Island Police: Cops contacted concerning could-be counterfeit cash 

Southwest Harbor

No injuries were reported when a 2015 Rav4 went off Hutchins Lane around noon on Sept. 8 and hit a tree. Kristen Hutchins, 61, of Southwest Harbor, was driving the Rav4, which had significant front-end damage after the accident.

Police attempted to call back an abandoned 911 on Sept. 8 around 3:30 p.m. that tracked four miles from the communication tower in the water. No one answered the calls.

When an officer stopped a vehicle on Main Street with an expired registration, he issued several summonses to Danielle Shepard, 40, of Tremont. According to the report, Shepard was given tickets for operating after suspension, illegal attachment of license plates and failure to provide proof of insurance.

Police are investigating a counterfeit $20 bill brought to the station on Sept. 8 around 7:30 p.m. The man who brought the bill to the station believes he received it as change from a store in Ellsworth or Southwest Harbor. According to the report, there is ‘oriental’ writing on the note that appears to have been stamped on it. The United States Secret Service has been notified and will be sent the bill.

Police received a call about a vehicle swerving on Route 102 coming into town before it pulled into a business on Sept. 9 around 7:30 a.m. When an officer responded, he reported the woman driving did not appear impaired but admitted she may have swerved because she was tired.

Police gave a verbal warning to the driver of a vehicle reported for speeding and operating erratically on Forest Avenue on Sept. 9 around 7:45 p.m.

A woman working for the census bureau called police to report having trouble with a Bass Harbor Road resident on Sept. 10 around 7:40 p.m. Police advised the woman to continue on to the next residence.

Police are investigating after responding to a suspicious incident off Bass Harbor Road on Sept. 10 around 7:30 p.m. According to the report, there was minor damage to the door panel of a large bait storage container.

An officer disconnected a resident’s car battery after they reported their car alarm would not turn off on Friday around 10:30 a.m.

Police investigated a report made by a 3 Rod Road resident at the police station who thought another resident was performing illegal construction on Saturday around 8:30 a.m. According to the officer, legal road work was being done.

An iPad with a keyboard was reported lost somewhere in town on Sunday around 1:30 p.m.

Police responded to a burglar alarm at a residence on Clark Point Road on Monday around 10 a.m. that appeared to be a false alarm.

A member of the Orono Police Department called the Southwest Harbor station on Monday around 5 p.m. looking for information on a person who may be involved in a theft. They were given the requested information.

A vehicle was reported off the road by Charlotte’s Legendary Lobster Pound on Seawall Road around 7 p.m. on Monday. When an officer responded to the report, no vehicle was found.

Suspicious light in the area of the Cable Crossing on Seawall Road was reported on Monday around 8 p.m. After investigating, an officer determined the light fog on the water was reflecting headlights from vehicles parked at the end of the Cable Crossing Road.

Tremont

A woman reported suspicious conditions at her home on Sept. 9 around 11 p.m. The information was documented.

A deputy responded to a criminal mischief complaint on Sept. 10 around 8 a.m. and spoke with a resident whose truck had been damaged. Documentation of the damages was done by the deputy.

Trenton

A political statement spray painted on Oak Point Road was reported on Sept. 11 around 6 p.m. After a photo of the message was taken for documentation, MDOT was contacted to have it covered.

A woman called the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office around 2:45 p.m. on Friday to request assistance with her daughter who might be in crisis. The mom agreed to speak with her daughter and to call back if she was unsuccessful.

When an officer responded to a man’s report of suspicious noises coming from a neighbor’s house on Saturday around 11 p.m., he found the noises were coming from the neighbor’s dog.

A 2019 Toyota Prius was towed after colliding with a deer on Route 3 around 1:45 p.m. on Sept. 9. Grace Reichard, 25, of Martinsburg, W. Va., was driving the Prius when the deer jumped into the roadway. Reichard, who was wearing her seatbelt, was unable to avoid the deer and hit it. According to the report, the deer fled from the scene.

A resident found a wallet on the side of Bayside Road on Sept. 8 around 11 a.m. The deputy who responded to the call was able to find the wallet’s owner, who lived a half mile from where it was found and return it to them.

When a deputy responded to Bayside Road because of a report of gunshots around midnight on Sept. 9, he was not able to determine where the shooting was coming from.

After a report came in on Monday around 6:30 p.m., Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of theft from a business that has occurred over a period of time.

Cranberry Isles

Information regarding the death of a Cranberry Isle woman was given to the sheriff’s office on Sunday around 10:30 a.m.

Acadia National Park

A deputy assisted Acadia National Park rangers who were with two people reportedly being uncooperative on Sunday around 7 p.m.

Bar Harbor

On Sept. 8 at 11:51 a.m., a woman called the police department to report that she had found a wallet on Compass Harbor Lane. Prior to an officer responding to retrieve the wallet for safekeeping, the owner was located and the wallet was returned.

A little after noon on Sept. 8, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Main Street. Andrew P. Mills, 22, of Scarborough, was properly parked in a parking spot on Main Street when Glen T. Robbins, 71, of Apopka, Fla., was traveling northbound towing a trailer. As Robbins passed Mills’ vehicle, he sideswiped Mills’ driver-side mirror and driver-side front tire. Both vehicles sustained reportable damage.

