Island police log: Boom truck snags wires

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Just after 11 a.m. on Oct. 30 a boom truck accidentally pulled down wires on Seawall Road that were reported to be hanging low. The snagged wires caused a minor power outage to at least two residences, police reported. Emera was called to fix the wires and restore service.

Police received a report of a deer hit on Main Street the evening of Oct. 30. The vehicle that hit the deer did not stop, police said, and the deer died in the accident. It was given to a person on the department’s call list.

Ronda Damon, 50, of Southwest Harbor was not injured but her 2001 Suburban had to be towed after she swerved to avoid an animal in the road on Main Street. When she swerved, the Suburban reportedly went off the road and hit a fence and tree. Front end damage was significant enough the vehicle needed to be towed.

Police are investigating two reports received Friday morning of theft at a local business. Both alleged incidents involve stolen food, according to police.

A neighbor called police to report a door open at the house next door on a road off Freeman Ridge Road around 7:30 p.m. on Friday. When an officer responded, he found the door was not properly latched. After checking inside the home to make sure nothing was wrong, the officer closed the door properly.

After suspicious activity was reported at a local business Saturday afternoon, an officer responded and found a man with a medical condition that impeded his ability to drive safely. A relative was called to retrieve the man and give him a ride.

A car/deer accident on Seawall Road was reported Monday morning. Sarah O’Neil, 50, of Bar Harbor was traveling north in a 2014 Subaru Forester when a deer reportedly ran into the road, was hit by the car and ran off. There were no injuries reported and the Forester was able to be driven from the accident.

A taxi was called for an intoxicated man reported on Main Street around 7 p.m. on Monday.

Bar Harbor

Police stopped a vehicle for failing to stop at a stop sign, past midnight on Oct. 18 on Sound Drive, and arrested Edward Kangos, 34, Glastonbury, CT on a charge of operating under the influence. He was taken to the Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth.

Oct. 28 at 8 a.m., a 2008 Nissan operated by Jonathan Lee, 26, of Hampden was heading east on Albert Meadow Road when it reportedly left the road and struck a stone pillar, causing significant damage to the vehicle. Both of the vehicle’s airbags deployed. According to police reports, the Nissan backed up and continued a short distance down the road, where the driver left it. Police found the car and, noting the damage, called a tow company. Lee was summonsed on a charge of failure to report an accident through the quickest means.

Police directed traffic while Maine DOT repaired the traffic light at the head of the island around midday on Oct. 28.

A business owner reported on Oct. 28 that the blue DOT sign for the business on Eden Street had been taken down which, according to reports, is a repeat occurrence.

Responding to an alarm at a Kebo Street residence, a Bar Harbor fire truck operated by Jonathan Wardwell, 51, of Dedham reportedly struck a parked vehicle. The unoccupied 2010 Toyota Camry was last operated by Oshea Desgouttes, 25, of Ellsworth. There was minor damage to both vehicles, and no injuries reported.

A large deer ran into Route 3 the afternoon of Oct. 30, and was reportedly struck by a 2010 Honda CRV operated by Karen Davis, 63 of Ellsworth. The Honda had front end damage, but was drivable. No injuries were reported. The deer died on impact and was given to someone who could use it, police said.

An unoccupied 2010 Subaru received front-end damage the evening of Oct. 30 while parked in a no-parking zone on Maple Avenue. Rounding a corner from Myrtle Street, a 2004 Dodge 1500 operated by Benjamin Hulbert, 17, of Bar Harbor reportedly struck the parked vehicle. The Dodge was dented on the side. No injuries were reported.

Halloween morning, police assisted the Fire Department and Emera in responding to a fire at a transformer on Highbrook Road. The fire started when the transformer blew during the wind storm, according to reports. Police directed traffic and kept onlookers away while firefighters and Emera made the area safe.

A tree down on Spring Street the afternoon of Oct. 31 was cleared from the road it from the road.

Police blocked traffic for more than 600 trick-or-treaters on Ledgelawn the evening of Oct. 31. The number was down from previous years due to rain and wind. Police encountered some vehicles driving around the barricades, and put up stanchions for additional barriers, and had no further problems.

Downed trees were cleared from Route 3, Indian Point Road, and Knox road Friday morning.

Police blocked traffic on Derby Lane Friday morning until Emera arrived to take a tree down off the power line.

A vehicle operated by Dean Collier, 51, of Bar Harbor reportedly struck a deer on Indian Point Road on Friday. The deer died on impact and was given to a local family. Collier was uninjured and the vehicle was not damaged.

