slumped over the steering wheel of his vehicle was reported by an anonymous caller around 11 a.m. on Friday. The vehicle was not found but a deputy contacted the man who said he had stopped to use his cell phone.

Cranberry Isles

A resident reported a missing oar Sunday evening.

Acadia National Park

Two parking citations were issued in the Jordan Pond North Lot Sept. 5.

Li Aobo, no age given, of Boston was cited on a charge of speeding Sept. 6 on Stanley Brook Road. Aobo had been driving 41 miles per hour in a 25 mph zone, according to reports.

Rangers set out signs and closed stairs and walkways at Sand Beach and Thunder Hole Sept. 6 in preparation for forecast high surf from Hurricane Dorian.

Philip Donovan, no age given, of New Hampshire was cited on a speeding charge after reportedly driving 39 mph in a 25 mph zone near the trailhead of the North Ridge trail Sept. 7.

Speeding citations were also issued to six other drivers in 25 mph zones Sept. 7: Ian McDermott of New York, reportedly driving 41 mph; Rachita Gupta of New Jersey, reportedly driving 41 mph; StacyAnn Gordan of Florida, reportedly driving 45 mph; Yiji He of Massachuetts, reportedly driving 44 mph; and Marina Gray of Bar Harbor, reportedly driving 41 mph.

On Sept. 8, after Hurricane Dorian passed through the region, rangers cleaned up and checked for flooding and washouts.

Karen Lougee, 41, of Tauton was cited on a speeding charge Sept. 8 after reportedly driving 41 mph in a 25 mph zone on Park Loop Road.

Joshua Brett, 35, of Jamaica Plain, Mass. was cited on a charge of dog off leash at Otter Cove Sept. 8.

Rangers spoke with New Hampshire woman reportedly removed rocks from Little Hunter’s Beach Sept. 8. Deborah Ouellette, 48, was cited on a charge of unauthorized removal of natural products.

Three speed citations were issued on the Park Loop Road Sept. 8: Thomas Gallagher of Massachusetts, reportedly driving 42 mph in a 25 mph zone; Anthony Kresak of Maine, reportedly driving 40 mph in a 25 mph zone; and Paul Gerth of Indiana.

Rangers searched for a 79-year-old woman reported lost on Beech Mountain Sept. 9. When they found her, she was able to hike out with assistance, according to reports.

Two speed citations were issued Sept. 9, to Dawn Kennedy of Virginia, reportedly driving 51 mph in a 35 mph zone near the Precipice trailhead, and to Landen Palmer of Indiana, reportedly driving 43 mph in a 25 mph zone near the trailhead for the Gorge Trail.

A woman hiking the Day Mountain Trail reportedly suffered a broken ankle Sept. 10. Rangers and volunteers from Mount Desert Island Search and Rescue carried the woman off the trail.