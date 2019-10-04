Island Police Log:

BAR HARBOR — At 1 a.m. Sunday, a man came into the police department to report a large fight outside a Main Street bar.

Police arrived to find that the bar’s bouncer had reportedly removed Oleh Wankoyskyi, 22, of Southwest Harbor and Ukraine, from the bar after Wankoyskyi reportedly struck another patron and the bouncer.

According to reports, the man continued acting aggressively toward the bouncer outside the business. He was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, assault, and refusing to submit to arrest and brought to the police station. The arrest was downgraded to a summons and he was released.

Viktoriya Ukrchechetova, 23, of Southwest Harbor and Ukraine was also summonsed on a charge of assault in the incident.

Police searched for, but did not find a person reported to be prowling around a Main Street residence past midnight on Sept. 23.

Reported vandalism on a car parked on High Street the morning of Sept. 23, was determined to be an act of nature. Sap from an oak tree had dripped all over the car, police said.

Police stopped a vehicle on Ledgelawn Avenue for a tail light defect at 2 a.m. on Sept. 24, and arrested Victoria Parsons, 29, of Bangor on a charge of operating under the influence. Parsons was taken to Bar Harbor Police Department and released on bail.

A man was warned for trespassing the morning of Sept. 24 after he was reportedly found sleeping uninvited on the porch of a residence.

A resident reported hearing a loud explosion-like noise the afternoon of Sept. 24 in the area of Norway Drive in the middle of thunderstorm. Police checked the area, but found nothing of concern.

Police investigated a reported domestic incident on Ledgelawn Avenue the evening of Sept. 25. One person was reportedly intoxicated, according to reports, but the argument was verbal in nature.

Police stopped a vehicle on Eagle Lake Road at 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 26 for reportedly failing to stay in lane and maintain a constant speed. As a result, Lyndsi Robin, 29, of Lubbock, Texas was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence. She was taken to the Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth.

Police helped a disabled motorist change a flat tire on the side of Route 3 near the Bluffs, late night on Sept. 26.

A Subaru was towed after reportedly striking a Ford Ranger Friday morning on Gilbert Farm Road. The Ford, operated by Glenon Friedmann, 59, of Bar Harbor was driving west on Gilbert Farm Road when it took a right turn into a driveway. The Subaru, operated by Margaret Smith, 70, of Bar Harbor was following, and in an attempt to pass the Ford on the right, reportedly struck the Ford’s passenger side. The Ford was damaged but drivable. No injuries were reported.

An abandoned vehicle was reported on Indian Point Road Saturday afternoon. Police found the owner nearby, cleaning up trash on the side of the road.

Loud music was reported at a High Street building at 11 p.m. Saturday, where a wedding reception was in full swing. The group agreed to close the windows and turn the music down.

A 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle operated by Jason Colombo, 32, of Wood-Ridge, N.J. was travelling east on Route 3 in Hulls Cove Sunday when the driver reportedly pulled to the side of the road to check his GPS. The motorcycle reportedly skidded on loose gravel in the bike lane, causing minor damage to the bike. Colombo reported minor scrapes and cuts, but refused medical treatment.

An underage, unlicensed driver reportedly borrowed a car with permission from a friend, also underage. Police stopped the vehicle on Main Street Sunday evening for reportedly operating without lights on Route 3 lower Main Street, and summonsed the girl on charges of operating without a license and unauthorized use of property. She was taken to the police station, and released to a parent.

Mount Desert

A 1995 Ford F250 pickup truck operated by Paul Kozak, 56, of Bar Harbor reportedly lost its load while turning left from Eagle Lake Road onto Route 198 heading south, the morning of Sept. 23. A 2013 Subaru XVCross operated by Jennifer McWain, 52, of Franklin, was southbound on Route 198 when the truck reportedly pulled in front of it and lost its contents. According to reports, items in the road included an axe, a metal winch, and other metal pieces. The Subaru, unable to stop in time, reportedly struck many items in the road and was towed. No injuries were reported. Kozak was summonsed on a charge of operating with an unsecure load.

On their way to search for an overdue kayaker still out on Long Pond the evening of Sept. 24, police learned the kayaker was accounted for, and fine.

An officer looked for, but did not find a dog reported loose in Somesville the evening of Sept. 25.

The morning of Sept. 26, police collected and disposed of a glass pipe left on the side of Blackwoods Drive in Otter Creek.

Unauthorized dumping of brush in Suminsby Park was reported on Friday.

A vehicle was stopped for speeding on Route 3 in Otter Creek on Saturday, and Timothy Weiss, 40, of Mount Desert was summonsed on a charge of operating without a license.

Sunday morning, police followed up on a report of a suspected accident on the corner of Ripples Road. Though no one witnessed the accident, there were signs a car had left the road, striking rocks and a mailbox, police said. A vehicle was abandoned at the Somesville Fire Station, which police arranged to have towed. Police have not determined who was driving the vehicle.

A reported burglary from Sept. 4 at an Otter Creek residence was investigated by police. Cash and coins were reported taken from a locked box, but there were no signs of forced entry, according to reports.

Southwest Harbor

A woman who reported nearly being hit by a motorcycle in the crosswalk on Main Street the afternoon of Sept. 24 said she wanted more police presence on the street.

A lunchbox left at a downtown restaurant Sept. 25 was brought to the police station.

An officer helped with traffic control for an oversized boat being moved from The Hinckley Company on Shore Road to Marshall Brook Road early Friday morning.

Police assisted a man with removing a child’s car seat from his vehicle Friday afternoon.

Damage to a stone wall at a Main Street business, possibly from a vehicle hitting it, was reported Saturday morning. The incident is under investigation.

When police stopped a vehicle around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday for a missing plate light, the officer searched the vehicle because one of the passengers was subject to bail conditions. After finding nothing, the officer warned the driver for operating without a plate light.

Two men were separated and warned for disorderly conduct around 9 p.m. on Saturday at a Robinson Hill Road home.

Damage to a window in a local residence was reported Sunday morning as possible vandalism.

A lost purse was reported around 4 p.m. on Sunday by a woman with an out of state address. She reported the last place the purse was seen was at the Southwest Harbor Food Mart. Employees of the store said they had not seen the purse.

A Sullivan man was taken to the hospital Sunday evening after a single-vehicle rollover accident on Route 102. Nathan Drost, 26, was driving the 2000 VW Jetta when he lost control of the vehicle between Carroll’s Homestead and the Echo Lake Beach entrance, according to reports. He was cited on charges of not wearing a seatbelt, use of a hand-held telephone while driving and failure to maintain the vehicle. He was taken to MDI Hospital.

An officer checked the area of a Salem Towne Road home where renters heard noises just after midnight Monday. Nothing was found.

A representative of a property owner came to the police department Monday to ask for help checking to see if tenants had moved out. There had been a dispute between the tenants and landlord, police said, and the landlord is preparing eviction proceedings.

Tools found in the woods beyond Pemetic Elementary School’s soccer field were brought into the police department by a resident on Monday around 5:45 p.m.

Trenton

Deputies checked a home at the request of the woman who lives there on Sept. 26 around 8 p.m. She believed someone had been in the house when she wasn’t home. Nothing was found out of place.

Tremont

When a deputy responded to a call of a domestic fight around 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 26, one person volunteered to leave the home. No one was charged in the incident.