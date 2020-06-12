Island Police: Canines embrace eased stay-at-home orders

Southwest Harbor

A dog loose on Wesley Avenue was reported around 11 a.m. on June 2. An officer found the dog and its owner and reunited them.

Harassment by text message was reported to an officer around 2 p.m. on June 2. Options about what can be done to address the problem were offered by the officer.

A child left in a car at the Southwest Harbor Food Mart was reported around 4 p.m. on June 2. When the officer arrived at the store, the car had left and could not be found.

Police investigated a report of trespassing made on June 2 around 9:30 p.m. by a business owner. When an officer contacted the man who was allegedly trespassing, he said he was interested in purchasing lumber at the property, if it was for sale. The man also told the officer he would contact the business owner during regular hours.

After losing his wallet on Seal Cove Road, a man reported it missing around 12:45 p.m. on June 3. An officer checked the area, including a business, but did not find it. The man called police back about an hour later to report the wallet had been found by an acquaintance and if anything was missing he would let them know.

A verbal disagreement between a married couple led to a 911 call just after midnight on June 4. After an officer investigated the incident, he realized there was no crime and told the couple to go to bed.

An officer was told about an incident involving a disgruntled worker on June 4 around 1:30 p.m. According to the officer, the information was given for documentation purposes only.

No injuries were reported in a car/deer accident on Seawall Road around 5 p.m. on June 4. Jaime Potter, 58, of Southwest Harbor, was driving a 2015 Hyundai Sonata when a deer crossed the road in front of the vehicle. It was hit and then ran off, according to police, and caused damage to the Sonata’s grill and hood area. Potter was able to drive the Hyundai from the accident.

When an officer responded to a motor vehicle complaint on Seal Cove Road around 4 p.m. on June 5, the man driving was warned for speed, obstruction of a license plate and loud exhaust.

Melanie Jackson, 62, of Bar Harbor, was summonsed for allegedly operating under the influence after Southwest Harbor police were told to be on the lookout for a possibly intoxicated female driving by the Mount Desert Police Department on Friday around 7 p.m. Jackson was stopped, tested for sobriety, given a summons for operating under the influence and given a ride home by the officer, according to police.

A pit bull running loose in the neighborhood of Mountain View Road was reported around 11 a.m. on Saturday. According to police, it was elusive and wouldn’t come near anyone. A photo of the dog has been posted on Facebook.

Police received a report of a structure fire on Shore Road around 3 p.m. on Saturday. After the fire department was notified, an officer assisted with controlling traffic in the area.

A loose dog was reported around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday in the area of High Road. A resident kept the dog at their home until someone claimed it, which the owner did later, according to police.

An officer spoke with a man who was depressed over current events on Saturday around 7:45 p.m. After the conversation, the man decided life is not as bad as it seems and that things will get better, according to the report.

A man causing problems at a local business was documented at the request of a caller around 9 a.m. on Monday.

After flipping off a motorist, a person walking on Seawall called police to report a close encounter with the vehicle around 4:30 p.m. on Monday. According to the report, while walking in the area of Seawall, a vehicle passed the person too closely, at which point they extended their middle finger in the direction of the vehicle. In response, the driver turned the vehicle around and yelled at the person walking before driving off again.

Tremont

An officer met with a woman about suspicious activity around her residence that she wanted documented on Friday around 1 p.m.

A woman called to report a dead deer in the road on Route 102 in West Tremont around 9:30 p.m. on Friday. She wanted the deer, so a deputy responded to the area and tagged the deer for her to take.

After receiving a 911 hang up call from a residence on Sunday around 8 p.m., an officer responded and found that a child had been playing with the phone.

A resident called on June 3 around noon to report someone had attempted to file an unemployment claim in their name.

Suspicious activity on private property was reported around 9 a.m. on Monday and documented.

Toby Casey, 40, of Tremont, was arrested for violation of bail and criminal trespass on Monday around 3:15 p.m. when officers followed up on information given to them earlier in the day. Casey was taken to the Hancock County jail.

