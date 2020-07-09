Island Police: Crash damages hydrant; no one seriously hurt 

Bar Harbor

An officer removed a deer from the roadway on Route 3 near Hulls Cove June 29. The animal appeared to have been struck by a vehicle.

Loud music reported coming from near the intersection of Main Street and Mount Desert Street around 10 p.m. was coming from a device carried by a group of young people out walking, according to reports.

A Honda Accord driven by Howard Solomon, 89, of Bethesda, Md., reportedly went off the road on Kennebec Street and onto a lawn. Solomon was not injured but the vehicle was towed, police said.

A Florida man was reportedly recorded by a security camera cutting the tailgate netting of a truck parked in the lot of a downtown business. Timothy Culbertson, 75, was summonsed June 30 on a charge of criminal mischief.

An accident on Route 3 in the area of School House Hill the afternoon of June 30 sheared off a fire hydrant and closed one lane of traffic for a time. David Boland, 64, of Bar Harbor, was driving a Nissan pickup truck westbound on Route 3 when the truck left the roadway to the right, according to reports, striking the hydrant and mailboxes, and came to rest against a tree. Boland was treated at the hospital for minor injuries; the truck was towed. The hydrant was replaced. The water valve is well underground, Fire Chief Matt Bartlett explained, below the frost line, so the damaged hydrant did not release any water.

A disruptive motel guest was warned for disorderly conduct June 30.

Officers assisted with traffic flow for the drive-in Town Meeting June 30.

A resident reported July 1 that a television and remote control had been dumped in his front yard overnight, but a family member later said that it was their TV they had lent to a friend and it was being returned.

Police received a report July 1 that construction barriers had been thrown into the stream on West Street.

A New Jersey man was summonsed July 1 on a charge of driving to endanger. Ronald Schmidt, 55, was reportedly driving erratically and failing to give cyclists sufficient space on Main Street near the athletic fields.

A resident reported people on the roof of a church yelling the evening of July 1. Police determined that the two people were a seminarian and a member of the church looking at the bell tower. They didn’t realize they were talking so loudly, they said.

An Eagle Lake Road resident reported finding two broken mailboxes and car parts on their property the morning of July 2. Police did not have any records of a motor vehicle accident in the area.

A crate of lobsters that had been tied to a town float were reported stolen July 2.

An Ohio man was warned for criminal mischief Friday morning after apparently trying to access a chained-off area of a private road by driving around the barrier into the woods.

Police spoke with former domestic partners having an argument Friday morning. The argument was verbal only, according to reports, and one party agreed to leave the residence.

A group of people was reported hitting golf balls into the ocean Friday afternoon. An officer did not locate them.

Jerry Wilbur, 67, of Bar Harbor, was summonsed Friday afternoon on Route 3 on charges of operating after suspension and attaching false plates.

Several firewood stands were reportedly vandalized and had money stolen from them Friday night.

A person was escorted off a hotel property where they had reportedly been sleeping without permission Saturday morning.

A resident was reportedly bitten by a neighbor’s dog when visiting the neighbor Saturday.

A dinghy found floating near Lookout Point Saturday was tied up at the Bar Harbor Yacht Club float.

Mount Desert

Jack Tedeschi, 59, of Trenton, and two Ellsworth teenagers were summonsed on burglary charges the afternoon of July 1 after the teens reportedly broke into a Seal Harbor residence they thought was abandoned. A person responsible for the building, which is used by a summer camp, found the teens inside and called police, according to reports.

Town highway staff removed a deer carcass from Whitney Farm Road June 29.

Following a traffic stop near Echo Lake Friday morning, John Entwistle, 57, of Northeast Harbor, was summonsed on a charge of operating after suspension.

No one was injured in a moving motor vehicle accident at the traffic light in Somesville Friday evening, but one of the drivers reportedly drove off. A Honda Element driven by Brian Ervin, 50, of Levant, was stopped at the light and a GMC Sierra driven by Christopher Wilson, 56, of Mount Desert, was behind the Honda. When the vehicles pulled into the intersection, the GMC reportedly struck the rear bumper of the Honda. Police later located Wilson at home.

A loose dog on Manchester Road Saturday morning was returned to its owner.

Richard Helmke, 26, of Tremont, was summonsed on a charge of operating under the influence after midnight Sunday on Main Street in Somesville.

