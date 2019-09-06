Island police log: Cases of the missing boats

MOUNT DESERT — Someone reported a boat stolen from Northeast Harbor on Friday. The boat has since been recovered, but the matter is under investigation, police said.

Another boat, reported stolen from Bartletts’s Island on Friday, was later found tied up at a different section of the dock.

A dog was reportedly hit by a car and killed on Route 102 on Aug. 26.

On Aug. 28, police and Fire Department escorted a “Make a Wish” recipient from his home to a Somesville business.

Speeding cars were reported on Main Street in Somesville Aug. 29.

Police investigated a report of fireworks on Lyman Lane in Northeast Harbor Saturday night.

A group of campers was warned for disruptive behavior at a campground in Mount Desert around 1 a.m. Sunday.

A group was warned for illegal camping early Sunday morning off Peabody Drive.

Police recorded three minor vehicle accidents this week.

Bar Harbor

A man reportedly playing music too loud at 4:30 a.m. Aug. 26 at a Highbrook Road apartment was warned for disorderly conduct. Earlier in the evening, police asked a group to turn down music in their vehicle on Pleasant Street.

Police received a report of a fraudulent vacation rental listing on Craigslist Aug. 26.

Following a traffic stop on Route 3 for speeding at 1:30 a.m. Aug. 27, Anthony Severance, 28 of Orrington was arrested on charges of criminal speeding and operating under the influence. He was taken to the Bar Harbor Police Station and released on bail.

Following a report of attempted theft the afternoon of Aug. 27, police warned a store patron not to remove security tags from store merchandise.

Police received a complaint the evening of Aug. 27 of motorists speeding on Norway Drive, and agreed to monitor that area more frequently.

A 2010 Honda operated by Kristen Cartier, 57, of Ellsworth was travelling west on Route 3 near School House Hill late night Aug. 27 when it reportedly struck a deer that leaped into the road. The driver’s side door was dented, and the window shattered. There were no injuries reported, and the vehicle was drivable, though the Fire Department responded to sweep shattered glass from the road. The deer died on impact.

A 2016 Jeep Cherokee operated by Rosemary Moeykens, 76, of Farmingdale was turning left from Route 3 onto Breakneck Road on Aug. 28 when it reportedly struck a curb. The Jeep was towed.

A dangerous crack in a sidewalk was reported near Jordan’s Restaurant on Cottage Street Aug. 28. Police notified the highway department.

A 2010 Nissan Maxima was towed Aug. 28 after reportedly striking rocks off the Eagle Lake Road. The operator, James King, 62, of Southwest Harbor said he had swerved to avoid hitting a deer. No injuries were reported.

Aaron Higgins, 35, of Bar Harbor was arrested at a downtown residence around 1:15 Friday morning on a charge of criminal trespassing. He was taken to Hancock County Jail.

Following an argument at a campground around 2:30 Friday morning that police said escalated to a physical fight, Brandon Argires, 32, of Tuscon, Ariz. was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and domestic violence criminal threatening. He was taken to Hancock County Jail.

Cacey Thibodeau, 21, of Greenville, Ala. was summonsed on a charge of operating without a license on Main Street in Somesville early Friday morning.

Following up on a complaint of soliciting in a public place Friday afternoon, police spoke to people involved and determined there was no violation taking place. Members of a nonprofit organization were downtown sharing information with the public on Thursday and Friday, according to reports, not specifically asking for donations.

Someone reported finding a hypodermic needle Friday afternoon at the Norway Drive/Crooked Road intersection. An officer searched the area, but did not find it to dispose of it.

A man came into the police station Friday night to say he needed to get to Old Town. Police called him a taxi.

A group was reported drinking on the Shore Path Saturday afternoon. Officers walked the path and did not find the group.

Police went to Hadley Point Saturday night to investigate reported fireworks, and did not find anything.

A man was reported to be loitering near a playground and speaking to children Sunday afternoon. An officer spoke to the man and determined him not to be a concern. He left the area soon after.

