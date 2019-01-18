Island Police Log: Accidents strike twice

BAR HARBOR — A Bar Harbor man was involved in two vehicle accidents six days apart. Jordan Pelletier, 27, was in both an accident with a town plow truck Jan. 8 and a collision at the head of the island Monday.

A 2018 Chevy Silverado town plow truck operated by Pelletier was turning from Ledgelawn Avenue onto Mount Desert Street the morning of Jan. 8 when it reportedly struck a 2013 Kia Soul driving through the intersection, operated by Justin Bagley, 28, of Bar Harbor. Pelletier told police the Kia was covered with snow and did not have headlights on, so he did not see it. Some damage to the Kia was reported, but no injuries.

On Monday, Pelletier was driving his 2019 Chevy Equinox onto the island on Route 3 during the afternoon rush hour. At the traffic light past the gas station, the Equinox was struck by a 2013 Honda Fit.

The Fit was operated by Ryan Kelly, 18, of Bar Harbor. It approached the intersection on Route 3 from the Bar Harbor side and made a left turn onto the connector road toward Route 198 and Town Hill.

The traffic light does not have a protected left turn arrow in that direction. Kelly reportedly failed to yield to the Equinox, operated by Pelletier, and the two cars collided.

Both vehicles were towed due to extensive front-end damage. Kelly and a passenger were checked by ambulance first responders. Kelly was later taken by private vehicle to MDI Hospital for further assessment.

Both vehicles were towed and the Bar Harbor Fire Department cleaned fluid and debris from the road. Police directed traffic around the accident scene for about an hour until the road was clear.

On Jan. 8, a van reportedly rolled out of its parking space on Route 3 near the Tarn and rolled across the road, coming to rest against a tree. The 2008 Ford Econoline van, last operated by Michael Cornish, 22, of San Diego, Calif., had minor damage to the front bumper, police said. No injuries were reported.

A pedestrian was reportedly struck in a crosswalk on Mount Desert Street at the intersection with Main Street the evening of Jan. 8. A 2011 Toyota sedan operated by Kathleen Denis, 59, of Bar Harbor was turning left from Main Street onto Mount Desert Street while William Keene, 36, of Bar Harbor was in the crosswalk. Denis told police she did not see Keene due to the rain and oncoming vehicles’ headlights. Keene reported pain in his legs, but was not taken to the hospital. He was able to walk from the scene. The Toyota had minor front end damage.

An unoccupied vehicle in the road reported on Norway Drive the morning of Jan. 9 is believed to have rolled into the road from a driveway. Police located the owner, who moved the vehicle.

A 2016 commercial tractor trailer truck was travelling east on Eagle Lake Road the evening of Jan 10 when it reportedly struck a bridge overpass. Police checked the bridge and saw no damage. No injuries, and minor damage to the truck were reported.

Mount Desert

No one was injured when a truck slid into an intersection Jan. 9 in icy conditions, striking another vehicle. Camden Garland, 18, of Dedham, was driving a 2010 Toyota Tacoma south on a private road, according to reports, and was unable to stop when he reached the intersection with Bartlett’s Landing Road. The Toyota reportedly struck a passing 2018 Chevy Colorado operated by David Brages, 40, of Bucksport. Minor damage to both vehicles was reported.

Saturday evening, a man and woman in a parked vehicle at Suminsby Park were asked to leave because the park is only open during daylight hours. The man was also warned for disorderly conduct.

Southwest Harbor

Police received a report of a truck plowing snow that had run a stop sign on Clark Point Road around noon on Jan. 8.

Matthew Smart, 39, of Southwest Harbor was arrested on a probation hold around 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 9 for allegedly violating conditions of his probation. According to police, Smart is still being held at Hancock County Jail.

Police and the Department of Health and Human Services are investigating allegations of child abuse at a residence reported the morning on Jan. 10, according to reports.

A panic alarm activated at a business in the area of Freeman Ridge reported around 1 p.m. on Friday turned out to be a low pressure alarm on a boiler.

A deer ran off from a collision with a 2015 Ford Sedan driven by Joanne Harper, 59, of Tremont Saturday morning. The collision took place on Route 102 near Pork Chop Lane and Marsh Bridge. Harper’s car had damage to the right front headlight, bumper and fender. Harper drove to the parking lot at Gott’s Store to wait for police and the car was towed from there.

A Tremont man reported being verbally harassed on Main Street Monday morning.

When an officer stopped a vehicle with multiple violations including a loud exhaust on Tuesday morning around 12:45 a.m., he confiscated a small amount of marijuana and paraphernalia. Occupants of the vehicle were all over 18 years of age but younger than 21 years of age, according to police.

Tremont

A woman was warned for harassment in the early morning hours of Jan. 10 after an ex-boyfriend contacted police.