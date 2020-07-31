Island Police: Craigslist vacation rental fraud reported  

Bar Harbor

Following a traffic stop for a vehicle defect on July 20 at 2 a.m. on Route 3 in Hulls Cove, police arrested James Wade of Lake Worth, Fla., on a charge of operating under the influence.

On the afternoon of July 20, a 2013 Honda operated by Samantha Rustand-Richey, 28, of Deerfield Beach, Fla., reportedly pulled out of a parking spot on Main Street into the path of a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado operated by Richard Higgins, 66, of Otter Creek. Both vehicles were damaged but drivable, and no injuries were reported.

On July 20, someone reported to police that the vacation rental property they had rented on Craigslist was not available for rent.

An abandoned bicycle was brought into the police station on July 20.

On July 21, a 2016 Buick operated by Richard Giberson, 68, of Damariscotta, had stopped on Route 3 to make a left turn when it was reportedly struck by a 2019 Ford operated by Dylan Lapointe, 25, of Corinth. Lapointe reported he swerved to the right to avoid the Buick once he noticed it was stopped but struck the passenger side of the Buick. The Buick was towed due to damages. No injuries were reported.

On the afternoon of July 21, a 2016 Chevy Tahoe operated by Dina Ashmore, 45, of Hancock, was turning right onto Route 102 when it was reportedly rear-ended by a 2020 Ford F150 operated by William Fernald, 81, of Mount Desert. Both vehicles were damaged but drivable, and no injuries were reported.

On July 21, officers spoke to people from Florida and New York about rental property fraud on Craigslist. In both cases, the people had rented properties that weren’tavailable for rent.

Police contacted marine patrol the morning of July 22regarding a kayak that washed onto shore near Route 102 in Town Hill likely due to unusually high tides.

A 5-year-old child was reportedly struck by a car on Main Street after running into the road on July 23. An eastbound 2001 GMC operated by Michael Bumpus, 55, of Bridgewater, Mass., reportedly struck the child and knocked him down. The child, suffering only scrapes and bruises, was checked out at the scene by first respondersbut not transported to the hospital. There was no damage to the vehicle.

Past midnight on Friday, police spoke to a couple camping in their motorhome in public alongside Route 3near Hulls Cove Beach. Police told them of the town ordinance prohibiting such camping and asked them to move along.

Police were on hand as a local motel asked a guest to leave on Friday morning. The guest reportedly had madeother guests uncomfortable by not wearing a mask,coughing intentionally and wearing only a towel.

On Friday afternoon, police looked for an injured deer reported on lower Main Street near the ballfield. The deerwas dead when police arrived.

Following up on a report of an alleged bail violation on Friday, police asked the Ellsworth Police Department to arrest Dwight Geel, 31, of Ellsworth, on a charge of violation of bail.

Following up on a report of theft of services from a local business on Friday, police found the individuals and told them to make payment. No charges were filed.

Just before midnight on Friday, police checked on a vehicle parked at Eagle Lake parking lot and determined it was a photographer waiting to take photographs of the night sky.

On Saturday at 12:30 p.m., someone called police to report their vehicle had gotten trapped on Bar Island. They were advised to wait for the tide to go out again to drive their vehicle off.

Police checked on a parking meter Saturday afternoon that had quarters lodged in credit card slot.

An off-duty police officer reported witnessing a woman striking a man with a purse in the parking lot of a Route 102 business on Saturday afternoon. Multiple officers responded to the scene. As a result of police investigation, Fatema Kjerin, 32, of Medford, Mass., was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault andbrought to Hancock County Jail.

Following a traffic stop on Route 3 at 1:30 Sunday morning for excessively loud exhaust noise, Scott Robertson, 42, of Brewer, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

A dead cat was found in the middle of Main Street Sunday morning, apparently hit by a car. Police notified the animal control officer.

Following up on a delayed report of domestic violence,police arrested Ronnie Yates, 37, of Bar Harbor, on Sunday on a charge of domestic violence assault. He was transported to Hancock County Jail.

Mount Desert

A young man reportedly looked into the window of a Pretty Marsh residence at 2 a.m. on July 20. Police checked area but were unable to locate the reported prowler.

The morning of July 20, police spoke to employees at a Mount Desert business about following the Governor’s orders in regards to the pandemic. Police had received a complaint that business employees were not wearing masks or social distancing.

The morning of July 20, a 2017 1500 Dodge van operated by Troy Bagley of Sullivan reportedly struck ayoung deer, causing damage to the driver’s side front fender. The deer died on impact. No injuries were reported.

