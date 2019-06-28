Island Police Log: Bus hits tractor trailer

BAR HARBOR — Monday afternoon, a 2016 tractor trailer truck operated by James Gile, 36, of Hermon was reportedly struck from behind by an Island Explorer bus operated by James Moore, 75, of Franklin when it was stopped at the traffic light at the intersection of Eden and Mount Desert Streets.

The bus was towed due to extensive front end and under carriage damage. There was damage to the rear bumper of the trailer. No injuries were reported, but a fluid leak from the bus required cleanup from the fire department.

A woman was warned for disorderly conduct in a Hulls Cove restaurant the afternoon of June 17.

A group of people camping in a vehicle on Park Street June 17 were warned for violating the town ordinance.

Following a well-being check past midnight on June 18, Jackson Constantine, 22, of Bar Harbor was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault and violating conditions of release.

A 2001 GMC operated by Anthony Severence, 28, of Orrington was travelling on Route 3 near Seabury Drive on June 19 when the front driver’s side wheel reportedly flew off the axle and bounced across the street. The wheel struck a parked 1997 Mazda Miata in a driveway, last operated by Douglas McDunnah, 55, of Bar Harbor, shattering the passenger side window and denting the door. The GMC was towed.

Following a traffic stop on Cottage Street the night of June 19 for expired registration, police summonsed Samuel Lyons-Payson, 18, of Bar Harbor on a charge of illegal transportation of alcohol by a minor.

Around 2:30 a.m. Friday, police stopped a pedestrian walking in the road on Eden Street and instructed him to dump out his open container of alcohol.

A downtown restaurant reported a broken window on Saturday.

Officers assisted in the response to a plane crash reported in the area off Routes 198 and 233, late Saturday morning.

A child was accidentally locked in a car on Cottage Street Saturday night. An officer waited with the mother until the tow company arrived to unlock the car. The child was not in distress, police said.

A parking meter that had fallen over on Cottage Street was removed Saturday night.

Several people were warned for disorderly conduct when police broke up a party on a boat landing Saturday night.

Zachary Eccleston, 23, of Bar Harbor was arrested just past midnight Sunday on a warrant for failure to pay a fine. He was bailed from the police station.

A fire was reported in a small shed at Bar Harbor Campground Sunday morning.

Early Monday morning, police arrested Mark Siegert, 48, of Greenfield, Mass. on two active warrants in Maine jurisdictions. He was taken to the Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth.

Four parking accidents and one car/deer accident were reported this week.

Mount Desert

A tree in the roadway on Sargeant Drive was reported on June 17.

A small dog running loose on Gatehouse Hill June 19 was taken to the police station and reunited with its owner.

A dead coyote was removed from Route 198 on Friday. The animal appeared to have been hit by a vehicle in an unreported accident, police said.

Police investigated a report of a motorcycle stolen from a restaurant in Northeast Harbor. The motorcycle was found at the marina Sunday, and police arrested Colby Candage, 21, of Bar Harbor on charges of unauthorized use of property, criminal mischief and operating under the influence. Candage was bailed from the police station in Bar Harbor.

Monday morning, a southbound 2009 GMC pickup operated by James Bryant, 35, of Sullivan was turning left into a convenience store parking lot in Somesville, when it reportedly struck a northbound 2008 Subaru Outback operated by David Cappillo, 46, of Wellesley Hills, Mass.

Cappillo swerved to avoid the truck, according to reports, but the Subaru was still struck in the driver’s side door and pushed up onto an island in the parking lot, coming to rest against two boulders. The Subaru was towed; the GMC had some damage to its bumper. Though an ambulance service responded for possible injuries, none were reported.

Southwest Harbor

A local man called the police station around 10:20 p.m. on June 18 to say he was locked inside the laundromat. The dispatcher gave directions on an alternate way to get out.

Police received a report of man possibly sleeping in the public restroom on Village Green Way around 8 a.m. on Friday. When questioned, the man denied sleeping overnight in the building, saying he was there to get out of the rain and to try and dry out a coat.

A rental property owner called police to ask for assistance with getting a couple to leave Saturday afternoon. By the time police arrived, the couple had left.

Empty alcohol bottles, marijuana and a pipe were all confiscated when an officer pulled over a teenage boy for allegedly speeding on Bass Harbor Road around 8 p.m. on Saturday. The boy was summonsed on a speeding charge.

A vehicle that appeared to be abandoned in an embankment on Jody’s Acres Road was towed on Sunday around 10 p.m. The following day the owner of the vehicle came to the police station to retrieve it.

When a dog became aggressive with its caretaker around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, police were called to assist. The woman, who received the dog after its owner died, reported the dog was in her vehicle and not allowing her to get into it. An officer retrieved the dog from the vehicle and brought it to the SPCA.

An officer spoke with kids who appeared to be taking money from a self-serving camp wood station on Monday around 3:30 p.m.

The back window of a 2000 Jeep was “destroyed” when it allegedly collided with a dumpster in the parking lot of First Bank on Monday around 4:30 p.m. Jonalee Roths, 70, of Southwest Harbor owns and was driving the Jeep when the accident occurred. No injuries were reported.

Police received a report of items missing from an unoccupied home on Monday around 5:30 p.m. An investigation is ongoing.

Trenton

A 2014 Honda Accord driven by Tiffany Koopman, 31, of Lamoine slowed down in traffic on Route 3 Friday morning and was reportedly rear-ended by a 2016 Jeep Patriot driven by Dylan Scott, 26, of Bangor. Both vehicles could be driven from the accident and there were no injuries reported.

A woman called to ask the sheriff office to help her get court documents back from an ex-boyfriend on June 19. When a deputy called the man, he denied having the papers.

A 2007 Hyundai driven by Joshua Richmond, 34, of Cherryfield hit and killed a small deer while driving on Route 3 around 11:15 p.m. on Sunday.

Matthew Carpenter, 30, of Orland was following the Hyundai on a 2012 Kawasaki motorcycle and was unable to avoid the deer, hitting it also. Neither driver was injured and both vehicles were driven from the accident. There was no damage to the motorcycle, but the Hyundai had minor damage.

Apparently, competition is tough in town this time of year. A deputy responded to complaints from one business on Monday morning that employees of a competing business appear to be driving by throughout the day, honking horns and using an air horn to startle customers. The deputy spoke with the alleged horn honkers and asked them to stop.

Tremont

On June 17 the sheriff’s office received a report from a tenant of a dispute with their landlord. The next day, the same landlord called to report vandalism to her property.

A report of a burglary was made around 11 a.m. on Friday.

Acadia National Park

Long Pond Fire Road was closed June 13 because of a tree across the road.

Cemon Anderson, 18, of New Orleans, La. was cited June 14 at the Bass Harbor lighthouse on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He was also warned for being at the lighthouse after dark.

Rangers investigated a possible illegal campsite at Echo Lake June 15.

A fire alarm was reported at seasonal park housing June 15.

A moped was towed from the entrance of Echo Lake June 15 after it had reportedly been left there for more than three days.

Park visitors at Little Hunter’s Beach were warned not to remove stones June 16.

Rangers investigated a possible illegal campsite at Gorham Mountain June 17.

On June 17, rangers issued three citations for parking in a no-parking zone at Sand Beach and two citations for parking off the roadway and damaging park resources at The Gorge trailhead.

A 50-year-old woman reportedly broke her arm on Ocean Drive near Otter Cliffs June 19.

A 12-year-old girl with a deep cut was taken to the hospital in an ambulance June 19 from Jordan Pond House.

A 74-year-old woman reportedly fell and broke her arm on the Jordan Pond Path June 19. She was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.