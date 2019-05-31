Island police log: Camping couple arrested

BAR HARBOR — A Connecticut couple were arrested on charges of domestic violence assault Sunday evening following a reported fight at a local campground.

Police arrived at the campground to find one of the parties had left, and there were no visible injuries on the remaining party. However, witnesses reported that both parties had been aggressive, throwing punches at one another, and one had pushed the other to the ground.

As a result of the investigation, Michael Weinbaum, 39, of New Britain, Conn. and Hope Mellen, 26, of Ellington, Conn. were both arrested and taken to Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth.

A 2015 Chevy was towed the afternoon of May 20 after the operator, Dominic Tumusiime, 54, of Saco, reportedly swerved off the road and crashed into a ditch to avoid striking an unidentified truck that stopped fast on Route 3. Tumusiime reported wrist pain.

Just before midnight on May 20, occupants of a vehicle parked on Route 3 near the Tarn were warned not to sleep in their vehicle.

A man was warned for disorderly conduct in the early morning hours May 21, after reportedly screaming at passing cars while walking on Eden Street, apparently intoxicated, police said.

Two deer were reportedly struck on lower Main Street the evening of May 21 by a northbound 2012 Volkswagen GTI operated by Katharine Macko, 43, of Bar Harbor. The Volkswagen was damaged but drivable.

On May 22, police assisted Customs and Border Protection Officers to arrest cruise ship passenger Andrew Robinson, 43, of Blackwood, N.J. on a Federal warrant for a probation violation. Robinson was taken to the Hancock County Jail.

Following an unsafe pass on Route 3 near Salsbury Cove on May 22, Levi Carpenter, 38, of Bar Harbor was summonsed on a charge of harassment.

The door of an Acura parked on Main Street reportedly struck a passing passenger bus the afternoon of May 22. The Acura was operated by Noah Kinney, 21, of Perry and the bus was driven by Michael Shapiro, 75, of Gouldsboro. There was some damage to the door of the Acura and no damage to the bus.

A Main Street restaurant reported that customers had left without paying, the evening of May 22. Police located the suspects, who said they had attempted to pay for meal by leaving a gift card on the table. The suspects apologized, and attempted to pay for the meal with another gift card, which was declined. The suspects then borrowed money from a friend and paid for the meal.

No charges were brought. However, during investigation, Cameron Warren, 22, of Naples, Fla. was summonsed on a charge of operating a vehicle after suspension, after police noticed his license had been suspended, and he had admitted to driving.

Police stopped a vehicle for weaving across the center line on Eagle Lake Road, and arrested Sally Lockhart, 22, of Sullivan on a charge of operating under the influence past midnight on Saturday.

A 2013 Mazda operated by Alistair Lewis, 28, of Bangor was turning left from Main Street onto Firefly Lane on Saturday when it reportedly struck a 2008 Toyota Prius travelling west on Main Street, operated by Vincent Ossanna, 24, of Ellsworth. The accident was reported later to police. The Prius had minor damage.

Police arrested Amanda Bowman, 39, of Orland Saturday evening on a warrant for failure to appear. She was taken to the Hancock County Jail.

Following a police chase early Sunday morning on Eagle Lake Road, Aaron Wildenhous, 28, of Brighton, Mass. was arrested on charges of failing to stop for law enforcement, and operating under the influence. Police initially tried to stop the vehicle for speeding and weaving. Wildenhous was taken to the Hancock County Jail.

Mount Desert

Following an investigation of a reported theft of three bottles of alcohol from a Northeast Harbor business on May 15, Lance Goodison, 26, of Mount Desert was summonsed on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

A 2011 GMC 3500 operated by Joseph Jacobs, 56, of Tremont was backing out of a parking spot at a Route 102 Somesville business the afternoon of May 20, when it reportedly struck a 2010 Subaru Outback operated by Kim June, 45, of Cold Spring, N.Y. There was damage to the rear passenger side of the Subaru.

A 2012 Nissan operated by Leslie Watson, 63, of Bar Harbor was traveling north on Route 102 near Echo Lake the afternoon of May 21 when it reportedly struck a deer in the road. The deer died on impact and was given to someone on the deer list.

A vehicle was towed after striking a coping stone alongside Sargent Drive on May 22, according to reports. The 2019 Dodge Challenger operated by Lubin Dinnie, 53, of Singleton, Western Australia was travelling west when it reportedly drifted to the right and struck the stone. The driver and passenger both reported minor injuries, but refused transport to the hospital.

Police arrived on the scene of a reported car/deer crash on Pretty Marsh Road in the early morning of May 23 to find both the car and the deer were gone.

Two vehicles were towed following a collision involving deer on Route 102 Sunday afternoon. A 2018 Nissan operated by Michael Schramm, 35, of Landkreises Fuldra, Germany, was stopped for several deer in the road when a 2006 Dodge Van operated by Earnest Murphy, 60, of Southwest Harbor reportedly struck the Nissan, causing extensive damage to both vehicles. No injuries were reported. Murphy was summonsed on a charge of failure to produce insurance. No deer were harmed in the accident.

Southwest Harbor

Officer Thomas Bosch-Willett assisted with the amicable exchange of property between two rival local businesses on May 21.

Dispatch received a report of threatening on Long Pond Road on May 21 at about 8 p.m. Officer Colt Bernhardt responded and spoke with those involved and, according to his report, “issued disorderly conduct warnings accordingly.”

Stephanie Urquhart, 52, of Ellsworth was summonsed May 23 on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle.

The police department received a report on Friday of a dispute over ownership of a cat. Lt. Michael Miller informed the parties that it was a civil matter.

Police received a report of a possible “domestic situation” on Saturday. As a result, Brittany Tripp, 22, of Southwest Harbor was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

On Monday at about 3:15 p.m., a local resident reported fire damage to a soap dispenser at the public restrooms on Village Green Way. The state fire marshal’s office was notified, and the incident is under investigation.

Police received a report of fireworks being set off on Seawall Road at about 11:45 a.m. on Monday. Lt. Michael Miller responded and informed the person setting off the fireworks of the town’s ordinance regarding that activity.

Trenton

A crash involving a box truck, a sport utility vehicle and a car occurred on Route 3 in Trenton at 8:15 a.m. May 23.

Maine State Police Trooper Blaine Silk said the box truck crossed into an oncoming lane and struck a sport utility vehicle, which was struck by a car that had been following the SUV. The truck then struck a house, Silk said.

Christopher Webber, 42, of Bangor was driving north in a Ryder box truck, which hit a southbound Honda SUV driven by Alexander Berger, 27, of Bar Harbor, the trooper said.

A Toyota Camry driven by Terri-Ann Anderson, 57, of Ellsworth had been southbound behind the SUV and was unable to avoid a collision, Silk said.

Everyone was wearing their seat belts, Silk said. However, Anderson and Berger were taken to Northern Light Maine Coast Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

There was no word on damages to the vehicles or the house.

The Maine State Police Commercial Vehicle Unit assisted with the investigation and charged Webber with a misdemeanor crime of rule violation.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department and the Trenton and Lamoine fire departments assisted.