A man was warned by a deputy for harassment stemming from a road rage incident that allegedly happened earlier in the day on Monday.

An officer was unable to locate a man reported walking with a young child near Bernard corner around 5:30 p.m. on Monday. According to the report, the caller believed the child was scared and the man looked out of place.

Trenton

Gunshots were reported near Oak Point Road around 10:30 p.m. on June 4. When a deputy arrived in the area, no gunshots were heard.

A business requested a patron be warned not to return on Friday. A deputy issued the patron a verbal warning for criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.

Parents retrieved their son after he was reported by a woman for acting disorderly in the driveway of the apartments where she lives on Friday around 5:30 p.m.

A roaming dog was the reason for an argument that was reported on Friday close to 6 p.m. No charges were issued after a deputy looked into the matter.

An errant tire hit a Trenton business after it fell off the rim of a commercial vehicle around 11 a.m. on Friday, according to the report. The vehicle did not stop and was not found.

Ellsworth police asked the sheriff’s office to give a man a no–trespass warning for an Ellsworth business on Saturday.

A well-being check on a person walking on Bar Harbor Road was requested on Sunday around noon. A deputy reported that the pedestrian was found and was OK.

Solicitation of nude photos from a teenage girl by a man on Instagram was reported by her mom on Monday around 5:30 p.m. According to the sheriff office, no photos were exchanged, and the man was blocked on the account.

Bar Harbor

Officers warned several people reportedly sleeping in their cars this week in violation of the town ordinance.

A motorist was warned June 2 for reportedly failing to stop at a stop sign on Ledgelawn Ave.

A dog owner was warned for dog at large following a complaint of a dog running loose in the Crooked Road area June 2.

A Chrysler driven by Heidi Lawson, 42, of Tremont reportedly struck a deer that had entered the road suddenly on Eagle Lake Road June 2. There was some damage to a fender and door of the vehicle; the deer ran off.

Noticing a vehicle parked in a town lot in the early morning hours June 3 with numerous spray-painted messages on it, an officer wanted to be sure it wasn’t graffiti. The vehicle owner said the messages had been purposefully, according to reports.

A driver was warned for reported erratic driving on Eden Street June 3.

An unattended death was reported the evening of June 4 in Town Hill. Police conducted a well-being check at the residence where the 37-year-old male lived alone and reportedly found him deceased. The death was not considered suspicious.

Spray paint graffiti on a sign on Newport Drive reported Friday may have been connected to other vandalism reported last week, police said.

Officers assisted the Ellsworth Police Department during a protest Friday afternoon.

A resident reported a noisy house party Friday around 11 p.m. An officer responded and decided the complaint was unsubstantiated; the noise was not unreasonable.

Police responded to a possible domestic dispute on Norway Drive around 1 a.m. Saturday. The argument was verbal, police said, but following an investigation Theodore Provost, 43, of Bar Harbor was arrested on two active warrants. He was taken to the Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth.

A person clamming Saturday evening was reported as harvesting without a license; police confirmed that the clammer holds a recreational license and no violation was occurring.

A group reportedly setting off fireworks on the town pier Saturday night were warned for violation of the municipal ordinance governing fireworks.

Several officers assisted with high school graduation events Sunday.

Mount Desert

Two men were warned not to have contact with one another June 1 following a personal dispute.

A resident in the area of Beech Hill Road reported June 2 that decorative boulders on his property had been moved without his permission.

A license plate was turned in to the police station June 3. The owner picked it up the following day.

A bone found in the woods near Echo Pines Drive June 4 was reported as possibly suspicious. It was determined to be from a deer.

A resident reported a Seal Harbor residence possibly being rented in violation of the governor’s executive orders restricting lodging.

Jordan Camber, 27, of Trenton was summonsed Saturday evening on Route 102 on a charge of operating after suspension.