Police looked for, but could not locate a German shepherd reported loose in the area of Sandy Lane and Kief Farm Road Sunday afternoon.

Sunday evening, a 2019 Nissan Sentra operated by Lauren Barash, 36, of Atlanta, Ga. was travelling east on Route 3, followed by a 2019 Chevy Trax operated by Joseph Spritzer, 52, of Brooklyn, N.Y. The Sentra stopped abruptly at the intersection of Seabury Lane, prompting the Chevy to swerve right to avoid hitting the Sentra, police said. The Sentra then made a right turn, and the vehicles collided. Both vehicles had significant damage, including a shattered passenger-side window on the Nissan, but both were drivable. No injuries were reported. Parties disagreed over whether the Nissan had the right turn signal on at the time of the crash.

Police recorded six minor vehicle accidents in Bar Harbor this week.

Southwest Harbor

Police are investigation a possible road rage incident that took place around 9 a.m. on Aug. 27 on Clark Point Road. One man involved told police he had been assaulted and had an injury. He was taken to MDI Hospital to be evaluated. “Words were exchanged and a subsequent altercation took place,” police said.

Fireworks being shot off in town were reported around 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 28. They stopped shortly after the call was made; police were unable to locate the source.

After hitting a deer Saturday morning in the area of Carroll’s Hill on Route 102, a Dodge van driven by Patrick Young, 62, of Ellsworth had reportable damage to its front end.

Around 8 p.m. on Saturday, police received a call from a Kansas resident reporting a possible drunk driver on Main Street who turned onto Seal Cove Road. Police were unable to find the vehicle, believed to belong to a Tremont resident, in the area.

A local business reported unauthorized use of its dumpster Sunday morning.

A mother and her four-year-old child were petting a dog in the Village Green Park Sunday when the dog bit the child on the ear, according to reports.

Tremont

A Honda Civic driven by Casey Ogden, 25, or Vermont reportedly struck with a deer on Tremont Road the morning of Aug. 26. The vehicle had considerable front end damage, but no injuries were reported.

A resident called the sheriff’s office Aug. 22 to report someone had been in her house and that an item was missing. She wanted the incident on record, deputies said.

While out patrolling the evening of Aug. 28, a deputy noticed a vehicle driving by that was registered to a suspended driver. After stopping the vehicle, Natiel Worster, 21, of Tremont was summonsed on a charge of operating after suspension.

The town’s code enforcement officer (CEO) was called around 8 p.m. on Friday about fireworks being shot off in the area in violation of a new town ordinance. The CEO spoke with the people reportedly setting off the fireworks to inform them of the ordinance.

A resident reported an ongoing noise problem and asked deputies to speak with the people involved at a later date.

Trenton

A 61-year-old woman reported an ongoing problem with her neighbor the morning of Aug. 18.

A deputy was traveling on Goose Cove Road Aug. 18 when an ATV with a passenger drove by at high speed. The deputy stopped the ATV at Coombs Lane and identified Craig Coombs, 35, of Trenton as the driver. He was arrested on three outstanding warrants and taken to Hancock County Jail.

Justin Soper, 39, of Orland was arrested on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license Aug. 27.

An act of courtesy backfired when a 2011 Toyota Tundra, driven by Henry Warden, 32, of Tremont reportedly backed into a 2018 Honda Pilot driven by Jody Brown, 42, of Trenton. Warden was stopped at the stop sign on School Road in Trenton when he put his vehicle in reverse to help another driver see the traffic on Route 3. Minor damage to Brown’s front bumper was reported. Warden’s vehicle was not damaged and no injuries were reported.

Deputies went to a residence Friday night around 10 p.m. to keep the peace while a woman packed up her belongings and her three children into her vehicle and left, according to reports.

Saturday afternoon, a 2019 Subaru Outback driven by David Rawlings, 66, of Florida was reportedly rear-ended by a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Carey Heitmann, 45, of Bangor when Rawlings slowed down in traffic for a stop light on Route 3. Rawlings complained of neck pain following the collision, deputies said. Both vehicles had reportable damage but were able to be driven from the accident.