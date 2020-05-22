Island Police: Chronic harassment calls prompt warning

Southwest Harbor

After responding to the same address for reports of harassment three times in about 24 hours from Sunday to Monday evening, an officer served two people harassment orders. He warned them a summons for harassment for one or both of them would be next if the behavior did not stop, according to the report.

A friend helped pull a 2016 Mazda from a ditch on Seawall Road around 1:15 p.m. on May 12 after the driver attempted to turn it around on the road. Eliza Vallette, 55, of Southwest Harbor, was trying to turn the Mazda around on Seawall Road when it went off the road and got stuck in the ditch. Vallette was not injured and there was minor damage to the Mazda reported.

A woman reported to police that her landline telephone was not working on May 13 around 8:30 a.m. and she does not own a cell phone in the case of an emergency. An officer helped with getting the landline service going.

A caretaker of a property called to report an unfamiliar vehicle parked at the residence around 9 a.m. on May 13. It belonged to a property care contractor working at a neighboring residence, according to police.

Police received a report of a broken window on a vehicle located on Seal Cove Road around 5 p.m. on May 13. According to the officer who responded to the call, there doesn’t seem to be any evident reason for the broken window.

Unwanted people were reported inside a Forest Avenue residence around 8:30 p.m. on May 13. When an officer arrived at the residence, no one was there.

A woman reported she was being harassed by an ex-employee on May 14 around 10:30 a.m. Police contacted the ex-employee and warned them for harassment.

An officer conducted a well-being check on a woman around 6:30 p.m. on May 14 and began efforts to get her some assistance.

An RV was reported for illegally camping on a business lot on Shore Road around 8:30 a.m. on Friday. According to police, the property manager was made aware and will deal with it.

Police found no evidence of criminal behavior after receiving a report of harassment on Forest Avenue around 5:45 p.m. on Friday.

An officer assisted a resident who needed a vehicle jump start on Saturday around 11:30 a.m.

A dog reported at large on Forest Avenue around 11 a.m. on Sunday returned home on its own.

Tremont

A deputy from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office provided an escort for the Tremont Consolidated School’s teacher appreciation parade on May 13 around 5:30 p.m. on Tremont Road. According to the deputy, the parade went smoothly.

After checking on a person reported for violating their bail conditions made around 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, a deputy determined they were not in violation.

Two people not quarantining were reported around 6 p.m. on Sunday. After investigating the claim, a deputy found the caller to be vague and trying to get a family member in trouble because they disliked them, according to the report.

Trenton

A man in crisis and need of a mental health evaluation was located in Trenton by a deputy on May 13 around 9:30 a.m. at the request of the Waterville Police Department.

A report was made by a woman on May 13 around 8 p.m. who believes someone has been entering her vehicle at night and taking items. She asked that the information be documented.

Deputies responded to a report from an elderly man that someone was in his house around 12:30 a.m. According to the deputy’s report, the man seemed confused and unable to answer specific questions. When the deputies arrived, they reported he seemed to be having mental health issues. The man’s partner was also at the home and told deputies they would take responsibility for him.

A woman was given a verbal disorderly conduct warning in the parking lot of a business after she was reported by someone at the business around 10 a.m. on May 15.

Bar Harbor

A raccoon was reported wandering around the Malvern Belmont Estates the evening of May 11.

A bicycle reported stolen on Cottage Street May 12 was returned three days later, according to reports.

A resident brought a dead wild bird into the police station the morning of May 13, saying his neighbor’s cat was hunting the birds. He asked an officer if the town had a cat leash law that could be enforced to keep the cat away from the birds. The town doesn’t have such an ordinance, the officer said.

Someone hired to clean a house contacted police May 13 when they realized they were cleaning the wrong house.

Police spoke to a person with an Idaho ID who had been reported as suspicious outside a Cottage Street store the evening of May 13. He had come from Florida, he said, and was headed Downeast for a job on a boat. The officer advised the man of the order to quarantine for 14 days upon arriving in Maine from out of state.

A Dodge Ram driven by Michael Walsh, 50, of Ellsworth, reportedly struck a deer that ran into the road on Indian Point Road Saturday night. There was some damage to a front bumper and headlight housing of the truck; the deer died.

Police and fire vehicles participated in a parade for a child’s birthday Sunday.

Mount Desert

A census worker pulling into a driveway on Joy Road the morning of May 12 prompted a call to police from a resident about suspicious activity.

Sheldon B. Alley, 35, of Mount Desert, was arrested and taken to the Hancock County Jail May 12 after a family member reported three instances of alleged domestic violence assault. Police discussed the report with the district attorney’s office and charged Alley with three counts of domestic violence assault and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

A resident reported a possible gunshot in the area of Oak Hill Road around 1:30 a.m. on May 14. Officers checked the area and found nothing suspicious.

An injured deer was reported in the area of the Northeast Harbor golf course the morning of May 14. Police responded, determined the deer was able to walk and left it alone.

A forklift was reported operating in the roadway on Route 102 near Freshies the afternoon of May 14. It was not in the road when police arrived.

An officer answered questions from a local church leader May 14 about the current state guidelines for religious services.

Police received a report of gunshots in Somesville Friday afternoon. An officer was unable to locate the source of the sound.

A fender-bender was reported in the parking lot of Freshies Friday afternoon. A Ford truck driven by David J. Ball, 60, of Otis, reportedly rolled into a parked Time Warner van, denting it. Ball said he thought the vehicle was in park when he let off the brake, according to reports. The van had last been driven by David Faulkingham, 28, of Jonesport.

An unattended death was reported Saturday morning in Northeast Harbor. The cause of death of the male in his 30s has not been determined, police said, but it is not believed to be related to COVID-19.

A dead deer was found in the roadway in Pretty Marsh Sunday morning. Police moved it out of the road.