A local restaurant called about a non-domesticated animal that was trapped in its garbage area around 9:30 on Sept. 8.

Around 1 a.m. on Sept. 9, an officer assisted several intoxicated citizens in getting back to their hotel.

A wallet was found in town on Sept. 9 that had a paycheck inside. The police department contacted the business, which said they would have the employee come and get it. The wallet was picked up later in the day by its owner.

Someone found a credit card in town the morning of Sept. 9 and turned it into the police department. It was placed in lost and found.

On Sept. 9, the police department received reports of an injured deer in Hulls Cove. Contact was made with the Maine Warden Service who stated they came and looked at the deer the day before and would like it to be left alone.

Officers assisted a resident on Sept. 9 regarding reports of illegal dumping on his property. The parties involved were spoken to and warned for the conduct.

An officer spoke with a Veazie man about receiving counterfeit money at an Eden Street business on Sept. 9. After review, it was determined to be a legitimate bill that was painted with gloss. No further police action was taken.

Around 2 p.m. on Sept. 9, an officer took a report of a theft of flags from the intersection of Eagle Lake and Cromwell Harbor roads.

After officers responded to a domestic altercation report in Salisbury Cove on Sept. 9, the incident was determined to be verbal in nature and the parties involved were separated for the evening.

At 7:44 a.m. on Sept. 10, police received a report of people camping in a van in town for multiple days.

A motor vehicle accident was reported at 9:28 a.m. on Sept. 10. A 2017 Ford Fusion driven by Kimberly J. Wilbur, 39, of Bucksport, was driving east when she moved to the left to avoid oncoming traffic, striking an unattended 2011 Subaru Outback, which was parked in a legal parking spot.

On Sept. 10, someone called in a suspicious vehicle parked on Hancock Street. After the plates were run and the vehicle was not reported as missing or stolen, parking enforcement was notified as the only remaining concern was that it was parked in a permit parking only area.

On Sept. 10 at 5:55 p.m., an officer responded to a minor traffic incident on Pleasant Street. Hashim Allah, 58, of Portland, didn’t realize that construction was blocking the entire roadway. He began to back down the road to turn around and struck a “Road Work Ahead” sign, which scratched the passenger side of his vehicle.

A report of a lost wallet at a local business was made on Friday around 8:34 p.m. The wallet was subsequently recovered, but a quantity of cash was missing. The matter is under investigation.

Officers responded to a local campground for a noise complaint on Friday around 10:30 p.m. The parties involved were warned for their behavior.

On Saturday, police spoke with Michael Miller, 39, of Michigan, who was staying at the Altantic Eyrie and came out in the morning to find someone had put a small dent in the door of his rental car. The damage was minor and non-reportable.

On Saturday, officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Maine and Mount Desert Street. A 2014 Cadillac driven by Waverly Andrews, 70, of Yardley, Pa., was stopped in the intersection waiting for a pedestrian to cross as Amanda Temple, 44, of Gouldsboro, driving a 2008 Mercury, was making a left-hand turn onto Mount Desert Street and took the corner too sharply, striking the rear quarter panel of Andrews’ vehicle. No charges or injuries were reported.

At 7:05 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a local campground for a noise complaint. At the request of campground management, the involved parties were asked to leave and officers stood by until the parties vacated the area.

On Saturday, a local resident reported the theft of a political campaign sign in the village of Somesville.

Saturday night, around 8:53 p.m., officers responded to a report of a verbal altercation at a local motel. Those involved were intoxicated and were warned to quiet down for the remainder of the night.

At 11:35 p.m. on Sunday, after a traffic stop, Sheldon B. Alley, 36, of Franklin, was arrested for the violation of a protection order as well as violating conditions of release.

Mount Desert

Around 1 a.m. on Sept. 9, a person was given a warning for violating a town ordinance against sleeping in a vehicle in public.

On Sept. 9 at 5:51 a.m., dispatch received a noise complaint. The source was located and the subject was advised of the complaint.

On Sept. 10 around 5:08 p.m., a Somesville resident called to report barking dogs near their residence.

At 11:20 p.m. on Sept. 10, an officer assisted the Mount Desert Fire Department with an alarm in Northeast Harbor. The call was cleared when it was determined the alarm was caused by burned food.

Police received a delayed report of a dog bite in Northeast Harbor on Friday.

On Friday at 10:20 p.m., a subject was arrested for operating under the influence, but was released after a text showed they were under the legal limit.

At 5:25 p.m. on Saturday, someone came into the police department to report his boat was missing.

A Somesville resident reported a speeding vehicle around 6:54 p.m. on Saturday on Oak Hill Road. The suspected driver has been identified.

As a result of a traffic stop, Jesse MacDonald, 18, of Mount Desert, was charged with illegal transportation of liquor by a minor on Sunday morning around 2 a.m.

Around 2 p.m. on Sunday, a fisherman on Somes Sound reported that a 9-foot Achilles inflatable dingy had been taken. It was also reported that it could have become untied from its mooring and drifting freely. The reporting party stated that a neighbor noticed a small white lobster boat with an outboard retrieving the dingy and heading southward on the sound with it in tow.