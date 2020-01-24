Island Police: Bovine roadblock prompts police call

TRENTON — Several cows in the roadway of Oak Point Road were reported around 6:15 p.m. on Jan. 15. When deputies responded, they helped the owner of the cows move them from the road.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 14 a woman called the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and asked to speak with a deputy regarding ongoing problems with her ex-boyfriend. The information was documented by the Sheriff’s Office.

A business called around 9 a.m. on Jan. 15 to request information be documented regarding a theft.

Bar Harbor

A Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck crashed near the entrance to Mount Desert Island High School the evening of Jan. 14, police said, and the apparently intoxicated driver was walking in the street and trying to get into nearby houses.

After several calls from passersby and residents, police caught up with Riley Farnsworth, 26, of Trenton and learned that he had been driving the truck when it crashed. The truck was towed. Farnsworth was given a ride home and the incident is under investigation.

An officer collected and disposed of two hypodermic needles found abandoned on Cottage Street Jan. 13.

A woman called the police department from Colorado Jan. 13 to ask if anyone had turned in a wallet. The wallet had been turned in to the police station, and it was mailed to the woman.

Police received a report of an apparently intoxicated woman who had fallen on Cottage Street the afternoon of Jan. 13.

Nicholas Alley, 31, of Bar Harbor was arrested Jan. 13 on a warrant from Penobscot County on a failure to appear charge. He was bailed from the police station.

Daniel Norcross, 40, of Bar Harbor was arrested Jan. 13 on an outstanding warrant connected to a charge of failure to appear. He was bailed from the police station.

Davor Sklizovic, 65, of South Carolina and Bar Harbor was summonsed Jan. 14 on a charge of attaching false license plates.

An Ellsworth woman told police and paramedics she might have a concussion after an early-morning crash Jan. 15, but did not want to go to the hospital, according to reports. April Smith, 25, was driving her 2018 Chevrolet Malibu on Route 3 in Hull’s Cove when the vehicle rounded a snow-covered curve and left the roadway, police said. The vehicle struck a sign, went down an embankment and came to rest in a stream. The vehicle was towed.

Around 6 a.m. Jan. 15, a Ford Focus driven by Whitney Watson, 22, of Trenton reportedly lost control on a snowy road and went off the road on Eagle Lake Road on McFarland’s Hill. The vehicle was towed. No injuries were reported.

A phone wire was reported down on Old Norway Drive Jan. 15.

Police helped a resident with a question about a town ordinance Jan. 15.

No one was injured when a Toyota Prius reportedly slid across West Street at the intersection with Main Street in the snow the morning of Jan. 16, crossed the sidewalk and crashed into the posts and netting next to Harbor Place. The Prius, driven by Hannah Williams, 21, of Colorado, was towed.

Two dogs, with different owners, were reported loose on Brewer Avenue Jan. 16 and the owners retrieved them.

A two-vehicle accident was reported on Route 102 near the head of the island in snowy conditions Jan. 16. A Chevrolet Colorado truck driven by Jerome Selig, 66, of Southwest Harbor reportedly struck a Dodge Journey driven by Mariah Brown, 22, of Ellsworth. Selig had swerved to the left to avoid a vehicle in front of him, police said, when the left rear of his truck struck the side of the oncoming Dodge. No injuries were reported and both vehicles were able to be driven away.

A Ford F-150 pickup truck went off the road on Norway drive in slushy conditions on Jan. 16. Justin Trombley, 36, of Ellsworth was driving the truck when he lost control and the truck went into a ditch, and rolled over, coming to rest against a tree. Firefighters stabilized the truck and helped Trombley and a passenger get out safely; no injuries were reported. The truck was towed.

The owner of a vehicle parked in the road on Sand Point Road Friday morning, hindering snow removal, was asked to move it.

A plow driver was warned for plowing snow across the roadway on Old Bar Harbor Road Friday morning.

Mount Desert

An officer noticed that a vehicle parked at a Beech Hill Road residence had its door open Jan. 15. Due to inclement weather, he alerted the owner.

Police are investigating a report of a resident leaving vacuum cleaners at the transfer station in the early morning hours of Jan. 15 in violation of the town’s policy.

A vehicle was reported off the road near Seal Ledge the afternoon of Jan. 16, but it was gone by the time an officer arrived.

Police performed several well-being checks for residents this week.

A town bucket loader driven by Joseph Jacobs in the municipal parking lot in Northeast Harbor Friday morning reportedly caught fire while he was using it to remove snow. The fire caused reportable damage to the machine, so Jacobs reported the accident to the police.

A Mount Desert Fire Department pager was found in Northeast Harbor and returned to the fire department.

An officer waited with a driver who had run out of gas on Sound Drive Friday evening until her family arrived to help.

Southwest Harbor

A woman called police on Jan. 15 around 9 a.m. to report a man came to her house, knocked vigorously on her door and left a card for Eric Brakey in the door. The woman told police she thought the incident was strange because after speaking with her neighbors she learned she was the only one to receive a card. Police Chief Alan Brown let her know solicitors for Brakey, who is campaigning as representative of Maine’s 2nd Congressional District, were in the Ellsworth area as well.

A man was taken to the hospital for an injured arm after the 1998 Ford Ranger he was driving went off the road on the Long Hill portion of Route 102 and struck a couple of trees. Police received a report of a one-vehicle accident in the area of Jody’s Acres on Route 102 around 3 p.m. on Jan. 15. Keith Phillips, 57, of Bass Harbor told police he lost control of the truck before it left the road and hit the trees. The ranger was towed from the accident.

A woman called police around 10 a.m. on Jan. 16 to report her boyfriend, from whom she is estranged, would not give back her son after having him for two weeks. Police suggested she go to court and begin custody mediation.

A 2012 Dodge Charger had to be towed after going off the road at the bottom of Long Hill on Route 102 around 1:45 p.m. on Jan. 16. Police received a report of a car off the road and found the Charger, driven by Keagan Rae, 31, of Bar Harbor, with minor damage to the front fender.

After allegedly crashing through the Seal Cove Road entrance gate on the Southwest Harbor side to Acadia National Park a 2008 Subaru Outback had to be towed. Driver Iris Aripotch, 20, of Mount Desert was not injured in the accident that happened around 2 p.m. on Friday. According to police, Aripotch slid into the gate because of icy road conditions. There was minor damage to the front of the Outback and the gate.

A disabled vehicle on Main Street was reported around 2 p.m. on Saturday. After the truck was moved out of the traffic lane, police placed cones around it until a tow truck could remove it.

Police were called on Monday after an unfamiliar vehicle showed up on the security camera of a Norwood Road home around 1 a.m.

Several 911 misdials were fielded by the police department this week. One was because a child pressed the emergency icon on their parent’s phone and another was a phone owner trying to make an out of state call.

A 25-year-old man was warned for harassment after the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office received a report on Jan. 10 around 4:15 p.m. from a 23-year-old woman from Orland about ongoing harassment. Deputies determined the harassment had happened in Orland.

Tremont

A tenant called the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office to report a problem with their landlord on Jan. 16 around noon. A deputy reported it as a civil matter between the two. Deputies have been unable to contact the landlord.

Snowy, slippery road conditions was the reason a 2003 Subaru Forester crashed into a ditch on Tremont Road around 1 p.m. on Jan. 16. Although the car was towed, the driver was not injured in the accident.

A resident reported a neighbor leaving their vehicle running for an extended period of time around 3 p.m. on Sunday. After investigating, a deputy determined there was no crime committed.