Southwest Harbor

Loud music coming from a food truck was reported around noon on June 30. An officer responded and spoke to several people in the area.

A disabled vehicle near the Southwest Harbor/Mount Desert town line was reported at 12:40 p.m. on June 30. When an officer arrived in the area, he did not find the vehicle.

Police received a report of a Maryland license found in town around 1 p.m. on June 30. It was placed in found property at the station.

A domestic dispute on Main Street was reported just before midnight on June 30 by the woman involved. Officers responded to find her and a man fighting, and, after investigating, arrested George R. Diver, 28, of Delaware, on charges of domestic violence assault and criminal mischief. He was taken to Hancock County Jail. Five days later, just after midnight, the police department received a complaint about a man contacting a woman he was forbidden to have contact with and, as a result, Diver was given a summons for violating conditions of release.

A mother and her son were warned for disorderly conduct after police responded to a report of a dispute on Forest Avenue around midnight on June 30.

An officer escorted a man with bail conditions to a residence to gather his belongings on July 1 around 6 p.m.

An officer spoke with a man reported possibly to be in crisis on July 2 around 5:30 p.m., but no emergency was found.

A wallet found at the Southwest Harbor Food Mart was brought to the police station around 6 p.m. on July 2. The man it belonged to was contacted and he told police he would retrieve it.

While a local couple was visiting southern Maine on July 3, the woman called the police department around 3:30 p.m. to report her husband was drunk and sending her threatening messages. An officer recommended she call the police department in the area where she was so someone could respond immediately.

A phone found on Bass Harbor Road was brought to the police station on July 3 around 3:45 p.m.

A woman on Seawall Road called police to complain about fireworks around 10 p.m. on July 4. Police reported that they were attempting to find the different areas where they were being set off.

After investigating a 911 call made by a man reporting he was lost around 10:30 p.m. on July 4, he was brought to the hospital for an evaluation.

When an officer responded to a report of loud arguing by the Causeway Bridge on July 5 around 1:30 p.m., he found two people arguing and asked them to move along.

While patrolling downtown on July 5 around 10 p.m., an officer found two businesses with unlocked doors. After locking both, he called one of the building’s property manager.

Police received an after–the–fact report on July 6 around 11 a.m. from a man in Pennsylvania who crashed his bicycle on Seawall while visiting. He reported being injured in the crash but has returned home.

A doe and fawn were hit and killed by a GMC truck on July 7 around 5 a.m. They were given to a person on the town’s list and there was no damage to the car.

There were 14 abandoned or accidental 911 calls fielded by police during the last week.

Tremont

An 85-year-old woman called the sheriff’s office on June 30 around 10:30 p.m. to ask about issues with her alarm system.

A trailer partially in the road on Bernard Road was reported on July 2 around 7:30 a.m. When a deputy responded, no trailer or vehicle were found.

Trenton

A 2015 Chevy Sonic, driven by Daniel Doyle, 44, of Carmel, was damaged in a collision on Bar Harbor Road June 29 around 3 p.m. Doyle reported he was unable to stop in time when a Ford 250 hauling a trailer, driven by Timothy Peaslee, 27, of Whitefield, pulled out onto the road in front of him. The Sonic hit the trailer hitch of Peaslee’s vehicle, which was not damaged. No injuries were reported.

After colliding with a deer on Oak Point Road around 8:30 p.m. on June 30, Emily Lyons, 29, was able to drive her 2010 Chevrolet SUV from the accident even though it was damaged. Lyons was not injured, according to the report.

While returning to Ellsworth on July 2 around 10 a.m., a deputy spotted a car with Oregon license plates and a large wooden box on the roof in the Home Depot parking lot. It had been reported as a possible domestic assault situation. A woman and man were near the vehicle when the deputy arrived, and he stayed with them until Ellsworth police officers responded.

An unknown object hit the windshield of a 2017 Chevrolet pickup truck driven by Timothy Reed, 51, of Hampden, while he was driving south on Bar Harbor Road. No injuries were reported.

On July 4, around noon, the sheriff’s office received a call from the owner of a Trenton campground reporting a problem with someone camping there. The person had left the campground and the owner said he would call back if, or when, the person returned.

Bar Harbor Police Department informed the sheriff’s office of a complaint involving a Jeep Wrangler with Massachusetts plates on July 5 around 6:30 p.m. When a deputy stopped the vehicle, he determined the driver was not impaired, according to the report.