On the afternoon of July 20, a 2014 Chevrolet Impala operated by Jennifer Higgins, 40, of Ellsworth,reportedly struck a 2012 Toyota Prius that was parked on the side of the road on Main Street in Seal Harbor, last operated by Emily Davis, 46, of Seal Harbor. The side mirror popped off the Prius, which police determined could be popped back on. No injuries were reported.

Police spoke to two Northeast Harbor businesses on July 20 following a complaint by a Mount Desert resident that the businesses were not requiring customers to wear face masks.

Police followed up on a report of a highly intoxicated woman walking on Main Street in Northeast Harbor the evening of July 21. Police found the woman and gave her a ride home.

On July 23, police helped with the Neighborhood House’s “Drive–By Ice Cream Social,” which they had this year in place of the Bicycle Parade.

Southwest Harbor

A report of people speeding on Seal Cove Road was made around 7 p.m. on July 21.

A Chrysler key fob found on Long Pond Road was brought to the police station on July 21 around 8:15 p.m.

Fireworks were reported in the area of Shore Road on July 21 around 8:30 p.m. When an officer checked the area, he was unable to find where they were being set off.

While on Seal Cove Road July 21 around 10:30 p.m., an officer was flagged down and given a wallet found on the road. It was later claimed by the owner.

A woman called police just after midnight on July 22 to report someone might be trying to get into her car. When an officer responded, he found a visor was down in the car and a light was on. The woman then offered that her daughter may have used the items when she used the car earlier.

When an officer responded to a report of a dog loose in the area of Seal Cove Road around 11 a.m. on July 22, it was gone from the area.

Police received a report of a catalytic converter stolen offa vehicle at Long Pond around 2 p.m. on July 22. Photos were taken of the damage.

A wallet lost by a resident was reported at the police station around 2:30 p.m. on July 22.

When officers responded to the location of a domestic dispute reported on July 22 around 10 p.m., they interviewed the victim and subsequently found and charged John McCain, 56, of Fayette, with domestic violence assault and criminal threatening. Ellsworth Police Department assisted with this case.

Police are investigating a report made on July 23 around 1 a.m. regarding someone running over the flower barrels/fencing area of a business in Manset.

A woman came to the police station around 7:30 p.m. on July 23 to report that while on a trail by Long Pond, she lost her keys and wallet. She called police the next day to let them know she found the missing items.

Around 7:45 p.m. on July 24, a man who seemed to be very intoxicated and depressed called the police station. According to the officer who met with the caller, he appeared to be very intoxicated but otherwise okay.

Fireworks in the area of Ledge Road were reported around 9 p.m. on July 24. When police contacted the person setting off the fireworks, they were informed of the town ordinance.

When an officer responded to a report of a loud noise in the area of Dirigo Road made on July 25 around midnight, he didn’t hear anything.

On Saturday around 1:30 p.m., police received a report of a dog chasing a deer. When an officer arrived, the dog was gone but the deer was still in the area and seemed fine.

Police investigated a burglar alarm at a local business around 4 p.m. on Saturday; it was found to be a false alarm.

Police received a suspicious activity complaint around 3 a.m. on Sunday. When an officer checked the area, he found a local man, in the process of moving out of the residence, loading a trailer.

Police are investigating what appears to be a rash of thefts, or attempted thefts, from firewood money boxes on Seawall Road that occurred on Saturday evening. According to several reports, at least three different firewood money boxes were visited, money was taken from two of them and a third was damaged but no money was taken.

Police received a report of a vehicle dispute on Monday around 10 p.m. According to the woman who called, an ex-boyfriend took her vehicle without permission. Because it is a civil matter, the woman agreed to try to reason with her ex-boyfriend before taking further action.

Tremont

A report made on July 21 around 5 p.m. of a theft from the area of Hodgdon Road is being investigated.

Deputies responded to a domestic altercation around 9 a.m. on July 22. After investigating the matter, the officers found the altercation to be verbal only and reported that the people involved agreed to separate for the day.

An investigation into a stolen trailer license plate is ongoing. When a deputy responded to the report, made on July 23 around 3:30 p.m., she found out the license plate had been taken within the last two weeks.

Around 9:30 p.m. on July 23, a deputy assisted the Tremont Fire Department with a fire call by being at the scene until no longer needed.

Deputies from the sheriff’s office responded to a residence around 12:30 p.m. on Friday for the death of a juvenile.

A woman called the sheriff’s office on Sunday around 6:30 p.m. to ask about a civil matter and evictions

Trenton

A man from Pennsylvania reported losing his wallet in Trenton around 3 p.m. on July 22.

A deputy assisted a disabled motorist on Route 3 around 7 p.m. on Sunday.

An owner of a Trenton business asked that patrons be issued a no trespass warning on Monday around 1 p.m. Because the patrons were not from Maine, they were not found, and the information was documented.