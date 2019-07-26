Island police log: Carried away at Thunder Hole

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — A 50-year-old man was reportedly swept off his feet while at the water’s edge at Thunder Hole July 13. He was washed under an overhanging rock, rangers said. The visitor was underwater for a few seconds before being able to free himself and get out of the water with the assistance of another visitor. Rangers provided basic first aid for his minor cuts and scrapes. The man refused further medical care.

A rental vehicle attempting to parallel park on the summit of Cadillac Mountain July 11 reportedly struck another rental vehicle, resulting in minor damage.

Two hikers lost on St. Sauveur mountain July 11 called for help. Rangers helped them find their way back to the trailhead.

Rangers contacted the owner of a sailboat that landed at Sand Beach July 11. The vessel was removed by the morning of July 13.

Real Bellefleur, 63, of Illinois was cited July 12 on a charge of parking in the Bubble Rock parking lot, which is closed to motor vehicles when the Island Explorer is running.

A woman with a leg injury was evacuated from the North Ridge Trail on Dorr Mountain July 14. A team of 18 rescuers included park rangers, Summit Stewards and MDI Search and Rescue volunteers.

A moped crashed while trying to turn into the Jordan Pond North Lot July 14, according to reports. The driver had minor injuries to his hand.

A 22-year-old man was taken to the hospital in an ambulance when he had a severe allergic reaction to shellfish July 14.

A 71-year-old woman reportedly fell and injured her hip at the summit of Cadillac Mountain July 16. She was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

Rangers helped a family of five get to the hospital when one of the children, a five-year-old, had a minor injury and needed medical attention. The family had traveled into the park on the Island Explorer.

Bar Harbor

Police were called when an intoxicated man resisted leaving a downtown bar when asked by staff, past midnight on July 15. When he did leave, a discussion with police in the parking lot became heated, and the man reportedly grabbed an officer’s hand to get his passport back.

As a result, Gregory Alan Green, 36, of St. John, N.B. was arrested on charges of assault, disorderly conduct and refusing to submit to arrest. He was taken to the Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth.

During a well-being check the morning of July 16 in which an intoxicated man reportedly admitted to having just driven himself home, police arrested Llewellyn Sullivan, 40, of Bar Harbor on a charge of operating under the influence.

A dog was reportedly left in a parked car on Wayman Lane the afternoon of July 16. Responding to the area, police found the vehicle was gone.

Police found an elderly man wandering around downtown July 16, and escorted him to the ferry to Winter Harbor, where he said his wife would meet him.

A woman reported the morning of July 17 that someone had written on her parked car using permanent marker.

On July 18, police were unable to locate a vehicle on First South Street reported to be parked with a dog inside.

Past midnight on Saturday, a server in a downtown bar refused to serve an intoxicated patron, and asked him to leave. When the patron reportedly refused, police were called. This reportedly prompted the patron to leave on his own. An officer spoke with the man outside the bar, warning him not to come back.

Police investigated a complaint that a local taxi company was using private, unregistered vehicles to pick up customers around 2 a.m. Saturday.

Police did not locate an intoxicated man reported to be yelling on Schooner Head Road at 3 a.m. on Saturday.

This week police warned several individuals for illegal camping at Hadley Point Beach, the ball field, the Town Pier and other areas. Some said they had read on the internet that they could camp for free in those areas. Police told them that town ordinance prohibits camping outside of designated campgrounds.

Police recorded 11 minor accidents this week with minimal damage and no reported injuries. One of them involved a deer.

Many lost items were turned into the police department, including lots of credit cards.

Mount Desert

Police warned a man for trespassing on Otter Creek Drive past midnight on July 15, while he was reportedly shoveling dirt from the side of the road into a bucket by flashlight. The man told police he had thought it was okay to take a bucket or two of dirt from that spot.

Police were called when a cat with matted fur was reportedly growling in Northeast Harbor the morning of July 16. Officers determined that the cat had fallen out of an open window. The owner was there to retrieve the cat, and bring it to the vet.