A man was warned for unauthorized camping on the town pier Friday evening.

Police summonsed Andrew Daul, 42, of Gouldsboro on a charge of criminal trespass Saturday afternoon, following reported trespassing complaints at a downtown business, and after a previous warning by police.

A 2014 Chevy Equinox operated by Terry Tracey, 66, of Seal Cove was damaged Sunday morning after reportedly striking a deer on Crooked Road. There was damage to the hood and headlight of the Chevy. The deer ran off, and the driver was uninjured.

Police searched for an injured deer reported on West Street Sunday evening, but did not find the animal.

Mount Desert

Police responded to a downed tree on the power lines over Sound Drive the evening of Oct. 31, contacting Emera to clear the tree.

Officers helped clear downed trees from Mount Desert roadways, including Main Street in Somesville, early Friday morning.

Police notified Emera and the highway department Friday of two trees down on Beech Hill Road, one of them resting on power lines.

Tremont

A deputy reported assisting Department of Health and Human Services staff with a child safety evaluation at a residence on Friday around 3:45 p.m.

An elderly woman called the Sheriff’s Office around 7:30 p.m. on Friday to report the cover on her car had blown off. A deputy in the area went to her home and helped put the cover back over her car.

A resident reported ongoing harassment by a former domestic partner Sunday morning. According to a deputy, the information was recorded with law enforcement action taken.

Trenton

A traffic enforcement detail conducted on Goose Cove Road between 7:30 and 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 25 resulted in several vehicle stops with warnings and summonses issued where appropriate, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Jean Ellis, 63, of Surry was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday after the 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee she was driving reportedly struck a guardrail on Route 3. No injuries were reported and there was minor damage to the Jeep, according to reports. Ellis was taken to Hancock County Jail.

Acadia National Park

Storms forced the closure of several areas of the park including Schoodic and sections of the Park Loop Road Oct. 17. Rangers were busy managing those closures as maintenance staff cleared trees.

A 74-year-old man sustained a head injury when he reportedly fell on a slippery rock Oct. 18 hiking down the West Face of Cadillac Mountain. Rangers assessed the injury and helped the man walk back up to the summit, according to reports.

Ana Lopes, 56, of New York was cited on a speeding charge Oct. 18 on Paradise Hill Road.

A.J. Tarallo, 19 and Kevin Pierce, 20, both of Massachusetts, were cited on charges of possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) Oct. 19.

Steven Pambianco of Penobscot was cited on a charge of expired vehicle registration at the Schoodic Head Overlook Oct. 19.

A Rhode Island man who had reportedly sent up a tent behind the gift shop at the summit of Cadillac Mountain received a citation Oct. 20. Aaron Aubin, 28, was cited on a charge of out of bounds camping.

Also on Oct. 20, Todd Larock, 44 of Weare, N.H. was cited on a charge of out of bounds camping at the Otter Cove Boat Launch.

Miles Traiser, 29 of North Dakota was cited on a charge of failure to comply with a traffic control device Oct. 21 at the Thunder Hole Parking Lot.

Blackwoods Campground was closed Oct. 22 due to forecasted high winds. The next day, Sand Beach and Thunder Hole were closed due to high surf.

A Florida woman was hiking the North Ridge Trail Oct. 24 with her dog when two other dogs approached, one off leash, and reportedly knocked her and her dog off the trail. The 43-year-old woman had minor injuries, rangers said, and her dog was evaluated for injuries by a veterinarian.

A woman visiting the Schoodic portion of the park was taken to the hospital in Ellsworth Oct. 24 for an infected cyst which required medical attention, according to reports.

An accident reported in last week’s Bar Harbor police log also involved damage to park property, according to reports. Past midnight Oct. 25, a Buick operated by Rebecca Irwin, 23, of Winter Harbor on Route 3 “left the road at such a speed that her car completely uprooted a birch tree and dragged it across the length of the parking lot (at The Tarn), snapping the tops off of the tree,” rangers said in a report.

Jeffrey Dibella of Sullivan was cited on a charge of failure to comply with traffic control devices Oct. 25 off Eagle Lake near McFarland Hill.

A 42-year-old woman injured her ankle when she reportedly fell on wet rocks on the Beehive Trail Oct. 29. She was carried off the trail on a litter to a waiting Bar Harbor Fire Department ambulance and taken to MDI Hospital. While rescuers were assisting the woman, a 74-year-old man reportedly fell in the exact same location. He was able to walk back to his vehicle with assistance from rangers.