A northbound Suzuki motorcycle operated by Daniel Rounds, 25, of Wyoming, Michigan was heading north on Indian Point Road on July 16 when it reportedly went into a skid on a curve, crossed the oncoming travel lane, and slid off the road into a ditch.

Rounds and a passenger were reportedly thrown from the vehicle, and were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Both were wearing helmets.

The owner of a barking dog in Northeast Harbor was warned for noise complaints.

On July 16 at 4 a.m., police issued warning cards to four vehicles parked overnight at the marina parking lot in Northeast Harbor.

July 17 around 3 a.m., police warned someone against sleeping in a vehicle in the parking lot by the tennis courts in Northeast Harbor.

Several people were warned for drinking in public in Suminsby Park, late night on July 18.

Sunday evening, police investigated theft of cash from a cash box in Otter Creek, from the sale of firewood.

Police recorded two minor accidents this week with minimal damage and no reported injuries.

Southwest Harbor

Around noon on July 16 an officer helped a woman into her apartment after she had locked herself outside.

Shortly after noon on July 16 police received a call about a man wearing a gun into a local bakery. The dispatcher informed the caller of state law, which allows a person to carry a weapon openly with a permit. State law also requires businesses to post a “no weapons allowed” sign if they do not want patrons carrying them.

A resident of Seal Cove Road was warned for disorderly conduct around 10 p.m. on July 16 after admitting to setting off fireworks to annoy his neighbor.

Residents of Seal Cove Road reported property damage around 7:30 a.m. on July 17. According to police, when they woke up they found their mailbox in the ditch and tire tracks leading off the road in that area.

A Main Street business employee reported a woman “making a scene” around 3:45 p.m. on July 17. An officer responded and asked the woman to move along.

A man was reported to police when he was trying to enter the wrong house around 8 a.m. on July 18. He had a young child with him and police reported that the man was clearly impaired though he denied use of alcohol or drugs. An officer was able to locate the man’s family a few doors down.

Geoffrey Ames, 44, of Southwest Harbor was stopped July 18 around 7:45 p.m. on Seal Cove Road for alleged speeding. Ames was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence and summonsed on a charge of speeding.

On Friday around 5 p.m. Emily Berzinis, 42, of Bernard was summonsed on a charge of operating after suspension.

Police received two reports on Friday night regarding a Main Street restaurant, one just before 10 p.m. and one just before midnight. The first call was regarding a disturbance at the business but one person had left by the time police arrived. Noise was the reason for the second call, which also had dissipated by the time an officer arrived.

A Long Hill Road resident reported a vehicle stuck in the ditch on their property around 6:45 a.m. on Saturday. An officer told the property owner they could call a tow truck or wait for the vehicle owner to come back for it.

A motorized scooter was reported missing Saturday afternoon and later found in Tremont by the owner.

According to police, Camden Cook, 20, of Southwest Harbor fell asleep at the wheel while driving on Seal Cove Road around 11 p.m. on Saturday. Cook’s vehicle crossed the center lane and went into the ditch on the opposite side of the road in the accident. No injuries were reported.

A dinghy was reported stolen Sunday morning. According to police, it was found at Manset Dock after being attached to a mooring near a business on Shore Road. No damage or missing items were reported.

There were nine 9-1-1 calls to the police that were listed as misdials this week.

Trenton

A 22-year-old man was taken to the hospital for a psychological evaluation after being reported as suspicious by employees at a Route 3 business Friday afternoon.

One person was warned for disorderly conduct following a domestic dispute after midnight on July 18.

Tremont

Donald Murphy, 63, of Tremont was seen by a deputy outside his home around 7 p.m. on Friday. Once the deputy determined Murphy had two outstanding warrants, he was arrested and taken to Hancock County Jail.

A gunshot or single firework was reported in the area of Lopaus Point Road around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Deputies are investigating a report received July 16 of items missing from a home.